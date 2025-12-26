The Boxing Day Sales Have Arrived—21 Elegant Buys I'm Telling My Friends About

From designer bags to capsule wardrobe heroes, I've hunted through the Boxing Day sales to find the most worthwhile discounts around.

Collage of boxing day sales
The festive spirits are high, the mince pies are warming in the oven, and the last thing you want to be doing right now is scrolling through thousands of sales buys to find the worthwhile pieces. Thankfully, I’m here to do that for you. We all like a little saving here and there, and to save any regret buying or interrupting your holiday, I’ve taken the time to hunt through all the deals around to bring you the very best Boxing Day sales in one place.

Sarah Ellen Treacher

Georgia wears the Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket (was £840, now £672)

Navigating any sales moment takes a cool head and a precise eye to decipher between a great discount and a great buy. Savings are one thing, but if that piece won’t hold its own in your wardrobe, then it's better off scrolling past. Bringing all my expert shopping experience together with a keen eye for a great deal, I’ve found a selection of designer bags, high street best-sellers and elegant pieces that would feature on any fashion person’s wish list. The focus? Pieces that will go the distance and bolster your 2026 wardrobe immediately.

When the sales arrive, the first thing I hunt for are deals on luxury pieces like cashmere. Bringing a cosy finish to winter dressing year after year, our favourite brands have offered a series of soft knits to cosy up in any time the temperatures drop. To set our wardrobes up for a strong start in the new year, I've hand-selected a series of capsule wardrobe heroes, from smart tailored trousers to reliable outerwear that will be the hardworking foundations of our 2026 looks. Of course, I couldn't resist a few polished finishing touches to round things off, from classic loafers to sleek bags that will withstand any incoming trends, and bring a sophisticated edge.

Now, sit back, relax and enjoy the very best of the Boxing Day sales in one place.

Shop the Best Boxing Day 2025 Sales Buys