The COS Winter Sale Has Officially Arrived—19 Buys That Will Make My 2026 Wardrobe The Chicest Yet

COS's annual winter sale has arrived with early access to the up-to-50%-off sale for members (it's free to sign up). Explore my edit of the best sale buys below.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu @alexisforeman @lornasymphony)

The winter sales have officially begun with a series of our favourite brands already offering savings on their best-selling pieces. Whilst great deals can be found across the board, there are a few that I specifically count down to, as I know they’ll be filled with expensive-looking buys each and every time. One such brand is COS.

Anouk wears COS wrap front trousers

Anouk wears COS Wrap Front Trousers (was £119, now £60)

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

The high street hero has carefully carved out its own space in the market as a brand that consistently delivers on high-end looking designs, beautifully crafted pieces, and a focus on quality compositions. It’s these traits that always bring me back, especially during the sales period when its most treasured pieces can be snapped up for a fraction of the original price. And right now, you'll find up to 50% off with early access for members, and it's free to sign up!

Liv wears a brown suede jacket, red cardigan, blue jeans

Liv wears the COS Collared Suede Jacket (was £480, now £384)

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

If, like me, you’ve spent the past few weeks filling up your wish list in preparation for COS’s annual winter sale, then you might have noticed that, along with new in buys, a selection of the brand’s best-selling pieces is discounted right now. Yes, the Clean Cut T-shirt that every editor owns is in there, along with expertly crafted knitwear and well-known tailored trousers. You'll also note that so many of the sales buys are the lowest price they've ever been. Alongside, you'll find a series of elegant accessories ready to rejuvenate our most relied upon outfits, all primed to bring an elegant edge to 2026 dressing.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS winter sale.

Shop the Best Pieces From the COS's Winter Sale 2026