Kylie, Lisa, and Hailey All Love This Skin-Smoothing K-Beauty Tool, so I Tested It for 79 Days

I've heard countless testimonials from fellow editors at this point, but is the Booster Pro truly worth the hype? After testing it for 79 days, I can now share my official declaration.
What Is the Medicube Booster Pro?
The Medicube Booster Pro is a six-in-one skincare device equipped with electroporation technology to enhance the absorption of active ingredients, microcurrent to smooth fine lines, EMS to stimulate deep muscle layers and firm the skin, electric-needle technology to refine pores, sonic vibration to increase circulation, and five colors of LED to reduce inflammation and promote collagen. It's quite the mouthful, I know, and we'll dive into each of those settings in just a moment. For now, know that you're essentially getting multiple effective high-quality skincare tools in one sleek device for $220—a steal considering some standalone devices (microcurrent tools, for instance) can set you back $400.
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medicube
Booster Pro
The Booster Pro contains four modes: Booster mode, MC mode, Derma Shot mode, and Air Shot mode. Pressing the "Mode" button on your device will change the treatment. The tiny screen also has an automatic timer set for five minutes per mode; after those five minutes are up, the device will automatically shut off unless you move to the next mode. Each setting also has a strength level from 1 to 5, which you can increase by pressing the Power button. The brand recommends starting at level 1 for each then gradually increasing the strength once you feel ready. Don't be fooled: Level 1 gets pretty intense! To this day, I still stick to level 1 for some of the treatments.
What Are the Benefits?
As discussed, the Booster Pro features four modes with unique skin-related perks. Below, discover the benefits of each setting in the order the brand recommends using them.
Air Shot (Electric Needles)
Electric-needle technology creates micro-holes in the pores to gently exfoliate and refine skin texture. It's somewhat similar to microneedling, but instead of actual needles, it relies on electricity to create those tiny pathways. These micro-holes not only lead to enhanced product absorption but also trigger the skin's healing response, boosting firmness and tightening pores as a result.
Since it does create micro-injuries in the skin, the brand recommends using this setting two to three times per week. When you do use the Air Shot mode, it should be the first step in your Booster Pro routine. After cleansing your face and patting dry, sweep the device head in an outward motion, focusing on areas of enlarged pores (namely, the T-zone). You should be able to feel little pricks, but it shouldn't be too spicy.
Booster (Electroporation)
Next is the Booster mode, which you can use every single day if you'd like (up to three times per day, according to the brand!). This mode relies on electroporation, which uses short electrical pulses to create temporary micro-channels in the skin—similar to the electric-needle technology above but a little less intense. These temporary pathways help active ingredients penetrate deeper into the pores, leading to faster, more potent results. (Fun fact: Medicube used to offer a standalone electroporation device, dubbed the Age-R Booster-H, which you can still buy on Amazon.) After applying your serum or moisturizer of choice (the PDRN Pink Peptide Serum works great for this, FYI), simply glide the device across your skin in circular motions until the product is fully absorbed.
MC (Microcurrent)
I likely don't need to spend too much time on this one! If you're familiar with microcurrent devices, then you know the technology is essentially a workout for your face, stimulating the underlying facial muscles and increasing cellular energy. Those spry, energized cells can, in turn, synthesize collagen, repair damage, and better perform other important functions for skin health. As a result, skin looks taut and toned with fewer fine lines.
But here's the thing about microcurrent: You need some sort of conductor gel to ensure the electrical current can effectively pass through the skin. Not with the Booster Pro. The microcurrent setting works with the skincare you already own, so long as it provides enough slip for an easy glide. Apply a hydrating moisturizer (I find gel-creams are top notch in this instance), float the device in slow upward and outward motions to encourage lift.
Derma Shot (EMS)
Finally, we have the Derma Shot mode. This mode calls upon EMS technology (short for electro muscle stimulation) to cause precise, facial-muscle contractions for a firm, sculpted appearance.
How is this different from microcurrent, you ask? Well, both technologies tighten the skin, but microcurrent targets skin elasticity at the cellular level, whereas EMS stimulates contractions deep within the muscle layer. EMS is a little more intense than microcurrent in that regard; while it's normal to not feel a thing during a microcurrent treatment, you may feel your facial muscles "jump" with this EMS setting, especially around more delicate areas like around the mouth and eyes. After applying your moisturizer (feel free to add another layer of moisturizer if it's already absorbed post-microcurrent), hold the device on key points, like your cheekbones and jawline, pause for one to two seconds, then massage outward in circular motions.
My Testing Experience and Honest Thoughts
Let me just say that I'm no stranger to skincare tools. I've tried more microcurrent devices,LED masks, and skin-tightening tools than I can count, in addition to a few multitasking heroes that combine two or more treatments for stronger, faster results. After testing Medicube's Booster Pro since early February (79 days, if you want to get really specific), I can confidently say that the versatile device has shot (pun intended) straight to the top of my "best-of" list.
I prefer to use it in the mornings, as I wake up rather puffy and could use the extra sculpting power of the microcurrent and EMS treatments. That said, I start with the Air Shot mode once a week, focusing it on my nose and chin where my pores are most notable. The device's head comes to a point, so I can easily reach the precise corners of my nose, where my pores are more prominent. Don't panic, but you may experience a slight burning smell as the electric-needle technology zaps any peach fuzz. I was initially worried my device might be, you know, about to combust in my hands, but after a little research, I found out the singed smell was normal. Still, I keep this setting on level 1 to minimize the odor.
Booster mode and MC mode are my favorite settings. The electroporation used in the Booster mode results in tiny zaps, but it's nothing like the needle-like Air Shot pricks. It's more of a tingly vibration, especially as the technology interacts with sensory nerve endings (like near the hairline). After slathering on my go-to mandelic acid serum and letting it completely dry, I apply another hydrating serum to one side of my face, massage it in with the Booster Pro, then repeat on the other side once it's fully absorbed. My face is admittedly a little blotchy post-treatment from all that massaging (I have fair, reactive skin that flushes easily), but it ebbs by the time I apply my sunscreen. All I'm left with is a noticeable glow.
After applying my water-based gel moisturizer, it's time for microcurrent. Even though I've tried (and loved!) many microcurrent devices, it's been difficult for me to stick to the habit. Sorry, but I don't love conductor gels, no matter how many skin-improving actives are simmering in the formula! That's exactly why I'm obsessed with the Booster Pro. It works with the skincare you already have, which makes it a seamless addition to my daily routine. I like to focus it on my jawline, cheekbones, and brow bones for the ultimate lift. I don't use the Derma Shot mode every day, but if I do wake up extremely puffy (say, after a late night or a few salty cocktails), the extra EMS is just what I need to coax my cheekbones out of hiding.
As I mentioned earlier, the setting is a bit intense! Even at level 1, I can feel my facial muscles twitching, so don't think you must increase the power to reap the most benefits. In fact, in the before-and-after photo below, I stuck to level 1 for every single setting, and you can see how much of a difference just that level made in the clarity, tone, and definition of my skin. While I sometimes level up to 2 for the Booster mode, I still generally stick to level 1 for my daily routine. Trust me, it does the job!
Is the Medicube Booster Pro Worth the Investment?
At $220, the Medicube Booster Pro does cost a pretty penny. That said, you can find plenty of other multitasking devices tagged at twice that price, and I've seen standalone microcurrent and LED tools that cost much more. You do get six treatments in one with the Booster Pro—a little mental math, and that shakes out to around $37 per treatment. Not bad! While I do use some settings more than others—the Booster and MC modes are my everyday staples, whereas I probably use the Air Shot and Derma Shot modes one to two times per week—that all-in price still seems like a solid investment.
Before trying the Booster Pro, I probably wouldn't have thought about adding electroporation technology to my routine. Boosting product absorption is nice, but do I really need it every single day? Now, I genuinely can't imagine starting my day without it. I might not have bought a standalone electroporation device, but combined with the microcurrent, EMS, and pore-tightening technologies, it feels like a worthy splurge. In terms of microcurrent, it's one of the only devices that doesn't require a special conductor gel. While you can use Medicube's A+ lineup (check out my favorites below), you can totally pair it with the skincare you already have. That makes me more inclined to use it on a regular basis, and compliance is the most important factor for skincare tools. Read: They only work if you use them consistently!
If you're dedicated to just one of the treatments (like microcurrent or EMS) and want to home in on those benefits, you might find more success with a standalone device. But in my opinion, it's never a bad idea to broaden the perks, especially when the device is as high-quality as this one. Trust, the Booster Pro does not sacrifice science-backed efficacy for a multiuse design and seamless interface. I wouldn't expect anything less from a K-beauty mainstay.