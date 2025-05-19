Some People Hate This Colour for Pedicures, But I Think It's Incredibly Chic

It's nothing against classic French tips or bright colours, but the onyx pedicure is set to be summer's most popular.

@cherifaakili, @harrietwestmoreland, @honeybelleworld show onyx pedicures
(Image credit: @cherifaakili, @harrietwestmoreland, @honeybelleworld)
As the weather finally gets warmer here in the UK, and we pack away our trainers and bring out our sandals more and more, this can only mean one thing—pedicure season is here. And this might be controversial, but I'm personally already over classic nudes and French pedis, as well as the brightly-coloured hues we typically wear on our toes come summer. Luckily, I've spotted a new unexpected nail trend that looks just as chic as your classic summer pedicures. Enter the onyx pedicure.

What Is the Onyx Pedicure?

The term "onyx" typically refers to black quartz stones that have a glossy finish, and onyx nails have this same inky hue and shiny top coat to give your toes a sophisticated, sleek look.

Why Opt for an Onyx Pedicure?

Now, I'm fully aware that onyx black isn't the colour that immediately springs to mind when you think of pedicures to wear in May, however, there are actually many reasons why this glossy shade is the perfect choice for your next pedi. Firstly, much like clothing, shoes and handbags in this hue, a black pedicure will go with everything you wear, from classic white midi dresses to brightly-coloured linen trousers.

Secondly, this unexpected shade will add a nice point of difference to your summer outfits, especially if you're a nail minimalist like me and are looking for an elevated pedi colour that's fresh for summer 2025 but still not too 'out there'. Finally, much like an black manicure, opting for a glossy black nail shade on your toes will look undeniably chic and put-together.

Still need more convincing? Keep scrolling to take a look at some chic onyx pedicure looks for inspiration and then take a browse at our favourite onyx nail polishes.

Onyx Pedicure Inspiration

How chic do onyx toes look with an all-black outfit?

Glossy and sleek, this is an onyx pedicure at its best.

Top with a glossy top coat for maximum impact.

This onyx pedicure on Lily Allen by pedicurist Milly Mason is undeniably cool.

I'd wear this shade on my hands, too, for a coordinated look.

Shop the Best Onyx Nail Polishes

Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Black Nail Polish - Lady in Black 15ml
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish in Lady in Black

You can never go wrong with OPI nail polishes, in my opinion.

Essie Original Nail Polish, 88 Licorice, Dark Black Nail Polish, 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 88 Licorice

Essie's nail polish are affordable without compromising on quality.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Black to Black
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Varnish in Black to Black

A great affordable option.

Gucci, Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in '700 Crystal Black'
Gucci
Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in 700 Crystal Black

Such a chic shade.

Infinite Shine - Base & Top Duo Pack
OPI
Infinite Shine Base & Top Duo Pack

For a long-lasting and ultra glossy finish, try this top and base coat duo.

