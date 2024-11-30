These 25 Black Friday Footwear Deals Are About to Sell Out (In Case You Get Bad FOMO)

Jump to category:
By
published
in Deals

A woman wears a red baseball cap, black blazer, white turtleneck, blue jeans, black knee-high boots, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Yesterday, as I chatted with my friend about her shopping plans for Black Friday 2024, I immediately suggested she focus on footwear. This year, the legendary shopping event is brimming with incredible shoe deals—think stylish sneakers, chic boots, elegant flats, and sophisticated heels.

I couldn’t help but emphasize to her that with Thanksgiving festivities now behind us, these enticing sales are nearing their end. This means that the fabulous footwear options will either revert to their original prices or be sold out, making it a crucial time to act.

To help her make the best choices, I dove deep into the world of online shopping, exploring renowned retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop and beloved brands such as Reformation and J.Crew. After carefully curating a selection of standout footwear deals, I was excited to share my findings—because these steals are too good to keep to myself.

While I won’t spill all the details, I can reveal that there are jaw-dropping discounts on New Balance sneakers that perfectly blend comfort and style, sumptuous suede boots that can elevate any outfit, and sleek patent leather slingbacks that add a touch of elegance. So, if you’re looking for the best footwear on sale during these last-chance Black Friday events, keep scrolling—you won’t want to miss out on these must-have deals.

Best Black Friday Deals on Sneakers

J.crew Field Sneakers
J.Crew
Field Sneakers

These white sneakers are sure to become your go-to shoes.

New Balance 725 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
725 Unisex Sneakers

I never knew I needed silver sneakers until I saw these.

Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers
Veja
V-10 Lace Up Sneakers

Another pair of white sneakers that's well worth considering.

New Balance 2002r Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Sneakers

I'm loving this style too.

Converse All Star '70s Unisex Sneakers
Converse
All Star '70s Unisex Sneakers

Beyond timeless.

Best Black Friday Deals on Boots

Louie Stretch Sock Bootie
Reformation
Louie Stretch Sock Booties

Style with a pair of jeans or a maxi dress.

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots

These are a fashion person's favorite.

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation
Nylah Nappa Knee Boots

These also come in a gorgeous brown croc-effect design.

Madewell, The Justine Knee Boots
Madewell
The Justine Knee Boots

Hurry, these are selling fast.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

The kitten heel is comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots

Perfection.

Arazio Kitten Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Arazio Kitten Heel Booties

I love how these fit snugly around the ankle without being too tight.

Irie Square Toe Bootie
Sam Edelman
Irie Square Toe Booties

I'm shocked these are still in stock.

Best Black Friday Deals on Flats

MW, The Grayson Penny Loafer
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafers

A handful of chic Parisian women own these.

Carmela Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Carmela Square Toe Mary Jane Flats

There's so much to love about these flats.

Abigail Flat
Franco Sarto
Abigail Flats

I love the modern square-toe design.

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

I'm so close to buying these.

Lucca Loafer
Sam Edelman
Lucca Loafers

Nearly every fashion person in London is wearing ruched loafers right now.

БАЛЕТКИ Delia
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia Mary Janes

Style with sheer tights and a mini skirt.

Best Black Friday Deals on Heels

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingbacks

If you buy one pair of shoes from Reformation's Black Friday sale, make it these.

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

If these sell out before I buy them, I'll be really upset.

Lou Pump
Schutz
Lou Pumps

Stunning.

Brynne
Sam Edelman
Brynne Mules

These look designer.

Isosceles ミュール
Jeffrey Campbell
Isosceles Mules

Need.

Claire Mule
Schutz
Claire Mules

The bow embellishment and the contrast stitching give these a stylish appeal.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸