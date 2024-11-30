Yesterday, as I chatted with my friend about her shopping plans for Black Friday 2024, I immediately suggested she focus on footwear. This year, the legendary shopping event is brimming with incredible shoe deals—think stylish sneakers, chic boots, elegant flats, and sophisticated heels.

I couldn’t help but emphasize to her that with Thanksgiving festivities now behind us, these enticing sales are nearing their end. This means that the fabulous footwear options will either revert to their original prices or be sold out, making it a crucial time to act.

To help her make the best choices, I dove deep into the world of online shopping, exploring renowned retailers like Nordstrom and Shopbop and beloved brands such as Reformation and J.Crew. After carefully curating a selection of standout footwear deals, I was excited to share my findings—because these steals are too good to keep to myself.

While I won’t spill all the details, I can reveal that there are jaw-dropping discounts on New Balance sneakers that perfectly blend comfort and style, sumptuous suede boots that can elevate any outfit, and sleek patent leather slingbacks that add a touch of elegance. So, if you’re looking for the best footwear on sale during these last-chance Black Friday events, keep scrolling—you won’t want to miss out on these must-have deals.

Best Black Friday Deals on Sneakers

J.Crew Field Sneakers $118 $55 SHOP NOW These white sneakers are sure to become your go-to shoes.

New Balance 725 Unisex Sneakers $110 $83 SHOP NOW I never knew I needed silver sneakers until I saw these.

Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers $175 $132 SHOP NOW Another pair of white sneakers that's well worth considering.

New Balance 2002r Sneakers $145 $109 SHOP NOW I'm loving this style too.

Converse All Star '70s Unisex Sneakers $85 $64 SHOP NOW Beyond timeless.

Best Black Friday Deals on Boots

Reformation Louie Stretch Sock Booties $378 $284 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of jeans or a maxi dress.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots $198 $170 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favorite.

Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boots $448 $336 SHOP NOW These also come in a gorgeous brown croc-effect design.

Madewell The Justine Knee Boots $328 $197 SHOP NOW Hurry, these are selling fast.

Reformation Remy Knee Boots $478 $359 SHOP NOW The kitten heel is comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots $298 $99 SHOP NOW Perfection.

Nordstrom Arazio Kitten Heel Booties $120 $80 SHOP NOW I love how these fit snugly around the ankle without being too tight.

Sam Edelman Irie Square Toe Booties $170 $100 SHOP NOW I'm shocked these are still in stock.

Best Black Friday Deals on Flats

Madewell The Grayson Penny Loafers $168 $101 SHOP NOW A handful of chic Parisian women own these.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Carmela Square Toe Mary Jane Flats $130 $87 SHOP NOW There's so much to love about these flats.

Franco Sarto Abigail Flats $99 $72 SHOP NOW I love the modern square-toe design.

COS Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps $190 $143 SHOP NOW I'm so close to buying these.

Sam Edelman Lucca Loafers $140 $91 SHOP NOW Nearly every fashion person in London is wearing ruched loafers right now.

Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Mary Janes $130 $91 SHOP NOW Style with sheer tights and a mini skirt.

Best Black Friday Deals on Heels

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingbacks $278 $209 SHOP NOW If you buy one pair of shoes from Reformation's Black Friday sale, make it these.

H&M Leather Pumps $80 $64 SHOP NOW If these sell out before I buy them, I'll be really upset.

Schutz Lou Pumps $138 $97 SHOP NOW Stunning.

Sam Edelman Brynne Mules $140 $84 SHOP NOW These look designer.

Jeffrey Campbell Isosceles Mules $165 $105 SHOP NOW Need.