Psst, You Heard It Here First—These Chic H&M, Zara, and COS Finds Are So 2026

One model wears white shirt, coat and trousers. The next model wears a pinstripe set with a white shirt under it. Last model wears gray sweater with pleated leather skirt and boots.
(Image credit: COS; H&M; Zara)
As your resident shopping bestie, I'm here to help you start 2026 on the right foot. If you're trying to look your best this year and want a product recommendation or two, you've come to the right place. I've scoured the new arrivals at top retail hot spots Zara, H&M, and COS just for you. After digging through hundreds of products, I've narrowed in on the best finds at each retailer.

Winter is in full gear, and soon, transitional weather will be upon us. My editor-approved Zara, H&M, and COS selections will tackle these needs while keeping your look chic and elevated. You can expect a range of versatile sweaters, trousers, jackets, and tops among other goodies, like cool accessories. Keep scrolling to uncover these amazing shopping finds ahead.

Shop the Best Zara New Arrivals of 2026

Shop the Best H&M New Arrivals of 2026