I'm a Professional Revolve Shopper—31 Elegant Dresses, Basics, and Coats I'm Eyeing From the Black Friday Sale
Every time I get my credit card statement, there’s one familiar name that consistently catches my eye: Revolve. I tend to indulge quite a bit on the site, which has earned me VIP status and a self-proclaimed title as an expert Revolve shopper. While my shopping habit spans the entire year, a particular occasion ignites my passion for a shopping spree: Revolve's highly anticipated Black Friday sale.
Lucky for me and countless other Revolve-obsessed shoppers, the Black Friday event started today. This means we can save up to 70% on the best dresses for anything from holiday parties to date nights. Additionally, stylish coats and chic wardrobe staples such as baggy jeans, cozy sweaters, and versatile T-shirts are available at irresistible prices. However, there's a twist—this exclusive event lasts only one day, so I strongly urge you to seize this opportunity and act swiftly to snag your favorite pieces before they disappear.
On that note, I scrolled through the Revolve Black Friday sale 2024 so you don't have to. So let's get into it.
The Best Wardrobe Basics Deals
I had to start with my favorite finds. The combination of navy and the sleeveless design lends such a luxe look.
I may be biased because Mother is one of my favorite denim brands, but these jeans are incredibly chic.
I always come back to Varley for its elevated everyday wardrobe basics.
I'm so obsessed with this top. I don't know if I should get the black, red, or white, though.
If I were you, I would buy this and style it all winter with knee-high boots and knit tops.
The grayish purple hue pairs well with white, black, tan, chocolate brown, and even sage.
Wear these to the gym with a sports bra or to the office with a blazer and boots.
The Best Dress Deals
This reminds me of the “little nothing dress” that Carrie Bradsaw wore in Sex and The City.
Get this for summer 2025, but also wear it now with white tights and slingbacks.
This versatile dress can be worn in the winter with tights and knee-high boots or in the summer with sandals and a straw bag.
The bold color makes a strong statement, while the simple silhouette keeps the overall look minimal.
The Best Coat Deals
If you think plaid is "dated," just look at The Row's F/W 2024 collection and J.Lo's latest denim outfit.
This coat looks like it could have stepped off this season's runways.
Who What Wear fashion editors are loving collarless jackets.
This is not your average leather jacket; in my opinion, it is much more elegant.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Wait, Walmart Is So Good Right Now—23 Elevated Black Friday Sale Picks That Caught My Eye
See the chic and affordable deals.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Only Shopping at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Revolve This Black Friday—Here's My Buy List
From blush sticks to LBDs.
By Eliza Huber
-
4 Dated Sweater Trends I'm Purging From My Small NYC Closet by the Year's End
And the chic knitwear I'm making room for.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Could Shop for My Entire Winter Wardrobe From Revolve—See the Haul
Absurdly good coats, knits, footwear, and more.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Always Shop at Aritzia for Elevated Basics—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Black Friday Sale
Take 20 to 50% off everything.
By Judith Jones
-
It's True—I Really Did Find All of Spring 2025's Top Trends for Under $200
Get ahead of your shopping.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend
Elegant, not frumpy.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Primarily Shopping at Reformation, Nordstrom, and Saks on Black Friday—I Love These 29 Items
From cashmere sweaters to suede jackets.
By Caitlin Burnett