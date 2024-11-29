I'm a Professional Revolve Shopper—31 Elegant Dresses, Basics, and Coats I'm Eyeing From the Black Friday Sale

Every time I get my credit card statement, there’s one familiar name that consistently catches my eye: Revolve. I tend to indulge quite a bit on the site, which has earned me VIP status and a self-proclaimed title as an expert Revolve shopper. While my shopping habit spans the entire year, a particular occasion ignites my passion for a shopping spree: Revolve's highly anticipated Black Friday sale.

Lucky for me and countless other Revolve-obsessed shoppers, the Black Friday event started today. This means we can save up to 70% on the best dresses for anything from holiday parties to date nights. Additionally, stylish coats and chic wardrobe staples such as baggy jeans, cozy sweaters, and versatile T-shirts are available at irresistible prices. However, there's a twist—this exclusive event lasts only one day, so I strongly urge you to seize this opportunity and act swiftly to snag your favorite pieces before they disappear.

On that note, I scrolled through the Revolve Black Friday sale 2024 so you don't have to. So let's get into it.

The Best Wardrobe Basics Deals

Norma Kamali, Slim Fit Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
Norma Kamali
Slim Fit Sleeveless Turtleneck Top

I had to start with my favorite finds. The combination of navy and the sleeveless design lends such a luxe look.

ساق واسعة Spinner
MOTHER
Spinner Jeans

I may be biased because Mother is one of my favorite denim brands, but these jeans are incredibly chic.

Silk Knit Half Sleeve Crew
Enza Costa
Silk Knit Half Sleeve Crew

You'll have this layering essential for years.

Reid Half Zip Sweater
Varley
Reid Half Zip Sweater

I always come back to Varley for its elevated everyday wardrobe basics.

90s Mid Rise Loose Fit
AGOLDE
90s Mid Rise Loose Fit

Style with a fitted blazer and black pumps.

Commando, Butter Draped Crop Top
Commando
Butter Draped Crop Top

I'm so obsessed with this top. I don't know if I should get the black, red, or white, though.

Beda 미디 스커트
House of Harlow 1960
Beda Skirt

If I were you, I would buy this and style it all winter with knee-high boots and knit tops.

Cashmere V-Neck Halter Cardigan
Enza Costa
Cashmere V-Neck Halter Cardigan

How chic.

Dominga Pant, Dominga Pant
L'Academie
Dominga Pant

Take these from the office to cocktails with friends.

Ariana Sweater
NIA
Ariana Sweater

Style with the jeans below.

Sawyer Straight Leg
PAIGE
Sawyer Straight Leg Jeans

The fit? Perfection. The distressed wash? Flawless.

Carli Top
House of Harlow 1960
Carli Top

I just found you your next going-out top. You're welcome.

revolve, Marianne Trousers
For Love & Lemons
Marianne Trousers

The grayish purple hue pairs well with white, black, tan, chocolate brown, and even sage.

90's Jersey Tank Top
perfectwhitetee
90's Jersey Tank Top

It's called Perfectwhitetee for a reason.

Powerbeyond Strive Pant
Beyond Yoga
Powerbeyond Strive Pants

Wear these to the gym with a sports bra or to the office with a blazer and boots.

The Best Dress Deals

Helsa,

Helsa
Jersey Mock Dress

I can't believe this perfect LBD is on sale.

Sheer Essentials Body Dress
Nagnata
Sheer Essentials Body Dress

This reminds me of the “little nothing dress” that Carrie Bradsaw wore in Sex and The City.

revolve, by Marianna Ophelie Mini Dress
L'Academie
x Marianna Ophelie Mini Dress

Get this for summer 2025, but also wear it now with white tights and slingbacks.

Majorelle, Sue Mini Dress
Majorelle
Sue Mini Dress

This versatile dress can be worn in the winter with tights and knee-high boots or in the summer with sandals and a straw bag.

Bliss Gown
Nookie
Bliss Gown

The bold color makes a strong statement, while the simple silhouette keeps the overall look minimal.

Dolcezza Maxi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Dolcezza Maxi Dress

Save this for your Italian summer vacation.

Michael Costello, x Revolve Acacia Gown
Michael Costello
x Revolve Acacia Gown

I wish I had a wedding to wear this to.

The Best Coat Deals

Donna Blazer
NBD
Donna Blazer

This blazer is worth every dollar. I know because I own it.

90s 진 자켓
AGOLDE
90s Jean Jacket

This is your sign to upgrade your old jean jacket.

Cecilia Wool Coat
Ena Pelly
Cecilia Wool Coat

If my coat closet weren't already overflowing, I would buy this one.

Abbey Blazer
Lovers and Friends
Abbey Blazer

A cream blazer is a jacket you never realized you needed.

Ophelia Wool Shacket
Ena Pelly
Ophelia Wool Shacket

If you think plaid is "dated," just look at The Row's F/W 2024 collection and J.Lo's latest denim outfit.

Jackson Jacket
Amanda Uprichard
Jackson Jacket

She's lightweight and adorable.

Limiza Trench
Isabel Marant Etoile
Limiza Trench Coat

This coat looks like it could have stepped off this season's runways.

X Revolve Braswell Jacket
Amanda Uprichard
x Revolve Braswell Jacket

Who What Wear fashion editors are loving collarless jackets.

Coco Jacket
LIONESS
Coco Jacket

This is not your average leather jacket; in my opinion, it is much more elegant.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

