Fragrance, Freckle Pens and the French Brand She Loves—Sienna Miller Just Spilled All Her Beauty Secrets

This month, we sat down with Sienna Miller. The 44-year-old actress has just been announced as the new global brand ambassador for Schwarzkopf Creme Supreme, and we were lucky enough to catch up with the star about the new venture. Below, we ask Sienna all about her celebrity hair muses, her go-to fragrance, the makeup products she can't live without and even the candles she loves to burn at home...
1. Which beauty product gives you the biggest mood boost? I think hair colour really does change your mood, and having vibrant, fresh colour definitely gives me a boost, so I would say Schwarzkopf Creme Supreme.
2. If you could steal someone else’s makeup bag, whose would it be? Probably Charlotte Tilbury's!
3. You’ve got a spot. Are you team pop it or team leave it alone? Oh, I would love to be team leave it alone, but sadly, I never quite made it to that side of the fence! I would pop it.
4. You only have one product to use for the rest of your life—what is it? It’s going to have to be lip balm because, could you imagine needing it and not having it? I think the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is iconic and just always works.
5. What’s the best piece of beauty advice that you have ever received? Genuinely, sleep and water. It’s so boring and annoying, but I now have to drink so much more water than I ever thought I needed, and as you get older, that’s increasingly more important. Hydration is the key.
6. What's your signature fragrance? I swap between a few fragrances. There’s a Chloe fragrance that I love, Le Labo Thé Noir 29, and then there’s a little aromatherapy oil called E11even, which I got sent a while ago. It’s an aromatherapy stick that you roll on, and it’s gorgeous.
7. You’re having your nails done. What’s your go-to colour? A natural, beige, nude [colour]. I’ve tried to experiment with other colours. I think it just suits me better to be a natural, nude girl.
8. What’s your biggest beauty no-no? I think filler is not a good idea for anyone.
9. Name one beauty product that is always in your handbag A freckle pen. I love adding [faux] freckles in winter. There's the Charlotte Tilbury Foxy Brown Lip Cheat, a lip liner that I use for freckles, and that’s great.
10. The greatest drugstore product for under £10? The Dr. PawPaw lip balm is a great one.
11. Describe your brows in one word: Sad! Extinct! No, I used to have quite big brows and they’ve just slightly withered away. They are also very unruly; they are fine here and curling on in themselves here, and it’s a battle.
12. Which era of beauty inspires you most? I love the '60s. I think that everybody looked great. And the '30s were dreamy and romantic. If I had to, I’d say those two.
13. Confession time–how often do you clean your makeup brushes? I can’t even remember ever doing it! That’s terrible, isn't it? I’ve got one that gets so covered in foundation that it goes really orange, but I’ll just use the soap by the sink. I don’t have a brush cleaner.
14. What beauty rule do you always break? I would love to be more consistent with SPF. I know you’re supposed to do it in winter, but if it’s grey and cold, I just can't. It doesn’t connect that I would still need an SPF even though eight hundred thousand people have told me to wear it.
15. Which celebrity’s hair would you love to steal? I'm kind of obsessed with Pamela Anderson in the '90s. That kind of really brassy blonde…that was good hair.
16. Candles, reed diffusers or nothing at all? Candles. I love the Diptyque Baies candle, and Buly, the French brand. [They are] the most beautiful candles.
17. Best beauty hack? My entire approach to beauty has been shaped by the fact that I’ve worked with amazing people, and I kind of know where to put things on my face that change it in the right way. Although I feel like this generation knows everything, I don’t think I can teach. My 13-year-old is like "mum, please". She knows more than I do; you guys are way ahead of me.
