The festive spirits are high, the mince pies are warming in the oven, and the last thing you want to be doing right now is scrolling through thousands of sales buys to find the worthwhile pieces. Thankfully, I’m here to do that for you. We all like a little saving here and there, and to save any regret buying or interrupting your holiday, I’ve taken the time to hunt through all the deals around to bring you the very best Boxing Day sales in one place.
Navigating any sales moment takes a cool head and a precise eye to decipher between a great discount and a great buy. Savings are one thing, but if that piece won’t hold its own in your wardrobe, then it's better off scrolling past. Bringing all my expert shopping experience together with a keen eye for a great deal, I’ve found a selection of designer bags, high street best-sellers and elegant pieces that would feature on any fashion person’s wish list. The focus? Pieces that will go the distance and bolster your 2026 wardrobe immediately.
When the sales arrive, the first thing I hunt for are deals on luxury pieces like cashmere. Bringing a cosy finish to winter dressing year after year, our favourite brands have offered a series of soft knits to cosy up in any time the temperatures drop. To set our wardrobes up for a strong start in the new year, I've hand-selected a series of capsule wardrobe heroes, from smart tailored trousers to reliable outerwear that will be the hardworking foundations of our 2026 looks. Of course, I couldn't resist a few polished finishing touches to round things off, from classic loafers to sleek bags that will withstand any incoming trends, and bring a sophisticated edge.
Now, sit back, relax and enjoy the very best of the Boxing Day sales in one place.
Shop the Best Boxing Day 2025 Sales Buys
COS
Tailored Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
No matter the season, no matter the year, you'll always come back to this timeless tailored coat.
Johnstons of Elgin
Roll-Collar Dark Red Cashmere Jumper
If you're ready to invest in sumptuous cashmere, look to Johnstons of Elgin's refined sale buys.
Levi
501® 90's Jeans
Bolster your capsule wardrobe with the classic jeans that so many stylish people rely on.
Le Monde Béryl
Ballet Mary Jane / Black Naplack Leather
Mary Janes will continue to be one of the key shoe styles come 2026, and few do it as well as Le Monde Beryl.
Savette
Symmetry 26 Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
Understated and highly luxurious—Savette's sleek bags will withstand any moving trends.
Toteme
Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
Toteme is dedicated to creating pieces that will hold their place in your wardrobe, and the scarf coat is one of the brand's signature pieces.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
COS's tailoring is renowned for good reason. The cut of these trousers is truly exquisite.
ME+EM
Micro Cable Knit Tee
In the cooler months, swap out your classic cotton T-shirt for this cosy knit style.
Reformation
Janu Linen Dress
A series of sophisticated Reformation dresses are now on sale, and I can already picture all the ways I'll be styling this dress in the new year.
Topshop
Coby Ruched Toe Croc Loafer in Black
Little savings can go a long way.
Jigsaw
Fairisle Silk Trim Cardigan | Brown
Lean into the winter season with a classic fair isle knit.
Hush
Colette Leather Straight Leg Trouser
Winter is the perfect time to play with texture, and your outfits will feel instantly renewed with these leather trousers in tow.
The Row
Sofia Leather Tote Bag
Yes, even The Row's iconic Sofia bag is on sale right now.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
The scoop neckline! The sleek shade! The fitted silhouette! There's plenty of reasons why this blazer is a best-seller.
MANGO
100% Silk Satin Turtleneck Blouse
The polished top to pair with jeans, tailoring and skirts.
Celine
Triomphe Rectangle Sunglasses
Add a touch of luxury with these bold Celine sunglasses.
ME+EM
Tapered Puddle Jean
The shape and shade of these jeans look so high end. Trust me, they'll work hard in your wardrobe.
The Frankie Shop
Prescott Oversized Jacket
I can't believe The Frankie Shop's trending jacket is in the sale!