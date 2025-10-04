Hailey Bieber Is "Obsessed" With This Brazilian Face-and-Body Oil for Lymphatic Drainage

It's a staple in my bodycare routine.

A picture of Hailey Bieber juxtaposed with Gente body oil and sculpting tool
(Image credit: @haileybieber; Gente Beauty)
Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

As a beauty editor, I can confirm that Hailey Bieber has good product recommendations… like, really good product recommendations. Whether they're from her own brand, Rhode (I can't wait to try the new eye patches), or any other, I have yet to see her recommend a single product that I don't also use and love. For example, I love her French pharmacy skin barrier–strengthening cream of choice. I also love her "holy grail" vitamin C serum. You get it.

The other day, Bieber posted a picture of a few products from the Brazilian bodycare brand Gente, claiming she's "obsessed" with them. Yet again, I found myself nodding in agreement because I too love the products and use them as part of my at-home bodycare routine. Keep scrolling to learn why.

Hailey Bieber&#039;s IG story

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Gente Beauty's Lymphatic Drainage Oil

Shop More Gente Beauty Products

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸