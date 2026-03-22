In the modern world, sports aren't just about what happens on the court, field, or track. Much of the buzz around athletes actually takes place before their events—that is when they arrive at their respective venues and showcase their latest fashion creations. In basketball, that's referred to as a tunnel 'fit; in Formula One, a paddock 'fit; and so on. What athletes wear when they're not in uniform matters, especially to fans who might never get to speak to their heroes. Clothes are the perfect form of communication—a window into who your favorite athlete is and what they stand for. That's what Go Sports is all about. Yes, we care about box scores, the results of Free Practice 1 (even if it is at 3:00 a.m.), and RHOBH-level rivalries, but today, sports fashion matters too. We're not ashamed to say so.
If you’ve ever wondered what success looks like, we’d point you to Tara Davis-Woodhall. The room seems to lean in when she enters, her head high and shoulders back—the weight of an Olympic gold medal having adorned it just two summers ago. Her eyes sparkle as she talks about the sport she loves, her cheeks flush as she falls into conversation about her doting husband (and fellow athlete, Paralympian gold medalist Hunter Woodhall), and her skin glows as if made of moondust—glistening whether freshly finished with her regimented skincare routine or slick with sweat after a two-hour training session.
Davis-Woodhall takes her seat in a sun-soaked New York City penthouse to chat with Who What Wear about the newest notch in her decorated belt of life, marriage, and Olympic training—the "Unstoppable Together" skincare campaign with Clinique, in which she stars alongside her high school sweetheart-turned-husband. The Olympic gold-winning pair met at a high school track-and-field meet in Idaho, where Davis-Woodhall made the first move. “I stepped onto the track and said, 'I don’t know why I have to do this, but I have to give you a hug,'" she reminisced in a 2024 interview with Town & Country. According to Woodhall, the sparks flew from before that interaction at all—having stated in a 2019 YouTube video that he thought to himself, “I’m going to marry that girl” after watching her compete earlier that day.
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The two took the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm, Davis-Woodhall having secured the gold medal for Team USA in the women’s long jump while Woodhall scored the gold for the 2024 Paralympic Games just weeks later in the men’s 400-meter race. However, their buzz didn’t fade once they touched back down on American soil, for videos of their sweet celebration following Davis-Woodhall’s gold-winning performance—where Tara jumped headlong into Hunter’s arms in the stands—amassed millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube after the moment earned countless reposts and fan edits. (The two now continue to make buzzy videos to their favorite songs, partake in viral trends, and learn TikTok dances in between their training schedules. Believe us, it’s thoroughly entertaining.)
Now, the dynamic duo is chartering new waters as they prepare for the L.A. 2028 Olympics, navigate new levels of success, and take on opportunities like skincare campaigns with Clinique—as they do all things—together.
“Sport in general is just something that is the most incredible, but the most challenging, but the most rewarding, in itself,” Davis-Woodhall says in reflection of her success. “As I've gotten older, things have changed, but things have stayed the same. My love for my sport has stayed the same. It's just [that] my journey has gotten bigger and better.”
That through line of uniformity stretches to other areas of the athlete’s life, too, describing herself as “very organized”—something we’d assume you have to be when juggling a training schedule to defend your gold medal in two years (which she very much plans on doing) and several new business opportunities. Skincare, therapy, and relationships with friends and family have always been at the forefront for the athlete, and she stresses the importance of keeping self-care in the mix—specifically where it concerns her skin. “As an athlete, I sweat so much, and I just want to make sure my skin is pristine,” she says with a laugh.
Clinique
Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum
Clinique
Moisture Surge 100h Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Though skincare and toothpaste are church and state in the Woodhall household, Tara describes their relationship as one fused unit—both on the track and at home. “My competitions, he's usually running errands for me… trying to make sure I'm well and able and okay,” she explains. “He gets my breakfast, he gets my coffee. It’s so nice—he’s so nice,” she adds, a smile blooming over her face.
This campaign feels especially sweet for the long jump star, not just because it includes her husband as well, but because of the small role Clinique played in her childhood. “I grew up sneaking my mom's Clinique moisturizer,” she says mischievously. These full-circle moments hit close to home, and they won’t slow soon as the 2028 L.A. Olympics inch closer every day—which will be on home turf for the Agoura Hills, California-raised athlete.
Davis-Woodhall is “absolutely so stoked” about the next summer Olympics being in her backyard, especially after the impressive turnout of Team USA fans in Paris. “I am so excited for everyone [in the crowd] to be a fan—it’s gonna be so fun,” she shares. The rest of her community echoes this statement—or at least, they’ve already expressed it to her. “My family and friends are already talking about where they're gonna stay and what they're doing,” she says with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Guys, we have two years. Hold on. Let me get there first.’”
These upcoming Olympic Games mean the world to her, not only because this is the first event on U.S. soil since 2002’s Salt Lake City Games, but because these might be her last. “To be coming home to defend my title, but then to be the last hurrah of my career… It's so special and so meaningful, and I'm definitely not going to take this one for granted,” she admits.
“Last hurrah?” we ask. She erupts in a flurry of “Ahh, I think!” and “Maybe!”s. Davis-Woodhall explains that it’s the current plan—that it feels like a chapter closing on a bittersweet, yet timely note. “Track and field is everything, but it can't be everything,” she tells us. “I want to see what life is like without having to train every single day.”
We, for one, can’t wait to watch the Olympian duo defend their golds and top-shelf titles—glowing skin and all.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.