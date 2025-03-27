My Most Complimented Everyday Jeans Are on Sale for Just a Few More Hours
Fashion editors are notorious for chasing variety and seeking out new and different brands to add to their wardrobes. But when it comes to denim, I always return to Free People's We the Free line. The fabric is soft yet sturdy and has a perfect lived-in feel, but the way these jeans sculpt and flatter the body keeps me coming back.
Despite owning nearly every style from the We the Free collection, two pairs stand out for their ability to garner the most compliments. The Deep Trance Jeans, often dubbed a boyfriend style, offer a subtle barrel silhouette that balances laid-back comfort with a flattering structure. Then there are the Good Luck Barrel Jeans—a true barrel-leg design beloved not only by Who What Wear editors but also by style icons like Jennifer Lopez.
As someone who thrives on compliments, my love for these jeans only deepens. I often look through Free People's website, eager to discover more We the Free styles that will prompt remarks like "I love those jeans. Who makes them?" During my recent scroll, I stumbled upon a limited-time sale offering up to 50% off the best-selling jeans, which includes the two styles previously mentioned. Naturally, I had to share.
With that said, keep scrolling to shop my two most admired pairs of We the Free jeans alongside other expensive-looking styles on sale.
We the Free Deep Trance Dropped Boyfriend Jeans
Meet my favorite pair of We the Free jeans. They are expertly crafted, offering a perfect balance of roominess and tapering in all the right places. The waist and hips fit snugly, while the legs provide a relaxed fit that transitions gracefully from the upper thighs to the ankles.
Shop the jeans:
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
These jeans were among the most purchased pairs by Who What Wear readers last year—and for good reason. They have a mid-rise waistline that sits right at the belly button and feature a roomy leg that continues to be flattering.
Shop the jeans:
Shop more chic jeans on sale:
This is the pair you'll throw on when you want the look of jeans but the comfort of sweatpants.
The cropped hem is perfect for showing off all of your flats this spring and summer.
The five-pocket design is complemented by unique side stitching that gives the jeans a subtly wider appearance than your typical straight-leg cut. Keep in mind that they run small. I own these and opted for size 27—two sizes up from my usual—and they still fit snugly, especially in the back.
Flared jeans are finally getting their moment in the spotlight, with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl outfit playing a significant role in this trend.
While I appreciate a light-blue wash, deep indigo appears much more refined.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
