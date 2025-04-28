Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB
J.Lo is a fan too.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are not only best friends but also style twins, often stepping out in strikingly similar outfits. Whether it's a classic combination of jeans, a tee, and a leather jacket or a uniform of leggings paired with sneakers or flats, their go-to looks are effortlessly chic. One standout piece they both swear by? ALO's Airlift Leggings.
The exciting news? Starting today and for a limited time only, those leggings are on sale at 30% off as part of ALO's fourth annual Aloversary sale. What makes them special? They come in numerous colors, are available in 7/8 and full lengths, and feature a beautiful sheen. Additionally, they offer a second-skin fit that sculpts and contours the legs. It's no wonder they have nearly five stars and 4.7k reviews on ALO's website. Along with those leggings, you'll discover more celebrity-endorsed items, including the Accolade Sweatpants favored by Kaia Gerber and the classic crewneck sweatshirt and Half-Crew Throwback Socks worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez.
On Hailey Bieber: ALO Airlift Leggings ($90); The Row Elastic Ballet Slippers ($820); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag ($5100)
With that said, keep scrolling to snag the iconic Airlift Leggings and more ALO staples before it's too late. Trust us: Whether you're hitting the gym, grabbing coffee, or lounging at home, these pieces will make you look effortlessly put-together.
Shop the Airlift Leggings
While you can never go wrong with classic black leggings, there's something so sophisticated about a navy pair.
Chocolate-brown leggings have come through as another stylish alternative to black this season.
Shop More ALO Sale Finds
Every active woman in NYC owns these stylish and flattering leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
