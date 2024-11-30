These 25 Black Friday Footwear Deals Are About to Sell Out (In Case You Get Bad FOMO)
Yesterday, as I chatted with my friend about her shopping plans for Black Friday 2024, I immediately suggested she focus on footwear. This year, the legendary shopping event is brimming with incredible shoe deals—think stylish sneakers, chic boots, elegant flats, and sophisticated heels.
I couldn’t help but emphasize to her that with Thanksgiving festivities now behind us, these enticing sales are nearing their end. This means that the fabulous footwear options will either revert to their original prices or be sold out, making it a crucial time to act.
To help her make the best choices, I dove deep into the world of online shopping, exploring renowned retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop and beloved brands such as Reformation and J.Crew. After carefully curating a selection of standout footwear deals, I was excited to share my findings—because these steals are too good to keep to myself.
While I won’t spill all the details, I can reveal that there are jaw-dropping discounts on New Balance sneakers that perfectly blend comfort and style, sumptuous suede boots that can elevate any outfit, and sleek patent leather slingbacks that add a touch of elegance. So, if you’re looking for the best footwear on sale during these last-chance Black Friday events, keep scrolling—you won’t want to miss out on these must-have deals.
Best Black Friday Deals on Sneakers
These white sneakers are sure to become your go-to shoes.
I never knew I needed silver sneakers until I saw these.
Best Black Friday Deals on Boots
I love how these fit snugly around the ankle without being too tight.
Best Black Friday Deals on Flats
Nearly every fashion person in London is wearing ruched loafers right now.
Best Black Friday Deals on Heels
If you buy one pair of shoes from Reformation's Black Friday sale, make it these.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
