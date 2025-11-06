Jeans and a T-Shirt, You're Out—This Elegant Basic Is Responsible for Solving Denim Fatigue

Take it from someone who wears jeans at least four times a week—even the most devoted denim lovers can fatigue on the classic bottoms now and then, especially in the fall, when they become especially easy to grab for. Whenever that happens, and I suddenly cannot fathom the thought of pulling on another pair of jeans, there's one solution that works every time. Swap out your denim for a black miniskirt, and if you don't want to take my word for it, take the word of Jennifer Lawrence, who just wore the chicest black miniskirt outfit in New York City. She was just caught red-handed ditching the jeans component of a classic jeans-and-tee outfit and swapping it out for a black miniskirt. Voilà! A perfect combination is crafted—no denim in sight.
The trick that makes this switch work is finding a skirt that's not too short. Micro-minis aren't a denim alternative; they're for fun nights out, not easy, everyday dressing. In a perfect world, your miniskirt will hit right above the knees, making it appropriate for any occasion but still subtly dressy and put-together. Lawrence went with one from Lii's spring/summer 2026 collection, pairing it with the matching top from the show, a boxy white tee. She then added Givenchypeep-toe heels, dangly earrings from Sophie Buhai, and oval-shaped sunnies.
Sure, you could wait for her exact look to be released in 2026, but if you're feeling the denim fatigue right now and need a quick fix, there are plenty of other long black miniskirts on the market for you to choose from. When the temperatures start to really decrease, throw on a long tailored coat or leather bomber jacket, and swap out the peep-toes for knee-high boots. A white T-shirt with a black miniskirt is the ultimate foolproof combination. Get yours below.
Shop Black Miniskirts
H&M
Mini Skirt
For $20? Say way less.
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Luster Charmeuse
I just got this skirt in navy, but I'm going back for black now that it's on sale.
Nordstrom
Twill Miniskirt
A classic choice.
LIBEROWE
Vera Wool Miniskirt
I'm wearing a Liberowe jacket right now and can say with 100% certainty that everything Talia Loubaton makes is peak quality and worth the price.
MANGO
Tweed Skirt With Frayed Hem
I love the way the formal tweed gets a little edgier with the frayed hems.
COS
Sparkly Bouclé-Knit Mini Skirt
COS makes the best long miniskirts—period.
Citizens of Humanity
Nara Pencil Skirt
Go the pencil-skirt route with this COH faux-leather version.
J.Crew
Mini Trouser Skirt in Duchesse Satin
Anything made of duchesse satin gets a yes from me.
H&M
Belted Mini Skirt
The belt is so Prada coded and chic.
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Sabine Wool-Blend Twill Miniskirt
A skirt you'll wear forever.
ZARA
High-Waisted Mini Skirt
Trust me, you'll wear this so often this holiday season.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.