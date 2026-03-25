From Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk—These 5 Celebrity-Approved Jeans Outfits Are the Ones Worth Copying for Spring

Dust off your denim because these easy-to-copy outfit formulas are the ones to try out all season—from cigarette jeans with a leather jacket to flared pairs with a matching jacket.

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Celebrities wearing jeans for spring
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Aside from at a wedding, or on a plane, perhaps, I would say jeans can be worn anywhere. One of the most-worn pieces in my wardrobe are a pair of & Other Stories baggy jeans that have been worn so frequently over the year, they've sadly started to fray at the thighs. That's true love for a fashion item, and it's hardly surprising when they're so versatile. The thing is, though, it's all about getting the perfect-fit, isn't it? Once you've found your Goldilocks 'just right' jeans, there's no letting go. But when worn on heavy rotation across the seasons, they can get a bit, well, boring—right? So instead of ditching said jeans, I decided to go on the hunt for some denim inspiration in the way of celebrity looks. And I wasn't disappointed.

Alexa Chung's Pinterest-worthy outfit formula of a logo sweater layered over a shirt with baggy jeans and ballet flats is so simple, yet so considered. Elsa Hosk has made a firm case for cigarette jeans styled again, simply with a T-shirt and leather jacket and Laura Harrier and Bella Hadid are bringing back throwback skinny and bootcut pairs. And the best part as I said earlier, they're all simple outfits that are so easy to copy.

Spring denim outfit ideas has never been easier after seeing these 5 celeb-approved jeans looks.

Celebrity Jean Outfits for Spring 2026:

1. Alexa Chung: Baggy Jeans + Sweater + Shirt

Alexa Chung wearing baggy blue jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I'm pretty sure this look is going to be saved to everyone's 'style inspo' Pinterest board for spring. In a bid to ditch winter clothes, often people peek too early, but this layered look is one that'll work sans coat. I appreciate how the shirt poking out of the sweater gives a preppy feel to the worn-look leather jacket and jeans duo. And of course Alexa has given it the cool-girl twist with fancy earrings. She can do no wrong.

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2. Sienna Miller: Ecru Jeans + Waistcoat + Ankle Boots

Sienna Miler wearing jeans

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Style Notes: Wearing the jeans that define spring, ecru off-white pairs never fail at this time of year. While they work as a neutral with quite literally any outfit, the appeal of a simple monochrome look never fails. I've given my waistcoat collection a break throughout winter, but I'll be digging them back out to recreate this look.

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3. Elsa Hosk: Cigarette Jeans + T-shirt + Leather Bomber

Elsa Hosk wearing cigarette jeans

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Style Notes: In my eyes, Elsa Hosk can do no wrong in the outfit department. I'm a fan, so naturally I love the look of these cigarette jeans—basically, if slim and straight-leg jeans were to have a baby—worn with a classic white T-shirt and oversized leather jacket. For me, though, spring is far too warm for Uggs so I would switch to a ballet flat.

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