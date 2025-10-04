The other day, Bieber posted a picture of a few products from the Brazilian bodycare brand Gente, claiming she's "obsessed" with them. Yet again, I found myself nodding in agreement because I too love the products and use them as part of my at-home bodycare routine. Keep scrolling to learn why.
Gente Beauty's Lymphatic Drainage Oil
Gente Beauty
Lymphatic Drainage Oil Unscented
In her post, Bieber says, "Obsessed with lymphatic drainage massage and obsessed with these oils." For context, lymphatic drainage refers to the body's lymphatic system, in which lymph (a clear fluid that circulates through the body) helps flush out cellular waste and debris. The purpose of lymphatic drainage massage is to activate and boost this naturally occurring system, as well as to lend the body a more sculpted appearance.
It seems as though Bieber does the same thing I do, which is use this exact body oil in my at-home lymphatic drainage routine. I've only been using it for a few weeks, but I love the body oil for providing slip, moisture, and a subtle sculpting effect. The secret is in the blend of native Brazilian oils that are lightweight enough to be used on the body and face. Here's a breakdown of each one and the benefits it offers:
-Pataua: An Amazonian oil that deeply moisturizes, strengthens the natural skin barrier, and boosts elasticity. Rich in omega-9 fatty acids.
-Coffee Arabica Seed Oil: An oil sourced from Brazilian coffee beans that energizes the skin with caffeine to boost microcirculation and minimize water retention.
-Mulateiro Extract: An antioxidant-rich ingredient that helps firm the skin.
-Tucumã: An ingredient rich in beta-carotene and fatty acids that boosts the skin's glow.
This is the unscented version, which I prefer. However, there is a scented version.
Gente Beauty
Lymphatic Drainage Oil Scented
Here's the scented version. It has a fresh tropical scent that's not too heavy.
Gente Beauty
Body Gua Sha
Bieber's post also displayed the brand's Body Gua Sha, which can be used in tandem with the Lymphatic Drainage Oil. Just like a facial gua sha, this bigger, bodycare version is meant to sculpt and de-puff the contours of the skin, boosting its glow and even relieving muscle tension. To use it, apply some body oil for slip, and then move it in short, upward strokes on the arms and legs. It's considered best practice to work inward, toward the heart, for lymphatic drainage purposes.
Shop More Gente Beauty Products
GENTE
The Lymphatic Drainage Effect Cream
The brand also has a Lymphatic Drainage Effect body lotion. It's also formulated to provide a slight skin-sculpting effect thanks to ingredients like caffeine, açaí, and cupuaçu butter.
GENTE
Bye Bye Cellulite Firming Lotion
This is the brand's best-selling firming treatment. It stimulates circulation and provides a warming sensation in an aim to tighten and sculpt the skin's appearance.
GENTE
Tropical Rain Shower Gel
Packed with antioxidants, this shower gel cleanses and refreshes the skin.
GENTE
The One Body Butter
This rich body butter is jam-packed with moisturizers and antioxidants.
GENTE
The Ipanema Scrub
This bar provides gentle exfoliation thanks to natural rice husk.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.