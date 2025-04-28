Wait, Hailey and Kendall's Favorite Leggings Are on Sale RN? BRB

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are not only best friends but also style twins, often stepping out in strikingly similar outfits. Whether it's a classic combination of jeans, a tee, and a leather jacket or a uniform of leggings paired with sneakers or flats, their go-to looks are effortlessly chic. One standout piece they both swear by? ALO's Airlift Leggings.

The exciting news? Starting today and for a limited time only, those leggings are on sale at 30% off as part of ALO's fourth annual Aloversary sale. What makes them special? They come in numerous colors, are available in 7/8 and full lengths, and feature a beautiful sheen. Additionally, they offer a second-skin fit that sculpts and contours the legs. It's no wonder they have nearly five stars and 4.7k reviews on ALO's website. Along with those leggings, you'll discover more celebrity-endorsed items, including the Accolade Sweatpants favored by Kaia Gerber and the classic crewneck sweatshirt and Half-Crew Throwback Socks worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jennifer Lopez.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: ALO Airlift Leggings ($90); The Row Elastic Ballet Slippers ($820); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag ($5100)

With that said, keep scrolling to snag the iconic Airlift Leggings and more ALO staples before it's too late. Trust us: Whether you're hitting the gym, grabbing coffee, or lounging at home, these pieces will make you look effortlessly put-together.

Shop the Airlift Leggings

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings $128 $90 SHOP NOW These are also available in a full-length style.

Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings $128 $90 SHOP NOW Style with a sleek zip-up sports top and chunky sneakers.

Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings $128 $90 SHOP NOW While you can never go wrong with classic black leggings, there's something so sophisticated about a navy pair.

Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings $128 $90 SHOP NOW A perfect alternative to white leggings for the summer.

Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings $128 $90 SHOP NOW Chocolate-brown leggings have come through as another stylish alternative to black this season.

Shop More ALO Sale Finds

Alo Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant $128 $89 SHOP NOW These are the sweatpants Gerber and J.Lo own.

Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra $68 $47 SHOP NOW Everyone can use a fresh sports bra.

Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover $128 $89 SHOP NOW This color is so elegant.

Alo 5-Inch Airlift Energy Shorts $88 $61 SHOP NOW Believe us—you'll want to have these in your wardrobe come June.

Alo Recovery Slippers $175 $122 SHOP NOW Wear these with your leggings and calf-high socks like Gerber.

Alo Aspire Tank $58 $40 SHOP NOW So cute.

Alo Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Leggings $128 $89 SHOP NOW Every active woman in NYC owns these stylish and flattering leggings.

Alo Half-Crew Throwback Socks $32 $21 SHOP NOW We're shocked these coveted socks haven't sold out yet.