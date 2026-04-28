These days, most popular French pharmacy products have made their way Stateside, albeit with a few exceptions—most notably, Biafine. This cult-status cream was developed by a chemist in the '70s and has since become a staple in French households for its skin-soothing and burn-healing benefits. Previously, you had to hop on a flight to France to get your hands on a tube of Biafine (it's one of multiple iconic French pharmacy products I picked up on my trip to Paris). Now, though, it's as simple as placing an Amazon Prime order. That's right, Biafine is officially available to shop in the U.S. Keep scrolling to get all the details.
BIAFINE
Skin Recovery Emulsion for Face & Body
What Is Biafine?
"Biafine is a topical emulsion formulated to support skin recovery following burns, irritation, and dermatologic treatments," says Hajrie Sulejmani, CEN, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, DNPs, a Board Certified Aesthetic Injector and founder of The Aesthetics Loft in Connecticut. "In France, it’s considered a pharmacy essential, used less as a cosmetic and more as a functional skin-repair product. Its reputation comes from its ability to consistently calm and rehydrate compromised skin. It reflects a clinical, barrier-first approach to skincare rather than a results-driven, corrective one."
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Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. He seconds this, saying, "It’s a household staple in France, and for good reason. This multi-purpose product helps keep the skin moisturized, supports the skin barrier, and helps to mitigate dryness."
How Does It Benefit the Skin?
Biafine offers clinically-proven skin benefits, but it's not intended to replace your moisturizer or be used daily at all, for that matter. Both Camp and Sulejmani say it's a salve that soothes and heals the skin after slight trauma, such as sunburn. "Biafine is used to support the skin after minor burns, sun exposure, and procedural irritation," Sulejmani says. "Its role is not to treat, but to stabilize, maintaining hydration and reducing discomfort while the skin repairs itself. It creates a controlled environment that allows the barrier to recover more efficiently. In practice, it’s a recovery step, not a corrective one."
Camp seconds this, saying it's a salve for post-procedure or environmentally stressed skin—not a standard moisturizer, even though it does, in fact, contain humectants and emollients, such as avocado oil, squalene, and an algae-derived ingredient.
"The formula centers around trolamine, which helps maintain hydration and supports the skin’s natural repair process," Sulejmani says. "It’s supported by emollients and humectants that reduce transepidermal water loss and reinforce barrier function. The effect is less about active correction and more about restoring balance to sensitized skin. It performs best when the skin is already compromised."
How Should It Be Used?
"It’s not intended for daily moisturizing," Camp reiterates. "It's designed more so to support skin healing." That's why he recommends using it to soothe angry, stressed, or damaged skin in a pinch—e.g., on a sunburn, after an in-office laser procedure, or if you accidentally sear your hand on your curling iron.
"It can be applied multiple times throughout the day, depending on the level of irritation or barrier disruption," Sulejmani says. "The focus is consistent hydration rather than excess layering. When used appropriately, it’s well-tolerated and effective in maintaining skin comfort during recovery. Application should always be guided by the skin’s condition."
Camp agrees that it's generally well-tolerated by most skin types, including sensitive skin, although he recommends reviewing the ingredient list to ensure there are no known allergies and/or checking with your dermatologist before trying it. And, if you have acne-prone skin, it could contribute to clogged pores, so be warned. "If you tend to be more acne-prone, it’s better to use sparingly and apply only to targeted areas when needed," he says.
Last but not least, avoid using it on significant wounds, burns, or other skin traumas. "It's not appropriate for infected or more severe wounds without medical oversight," Sulejmani says. "It’s best positioned as a short-term recovery product rather than a daily staple. Its use should be intentional, based on the skin’s needs."
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