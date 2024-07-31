7 Classy Colours That Look Incredibly Chic on Short Nails
There's no denying that short nails look impossibly chic. Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of long, almond nail shapes, but after seeing more and more celebs opt for shorter styles, I decided to try it out for myself and totally get why people prefer it. Not only do short nails look super polished, but they are a lot more practical and require less maintenance.
However, one thing I've found a little tricker since going shorter is what nail colours to go for. When I had longer nails, I would opt for fun designs and finishes as there was a lot more space to play with. Since having short nails, I've noticed I gravitate more towards block colours as not only do they help my manicure to stand out more, but they give that elegant finish that I've been trying to achieve.
In order to help me decide on what colours to go for, I decided to look through some of my favourite Instagram accounts to see what shades the experts are using. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's manicurist, Iram Shelton, to Georgia Rae (who was responsible for Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding nails) and more, I've picked out their go-to shades for shorter nails, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
7 Chic Nail Colours for Short Nails
1. Black Cherry
I've written about black cherry nails many times before, and this elegant nail colour shows no signs of going out of style. There's something about the glossy finish that looks so good on shorter nail shapes, and it seems that the experts agree.
Even celebs such as Lily Allen are a fan. Just look at how good her nails look here!
Shop the trend:
2. Mint Green
Now, one thing I've noticed since researching the best nail colours for short nails is that a lot of people like to opt for pastel shades, and I can totally see why. These lighter colours really help to make short nails stand out, and this summer I'll be opting for mint green.
Whether you like nail art or prefer a more minimal approach, the options are endless when it comes to this shade.
Shop the trend:
3. Red
There is simply nothing chicer than a classic red manicure. Pair this with a shorter nail shape and you're onto an absolute winner.
I always get so many compliments when I opt for this colour.
Shop the trend:
4. Nude
Speaking of classic shades, I couldn't do this roundup and not include a nude nail look. For the ultimate low-maintenance mani, I always opt for short nails and a sheer coat of my favourite nude nail polish.
It might sound super simple, but there's no denying how polished it looks.
Shop the trend:
5. Navy Blue
Another nail trend that I've written about a lot is navy blue nails. I feel like a lot of people talk about sky blue nails, but in my opinion, navy blue looks just as good. Plus, it compliments shorter nail shapes beautifully.
If you want a chic finish but don't want to opt for a neutral colour, I highly recommend giving this shade a go.
Shop the trend:
6. Lilac
As mentioned above, pastel shades are a great choice for shorter nail shapes, and I've been seeing lilac nails everywhere.
Sofia Richie Grainge posted her lilac manicure on TikTok last year, and this colour has reigned supreme ever since.
Shop the trend:
7. Black
Speaking of Sofia Richie Grainge, the star has previously shown off her chic black manicure, and it looks so good with her shorter nail shape. I especially love the high-shine finish.
See? Even the experts agree.
Shop the trend:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Forget the Trends—These 8 Nail Colors Will Always Be Popular
Fads come and go, but these shades are forever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
"Funny Bunny" Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished From Head to Toe This Summer
The iconic neutral is trending again.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From Essie to Chanel: 8 Perfect-for-Summer Nail Colors You'll Regret Not Buying
Your summer manicures are sorted.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Is How the Best Bridal Beauty Experts Prep Their VIP Clients
A game plan for the big day.
By Maya Thomas
-
Calling It! This Playful Nail Trend Is Poised to Dominate This Summer
It's so easy to achieve.
By Jamie Schneider
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day