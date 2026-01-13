Psst, You Heard It Here First—These Chic H&M, Zara, and COS Finds Are So 2026

As your resident shopping bestie, I'm here to help you start 2026 on the right foot. If you're trying to look your best this year and want a product recommendation or two, you've come to the right place. I've scoured the new arrivals at top retail hot spots Zara, H&M, and COS just for you. After digging through hundreds of products, I've narrowed in on the best finds at each retailer.
Winter is in full gear, and soon, transitional weather will be upon us. My editor-approved Zara, H&M, and COS selections will tackle these needs while keeping your look chic and elevated. You can expect a range of versatile sweaters, trousers, jackets, and tops among other goodies, like cool accessories. Keep scrolling to uncover these amazing shopping finds ahead.
Shop the Best Zara New Arrivals of 2026
Zw Collection
Oversized Trench Coat With Faux Fur Collar Limited Edition
A trench with a fur collar is so on-trend yet timeless.
Zw Collection
Oversized Plaid Shirt With Pocket
Zw Collection
Fuseau Pants
You'll see more of this pant style in 2026.
ZARA
Flat Split Leather Riding Boots
Versatile boots are always a good idea.
ZARA
High Neck Knit Jumper
Zw Collection
Faux Leather Pleated Skirt
The faux leather on this skirt looks like the real deal.
ZARA
Wool Blend Crossover High Neck Jumper
Love the neckline details.
ZARA
Faux Leather Belted Top
ZARA
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Love the layered look of this sweater.
ZARA
Satin Effect Wrap Blouse
ZARA
Long Wool Coat With High Neck
A nice coat is everything for fashion people during winter.
Shop the Best H&M New Arrivals of 2026
h&m
Cardigan With Defined Waist in Taupe
You can't beat this price.
h&m
Tie-Belt Coat in Taupe
This will definitely sell out.
h&m
Wrap-Front Jacket in Dark Gray/Pinstriped
Another wrap-front jacket for your shopping pleasure.
h&m
Dress Pants in Dark Gray/Pinstriped
Pair with the previous jacket for a cool take on a pinstripe suit.
h&m
Shoulder-Pad Polo Sweater in Taupe
h&m
Coated Skirt in Dark Taupe
h&m
Dress Pants in Dark Taupe