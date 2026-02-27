Confirmed: 7 Colours to Wear on Your Toes If You Want an Elegant Pedicure This Spring

Spring has nearly sprung, and it's time to think about your pedicure. These are the chicest spring pedicure colours for the season ahead.

Spring Pedicure Colours 2026
(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon, @millymason_, @beautyby_lola)
Jump to category:

The weather here in the UK has been miserable to say the least, but the good news is that with just a month until spring, the sunnier (and hopefully drier) days are soon to come. There’s a lot to be excited about the upcoming spring season; however, for me personally, there’s nothing I’m quite as enthusiastic about as spring nail trends.

Soon enough, I will be swapping out my heavier boot styles for lightweight sandals. This, of course, comes with its own dilemma: which pedicure colour am I going to opt for first? But the good news is that my Instagram feed has provided me with a ton of chic nail colour inspiration from elegant hues that will never date to more on-trend colours that feel fresh for 2026. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below so that you, too, can be prepared for your first pedicure appointment of the season.

From sophisticated milky marshmallow pedis that feel perfect for the lighter wardrobe palette we opt for in the warmer months to playful mint green hues that perfectly balance timeless appeal with a modern twist, keep scrolling to discover the seven chicest pedicure colours to opt for this season.

7 Spring Pedicure Colours for 2026

1. Ink

Spring Pedicure Colours 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Similar to the onyx pedicure trend that took off last year, ink nails have this same deep hue and shiny top coat. You might initially think that this will look too edgy and out there, but there’s something about this hue in the warmer months that feels effortlessly elegant and sleek. Not to mention that much like with black clothing, footwear and accessories, a pedicure in this colour will go with all of the sandals you own.

2. Peach

Spring Pedicure Colours 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

If you want a your-toenails-but-better look, a milky peach nail colour is your best bet. Not only will it give your feet an instant healthy-looking glow, but the orange hue perfectly toes the line between classic and on-trend.

3. Blush

Spring Pedicure Colours 2026

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

A pink pedicure is perfect for those who want elegant nails. It’s sophisticated, timeless and, most importantly, will stay looking neat even when your toenails start to grow out. It’s my go-to pedicure colour when I want my feet to look put together without all the fuss of bold colours or patterns.

4. Midnight

Spring Pedicure Colours 2026

(Image credit: @beautyby_lola)

If the black or espresso brown pedicure that dominated last season feels too harsh for your liking, midnight navy tones are a softer alternative that’s no less versatile. I personally be using dark blue polish to give my toes a subtle pop of colour whilst still complementing my very neutral footwear collection.

