My Most Complimented Looks Over the Last 6 Months Featured COS—And Yes, Clearly These New Arrivals Are Cool and Chic

The sweaters always hit.

COS
I'm going to keep it simple here—I love COS. Period. I've been a longtime fan of the label, but the adoration increased after I tried the viral chunky cashmere sweater. Yes, the dreamy knit was worth the hype with the heavyweight feel (but not too thick), forward silhouette (the sleeves!), and overall high quality (I've worn it so many times this fall and winter).

In fact, many of my most complimented outfits over the last six months featured COS—either this sweater specifically or other pieces, like the longline coats (another favorite). While seemingly simple, the cuts of the pieces in question are modern and elevated. Striking. You can spot some of the outfits in question above, featuring COS mixed with other staples. The bottom line? COS is IT if you want to look cool and chic. On that note, I thought I'd round up some of my favorite new arrivals if you're looking for a little inspiration as you build out your 2026 wardrobe. Okay, enough chatting, let's get shopping.