Neutral Nails Never Go Out of Style—These 8 Timeless Shades Are Proof

Since the first time I ever tried nail polish, I've leaned toward the neutral look. These days, I'm more open to taking risks with different styles and colors (via press-ons), but it's nice to go back to my roots every now and then. Neutral nail trends come and go every year, and they often seem to peak around autumn when the weather gets cooler and the general vibe of the season tends to change, but I'm a firm believer they can be worn year-round, too.
Last year there was somewhat of an obsession with naming beauty trends after desserts—think brownie nails, glazed nails (and skin), etc. And while that's still very much a thing, this year is also about channeling those earthy vibes. Consider vibrant leaves, lush foliage, and stone fruits as the source of inspiration behind the rich tones that tend to rule the neutral palette.
As a neutral-nail vet, I decided to round up eight of my favorite shades with the perfect polishes to complete each look. Read on for all the details.
1. Plum
One of my go-to colors when I want a neutral nail is plum. I like that I can opt for a more vibrant shade like the one shown here, or I can lean toward a deeper version that still maintains the richness of the color. If you want to switch it up, you can also try this shade with a matte or jelly finish. I like to use Essie's Model Clicks 371 nail polish followed by the Gel Couture Top Coat to get this look.
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Model Clicks 371
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
2. Ash Brown
I'll admit ash brown isn't exactly my color, but I love it on other people. This one is a shimmery chrome version done using mirror powder. The combo serves as a great way to elevate a popular shade.
CHANEL
Le Vernis
3. Terra-Cotta
This might sound strange, but one of my favorite earth-tone colors out there is terra-cotta—yes, like the color of your average clay plant pot. There's something about it that's so rich and calming when I incorporate into my space, which is why I also don't shy away from getting adjacent-colored nail polish. I love the way it looks on longer almond nails, but square are equally chic.
Olive & June
Nail Polish JJ
4. Acorn
Chocolate, acorn, brownies… The brown nail trend has been labeled a lot of things over the years, but if there's one thing that's for sure, it's that it's not going out of style anytime soon. Deep browns tend to peak in fall and winter, but you can definitely play with different shades of brown throughout the year to make it work. When it comes to brown polishes, I like to reach for the shade All Checked Out by Essie, or I'll try to find press-ons that have brown design like Gone Riding from Chillhouse.
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - All Checked Out
Chillhouse
Gone Riding
5. Olive
There's something I find cozy but playful about olive tones. This shade isn't too bold, but the richness also prevents it from falling too flat. Like plum, this is another color that I think could look stunning with a jelly finish or with added shine like this one.
Essie
Blues + Greens Nail Polish - Win Me Over
6. Cherry
A bright, bold red manicure is super timeless. Personally, though, it's one of those trends I just can't pull off. Instead, I prefer darker cherry-like shades that still honor the trend while complementing my skin tone.
CHANEL
Le Vernis
7. Earth Green
This deeper shade of green is more vibrant than the olive shade from before, but it's a solid alternative for people who prefer darker colors year-round. This color reminds me the lush greenery you'd find in a forest or on evergreens. It's subtle at first glance, but the richness is captivating.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Nail Enamel
8. Baby Blue
Hot take: Baby blue belongs in the neutral nail lineup. I prefer a light and airy shade like this over cream colors that can feel a bit safe. It also gives off a calmer vibe than cool gray polishes. It's elegant, eye-catching, and extremely versatile.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.