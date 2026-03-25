Aside from at a wedding, or on a plane, perhaps, I would say jeans can be worn anywhere. One of the most-worn pieces in my wardrobe are a pair of & Other Stories baggy jeans that have been worn so frequently over the year, they've sadly started to fray at the thighs. That's true love for a fashion item, and it's hardly surprising when they're so versatile. The thing is, though, it's all about getting the perfect-fit, isn't it? Once you've found your Goldilocks 'just right' jeans, there's no letting go. But when worn on heavy rotation across the seasons, they can get a bit, well, boring—right? So instead of ditching said jeans, I decided to go on the hunt for some denim inspiration in the way of celebrity looks. And I wasn't disappointed.
Alexa Chung's Pinterest-worthy outfit formula of a logo sweater layered over a shirt with baggy jeans and ballet flats is so simple, yet so considered. Elsa Hosk has made a firm case for cigarette jeans styled again, simply with a T-shirt and leather jacket and Laura Harrier and Bella Hadid are bringing back throwback skinny and bootcut pairs. And the best part as I said earlier, they're all simple outfits that are so easy to copy.
Spring denim outfit ideas has never been easier after seeing these 5 celeb-approved jeans looks.
Celebrity Jean Outfits for Spring 2026:
1. Alexa Chung: Baggy Jeans + Sweater + Shirt
Style Notes: I'm pretty sure this look is going to be saved to everyone's 'style inspo' Pinterest board for spring. In a bid to ditch winter clothes, often people peek too early, but this layered look is one that'll work sans coat. I appreciate how the shirt poking out of the sweater gives a preppy feel to the worn-look leather jacket and jeans duo. And of course Alexa has given it the cool-girl twist with fancy earrings. She can do no wrong.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
Arc Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A fashion editor favourite for good reason.
M&S
Cotton Rich Graphic Long Sleeve Sweatshirt
Grab in two or three sizes up.
& Other Stories
Oversized Shirt
Also the perfect workwear staple.
REFORMATION
Daphne Panelled Leather Jacket
Reformation isn't just the destination for great dresses.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas
I'll always love the look of baggy jeans with ballet flats.
Style Notes: Wearing the jeans that define spring, ecru off-white pairs never fail at this time of year. While they work as a neutral with quite literally any outfit, the appeal of a simple monochrome look never fails. I've given my waistcoat collection a break throughout winter, but I'll be digging them back out to recreate this look.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans
When it comes to high street jeans, I really rate H&M.
ALIGNE
Leo Long Waistcoat
I want the matching trousers, too.
SOEUR
Wino Medium Leather Handbag
Asymmetric bags are a mini trend this season.
Dune London
Overly Boots
I can confirm, these are the comfiest ankle boots around.
Style Notes: In my eyes, Elsa Hosk can do no wrong in the outfit department. I'm a fan, so naturally I love the look of these cigarette jeans—basically, if slim and straight-leg jeans were to have a baby—worn with a classic white T-shirt and oversized leather jacket. For me, though, spring is far too warm for Uggs so I would switch to a ballet flat.