Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Shares the Drugstore Beauty Items She Swears By

She's done it! World-renowned figure skater Alysa Liu won not one but two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games: one in the team event and one in the individual women's competition. While this is the ultimate accomplishment, what really stood out was Liu's amazing attitude on the ice. She skated with her heart and soul, aiming to show the world what she could do. And most importantly, she just wanted to have fun, bringing joy back into her skating. Hot on the heels of this accomplishment is an exciting beauty partnership. Liu is also now an ambassador for Gillette Venus, a brand that's long championed women's excellence in sports.
Liu told Who What Wear all about what that individual gold medal win felt like. "My favorite feeling was when I was still out there on the ice towards the end of my free skate," she says. "I knew I killed it. The crowd was hyped—I was hyped. That was such an unbeatable feeling."
This well-deserved win came after a two-year break for the skater who stressed that she needed time off to reconnect with herself again. She opened up about what that entailed. "It's impossible to just go, go, go," she shares. "It's not good for your mental or physical well-being. Taking breaks? It gives you perspective. You can really take a step back and recalibrate. Slow and steady wins the race, whatever that race may be."
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And this motto extends to the rest of her life as well. As a busy athlete, she always takes the time to ground herself, setting a simple ritual that keeps her put together. The number one thing she does as a self-care moment? Showering. To beat athlete sweat, she says that's the number one thing she has to do when she gets home. As for her skincare routine, she keeps it super simple there too. But she did let us in on a few of her secrets. "In the morning, I don't do anything," she tells us. "But I do put sunscreen on! I don't remember what the brand is… I'm not really into Pokémon, but sometimes the packaging is a Pokémon character."
As for her nighttime routine, Liu says she phoned a friend in this department to learn what she needed. "My cousin actually gave me a skincare routine, and I use a snail [mucin]. It really helps moisturize. [The first thing I do, though is] I use an e.l.f. product to get my makeup off. I use that and then I wash that off, and I put on eye cream, and then the snail mucin. I didn't use [the snail mucin] last night, and I can tell! It's thick and you don't have to lather on a lot. It goes a long way."
Don't worry; as a Venus ambassador, she was, of course, also kind enough to drop the shave routine. Her all-time favorite Venus razor is the Moisture Glide Gold ($15). "It doesn't leave my skin dry," she says. "Also, just the design in general—I really mess with it. I think it's really cool, and it's kind of fancy."
Next, she let us in on another secret: She's surprisingly low-maintenance when it comes to her vibrant hair hue. "I feel like I don't maintain my hair very well," she admits. I don't even use purple shampoo, but maybe I'll start! I don't know. I kind of like the yellow in my hair." She does, however, stick to the basics. "[I use] shampoo, conditioner, and all that. I use hair oil at the end too. That, I would say, is the MVP!"
Now that Liu is done at the Olympics, she's also looking forward to some much-needed R&R. "[My plans are to] sleep, unpack, and try my best to return back to my usual life," she says. "[The anime] Jujutsu Kaisen has new episodes out, and I haven't watched them yet, so I'm gonna watch with my friends—we're going to catch up!"
Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.