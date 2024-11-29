Every time I get my credit card statement, there’s one familiar name that consistently catches my eye: Revolve. I tend to indulge quite a bit on the site, which has earned me VIP status and a self-proclaimed title as an expert Revolve shopper. While my shopping habit spans the entire year, a particular occasion ignites my passion for a shopping spree: Revolve's highly anticipated Black Friday sale.

Lucky for me and countless other Revolve-obsessed shoppers, the Black Friday event started today. This means we can save up to 70% on the best dresses for anything from holiday parties to date nights. Additionally, stylish coats and chic wardrobe staples such as baggy jeans, cozy sweaters, and versatile T-shirts are available at irresistible prices. However, there's a twist—this exclusive event lasts only one day, so I strongly urge you to seize this opportunity and act swiftly to snag your favorite pieces before they disappear.

On that note, I scrolled through the Revolve Black Friday sale 2024 so you don't have to. So let's get into it.

The Best Wardrobe Basics Deals

Norma Kamali Slim Fit Sleeveless Turtleneck Top $85 $60 SHOP NOW I had to start with my favorite finds. The combination of navy and the sleeveless design lends such a luxe look.

MOTHER Spinner Jeans $258 $184 SHOP NOW I may be biased because Mother is one of my favorite denim brands, but these jeans are incredibly chic.

Enza Costa Silk Knit Half Sleeve Crew $145 $102 SHOP NOW You'll have this layering essential for years.

Varley Reid Half Zip Sweater $148 $134 SHOP NOW I always come back to Varley for its elevated everyday wardrobe basics.

AGOLDE 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit $268 $176 SHOP NOW Style with a fitted blazer and black pumps.

Commando Butter Draped Crop Top $118 $83 SHOP NOW I'm so obsessed with this top. I don't know if I should get the black, red, or white, though.

House of Harlow 1960 Beda Skirt $158 $73 SHOP NOW If I were you, I would buy this and style it all winter with knee-high boots and knit tops.

Enza Costa Cashmere V-Neck Halter Cardigan $270 $189 SHOP NOW How chic.

L'Academie Dominga Pant $198 $139 SHOP NOW Take these from the office to cocktails with friends.

NIA Ariana Sweater $68 $48 SHOP NOW Style with the jeans below.

PAIGE Sawyer Straight Leg Jeans $259 $135 SHOP NOW The fit? Perfection. The distressed wash? Flawless.

House of Harlow 1960 Carli Top $138 $83 SHOP NOW I just found you your next going-out top. You're welcome.

For Love & Lemons Marianne Trousers $189 $133 SHOP NOW The grayish purple hue pairs well with white, black, tan, chocolate brown, and even sage.

perfectwhitetee 90's Jersey Tank Top $76 $29 SHOP NOW It's called Perfectwhitetee for a reason.

Beyond Yoga Powerbeyond Strive Pants $114 $75 SHOP NOW Wear these to the gym with a sports bra or to the office with a blazer and boots.

The Best Dress Deals

Helsa Jersey Mock Dress $128 $77 SHOP NOW I can't believe this perfect LBD is on sale.

Nagnata Sheer Essentials Body Dress $180 $117 SHOP NOW This reminds me of the “little nothing dress” that Carrie Bradsaw wore in Sex and The City.

L'Academie x Marianna Ophelie Mini Dress $228 $160 SHOP NOW Get this for summer 2025, but also wear it now with white tights and slingbacks.

Majorelle Sue Mini Dress $178 $107 SHOP NOW This versatile dress can be worn in the winter with tights and knee-high boots or in the summer with sandals and a straw bag.

Nookie Bliss Gown $299 $195 SHOP NOW The bold color makes a strong statement, while the simple silhouette keeps the overall look minimal.

Lovers and Friends Dolcezza Maxi Dress $198 $91 SHOP NOW Save this for your Italian summer vacation.

Michael Costello x Revolve Acacia Gown $268 $161 SHOP NOW I wish I had a wedding to wear this to.

The Best Coat Deals

NBD Donna Blazer $298 $254 SHOP NOW This blazer is worth every dollar. I know because I own it.

AGOLDE 90s Jean Jacket $268 $188 SHOP NOW This is your sign to upgrade your old jean jacket.

Ena Pelly Cecilia Wool Coat $520 $364 SHOP NOW If my coat closet weren't already overflowing, I would buy this one.

Lovers and Friends Abbey Blazer $258 $137 SHOP NOW A cream blazer is a jacket you never realized you needed.

Ena Pelly Ophelia Wool Shacket $320 $208 SHOP NOW If you think plaid is "dated," just look at The Row's F/W 2024 collection and J.Lo's latest denim outfit.

Amanda Uprichard Jackson Jacket $260 $182 SHOP NOW She's lightweight and adorable.

Isabel Marant Etoile Limiza Trench Coat $895 $627 SHOP NOW This coat looks like it could have stepped off this season's runways.

Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Braswell Jacket $235 $132 SHOP NOW Who What Wear fashion editors are loving collarless jackets.