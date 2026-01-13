My Most Complimented Looks Over the Last 6 Months Featured COS—And Yes, Clearly These New Arrivals Are Cool and Chic

I'm going to keep it simple here—I love COS. Period. I've been a longtime fan of the label, but the adoration increased after I tried the viral chunky cashmere sweater. Yes, the dreamy knit was worth the hype with the heavyweight feel (but not too thick), forward silhouette (the sleeves!), and overall high quality (I've worn it so many times this fall and winter).
In fact, many of my most complimented outfits over the last six months featured COS—either this sweater specifically or other pieces, like the longline coats (another favorite). While seemingly simple, the cuts of the pieces in question are modern and elevated. Striking. You can spot some of the outfits in question above, featuring COS mixed with other staples. The bottom line? COS is IT if you want to look cool and chic. On that note, I thought I'd round up some of my favorite new arrivals if you're looking for a little inspiration as you build out your 2026 wardrobe. Okay, enough chatting, let's get shopping.
Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater
There's a few sizes left of this coveted sweater.
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Pants
Layered Shawl Merino-Cashmere Sweater
Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
I bet these pants will sell out.
Technical Hooded Parka Jacket
Ribbed Cashmere Socks
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
High-vamp heels are everywhere.
Paradigm Tote Bag - Suede
Tailored Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
Merino Wool Mock-Neck Cardigan
The mock neck on this cardigan is fresh.
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Animal-Print Silk Scarf
It's all about the scarf this season.
COS bags have a cult following.
Cropped-Sleeve Merino Wool Polo Shirt
Simple, but low-key and cool.
Animal-Jacquard Merino Wool Cardigan
Rounded Double-Faced Wool Jacket
Freshwater Pearl Brooch
A brooch will elevate any outfit.
Belt-Detail Merino Wool Sweater
This sweater also comes in a blue hue.