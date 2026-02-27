The weather here in the UK has been miserable to say the least, but the good news is that with just a month until spring, the sunnier (and hopefully drier) days are soon to come. There’s a lot to be excited about the upcoming spring season; however, for me personally, there’s nothing I’m quite as enthusiastic about as spring nail trends.
Soon enough, I will be swapping out my heavier boot styles for lightweight sandals. This, of course, comes with its own dilemma: which pedicure colour am I going to opt for first? But the good news is that my Instagram feed has provided me with a ton of chic nail colour inspiration from elegant hues that will never date to more on-trend colours that feel fresh for 2026. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below so that you, too, can be prepared for your first pedicure appointment of the season.
From sophisticated milky marshmallow pedis that feel perfect for the lighter wardrobe palette we opt for in the warmer months to playful mint green hues that perfectly balance timeless appeal with a modern twist, keep scrolling to discover the seven chicest pedicure colours to opt for this season.
7 Spring Pedicure Colours for 2026
1. Ink
Similar to the onyx pedicure trend that took off last year, ink nails have this same deep hue and shiny top coat. You might initially think that this will look too edgy and out there, but there’s something about this hue in the warmer months that feels effortlessly elegant and sleek. Not to mention that much like with black clothing, footwear and accessories, a pedicure in this colour will go with all of the sandals you own.
Shop the Pedicure Colour:
h&m
Nail Polish in Neo Noir
Don't sleep on H&M's nail polish selection.
Maybelline
Colour Show Nail Polish in 677 Blackout
Get the perfect ink-black pedicure for under £5.
Essie
Nail Colour in 88 Licorice
Essie creates affordable polishes without compromising on quality.
2. Peach
If you want a your-toenails-but-better look, a milky peach nail colour is your best bet. Not only will it give your feet an instant healthy-looking glow, but the orange hue perfectly toes the line between classic and on-trend.
Shop the Pedicure Colour:
Manucurist
Active Smooth in 02
This doubles up as nail treatment that blurs imperfections.
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish Vanilla Gloss in 3
Created by professional nail artist Harriet Westmoreland, Westmoreland Cosmetics creates the perfect natural-looking nail colours.
Nailberry
L'oxygene Nail Lacquer in Peach of My Heart
The prettiest peachy-nude shade.
3. Blush
A pink pedicure is perfect for those who want elegant nails. It’s sophisticated, timeless and, most importantly, will stay looking neat even when your toenails start to grow out. It’s my go-to pedicure colour when I want my feet to look put together without all the fuss of bold colours or patterns.
Shop the Pedicure Colour:
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Petal Pusher
This shade will flatter every skin tone and undertone.
Mylee
Gel Polish Builder Gel in Light Pink
If you prefer to do a gel pedicure at home, Mylee has created the most stunning pink shade.
Dior
Vernis in 268 Ruban
Dior has some of the best nail polishes on the market.
4. Midnight
If the black or espresso brown pedicure that dominated last season feels too harsh for your liking, midnight navy tones are a softer alternative that’s no less versatile. I personally be using dark blue polish to give my toes a subtle pop of colour whilst still complementing my very neutral footwear collection.
Shop the Pedicure Colour:
Dior
Vernis in 902 Pied-de-Poule
I want this elegant navy hue for my manicure as well.
h&m
Gel Colour Nail Polish in On The Picnic Blanket
Get a gel-like pedi without the fuss of a UV lamp with this H&M polish.