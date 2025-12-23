The winter sales have officially begun with a series of our favourite brands already offering savings on their best-selling pieces. Whilst great deals can be found across the board, there are a few that I specifically count down to, as I know they’ll be filled with expensive-looking buys each and every time. One such brand is COS.
The high street hero has carefully carved out its own space in the market as a brand that consistently delivers on high-end looking designs, beautifully crafted pieces, and a focus on quality compositions. It’s these traits that always bring me back, especially during the sales period when its most treasured pieces can be snapped up for a fraction of the original price. And right now, you'll find up to 50% off with early access for members, and it's free to sign up!
If, like me, you’ve spent the past few weeks filling up your wish list in preparation for COS’s annual winter sale, then you might have noticed that, along with new in buys, a selection of the brand’s best-selling pieces is discounted right now. Yes, the Clean Cut T-shirt that every editor owns is in there, along with expertly crafted knitwear and well-known tailored trousers. You'll also note that so many of the sales buys are the lowest price they've ever been. Alongside, you'll find a series of elegant accessories ready to rejuvenate our most relied upon outfits, all primed to bring an elegant edge to 2026 dressing.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS winter sale.
Shop the Best Pieces From the COS's Winter Sale 2026
COS
Tailored Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
A refined coat will bolster your winter looks each and every year.
COS
Wrap-Collar Merino Wool Jumper
The high-neckline on this jumper is truly exquisite.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
I've personally tried on these tailored trousers and can confirm the cut, fit and tailoring have all the hallmarks of a high-end buy.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag - Suede
COS's elevated handbags feature in so many editor wardrobes.
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Merino Wool Top
Bring a touch of elegance with this off-the-shoulder top, with added warmth from the merino wool infusion.
COS
Wool-Trimmed Long Car Coat
Classic, sleek and sure to bring a refined edge to winter and spring dressing.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
The boxy cut of this Tee ensures it remains a fashion person favourite.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
Bring a touch of heritage print to minimalist dressing with this playful check jacket.
COS
The Ruched Leather Ballet Flats
There's also a soft powdered pink style in the sale.
COS
Collared Suede Jacket
I've spotted countless fashion insiders wearing this suede jacket. I just know it will bring a smooth finish to my 2026 looks.
COS
Slim Lightweight Long-Sleeved Top
There's no time like the sales to stock up on high-quality staples like this long-sleeved top.
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
We're constantly praising COS's denim collection for the timeless cuts and quality fabrics.
COS
Waisted Collarless Blazer
Bring a touch of refinement to your looks with this sleek collarless blazer.
COS
Boat-Neck Striped Cotton Jumper
The neckline of this jumper is truly exquisite (trust me, I've bought it).
COS
Fluid Drawstring Trousers
These lightweight trousers will see you through the milder days and be a staple for polished summer looks.
COS
Knitted Cotton T-Shirt
Bring a cosy edge to winter dressing by swapping out cottons T-shirts for cosier options.