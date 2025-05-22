"That Product Takes Me Right Back": Amanda Seyfried on the Mean Girls Beauty Staple She Still Swears By Today
Karen Smith era loading…
How many Y2K beauty influences are forever immortalized in Mean Girls? One could argue the limit does not exist, but allow me to rattle off a select few: voluminous, tousled hair full of secrets; a generous dusting of frosted eye shadow; and, of course, pouty lips absolutely drenched in megawatt shine. I didn't know exactly what product Gretchen Wieners slid across her pout to prepare for the group's iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" performance or the specific shade of cherry Karen Smith paired with her mouse ears on Halloween, but I knew I needed five of them immediately. It took 21 years, but I finally have an answer, confirmed by none other than the OG Karen, Amanda Seyfried, herself—Lancôme Juicy Tubes, the It-girl glosses of the early aughts. (To be fair, beauty fans always had an inkling, but now, we've officially heard it straight from the source.)
"When I first started working with Lancôme, I had the craziest flashback to the Mean Girls set because Juicy Tubes were everywhere. That product takes me right back!" the actor—who's been an ambassador for the brand since 2019—exclusively tells Who What Wear. It only makes sense that the brand would tap her for its latest Juicy Kissing Web campaign, which celebrates the 25-year anniversary of those collectible lippies. Today, Seyfried joins a squad of 2000s legends, including Paris Hilton, Kelly Rowland, Ed Westwick, Hilary Duff, Rachel Bilson, and Gabrielle Union, all of whom identify their favorite throwback shades.
Seyfried's pick? A tie between Spring Fling (of course!), a creamy pale pink, and Magic Spell, a sheer, shimmery magenta. "The wet lip look is back," she declares, and suddenly, I'm itching to fill a pencil case with a smattering of pearlescent, candy-flavored glosses. If it doesn't have a sticky-sweet scent that transports me back to homeroom, I don't want it!
Mirror-like finish aside, Juicy Tubes boast an ultra-nourishing formula that cushions the lips with moisture, which is what helps it truly transcend generations. Juicy Tubes aren't just pretty to look at and low-key addicting to collect—they're functional with incredible staying power. "I wear Juicy Tubes every night to sleep because they're the only thing that keeps my lips from getting chapped. They're an actual barrier," Seyfried shares. "I never, ever go to sleep without it. Not the glitter one—the glitter one's for the day. But thank god Juicy Tubes are back because I couldn't afford them when I was younger." (I assume she uses Pure, the clear number, for bedtime applications).
Lancôme may or may not have some exciting new shades coming down the pike, but for now, feel free to snag your favorites below, including Seyfried's Karen Smith-era picks. Pink ensemble optional.
Shop Lancôme Juicy Tubes
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
