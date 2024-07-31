7 Classy Colours That Look Incredibly Chic on Short Nails

There's no denying that short nails look impossibly chic. Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of long, almond nail shapes, but after seeing more and more celebs opt for shorter styles, I decided to try it out for myself and totally get why people prefer it. Not only do short nails look super polished, but they are a lot more practical and require less maintenance.

However, one thing I've found a little tricker since going shorter is what nail colours to go for. When I had longer nails, I would opt for fun designs and finishes as there was a lot more space to play with. Since having short nails, I've noticed I gravitate more towards block colours as not only do they help my manicure to stand out more, but they give that elegant finish that I've been trying to achieve.

In order to help me decide on what colours to go for, I decided to look through some of my favourite Instagram accounts to see what shades the experts are using. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's manicurist, Iram Shelton, to Georgia Rae (who was responsible for Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding nails) and more, I've picked out their go-to shades for shorter nails, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

7 Chic Nail Colours for Short Nails

1. Black Cherry

I've written about black cherry nails many times before, and this elegant nail colour shows no signs of going out of style. There's something about the glossy finish that looks so good on shorter nail shapes, and it seems that the experts agree.

Even celebs such as Lily Allen are a fan. Just look at how good her nails look here!

Shop the trend:

OPI Black Cherry Chutney Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW So chic.

2. Mint Green

Now, one thing I've noticed since researching the best nail colours for short nails is that a lot of people like to opt for pastel shades, and I can totally see why. These lighter colours really help to make short nails stand out, and this summer I'll be opting for mint green.

Whether you like nail art or prefer a more minimal approach, the options are endless when it comes to this shade.

Shop the trend:

Essie Nail Polish - 99 Mint Candy Apple £9 £7 SHOP NOW The OG.

3. Red

There is simply nothing chicer than a classic red manicure. Pair this with a shorter nail shape and you're onto an absolute winner.

I always get so many compliments when I opt for this colour.

Shop the trend:

Nailberry Cherry Cherie £17 SHOP NOW My go-to red.

4. Nude

Speaking of classic shades, I couldn't do this roundup and not include a nude nail look. For the ultimate low-maintenance mani, I always opt for short nails and a sheer coat of my favourite nude nail polish.

It might sound super simple, but there's no denying how polished it looks.

Shop the trend:

Dior Vernis Nail Polish £29 SHOP NOW How pretty?

5. Navy Blue

Another nail trend that I've written about a lot is navy blue nails. I feel like a lot of people talk about sky blue nails, but in my opinion, navy blue looks just as good. Plus, it compliments shorter nail shapes beautifully.

If you want a chic finish but don't want to opt for a neutral colour, I highly recommend giving this shade a go.

Shop the trend:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel £45 SHOP NOW It doesn't get much more luxurious than this.

6. Lilac

As mentioned above, pastel shades are a great choice for shorter nail shapes, and I've been seeing lilac nails everywhere.

Sofia Richie Grainge posted her lilac manicure on TikTok last year, and this colour has reigned supreme ever since.

Shop the trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW Just dreamy.

7. Black

Speaking of Sofia Richie Grainge, the star has previously shown off her chic black manicure, and it looks so good with her shorter nail shape. I especially love the high-shine finish.

See? Even the experts agree.

Shop the trend: