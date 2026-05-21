Pistachio Perfumes Are Up 852.5%—A Guide to the Best Salty, Creamy, and Subtly Sweet Scents

Pistachio really is *that girl* right now.

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Pistachio perfume collage
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @aysha.sow; Getty Images)
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It's official: pistachio is the new It-girl perfume. It was already a rising star in 2025, along with matcha and pear-soaked scents, but it's now #1 for summer 2026. What's my proof, you ask? Some of the biggest, buzziest brands are launching new, nutty elixirs. Designers are even cosigning the trend, as Loewe just launched a new Pistachio Candle ($130). The data backs me up, too. According to Spate's 2026 Fragrance Report, pistachio is up 852.5% in growth. It's proof that the internet's obsession with sophisticated gourmand scents is far from over.

And sophisticated, it is. Unlike other sugar-soaked gourmand notes, pistachio is often nutty, creamy, and subtly sweet. It plays well with its dessert-inspired notes like vanilla, whipped cream, and marshmallow to create decadent scents. It also blends well with woody notes, such as sandalwood, to create warm and cozy scents. It even works well with "green" notes, such as fresh-cut grass, crushed leaves, and smoky patchouli, to create earthy scents. It's nothing if not versatile. Ahead, see 11 pistachio perfumes that have "cool girl" written all over them.

The Top 5 Pistachio Perfumes, Listed

The Best Pistachio Perfumes

Best Overall: D.S. & Durga Pistachio Eau De Parfum

Le Monde Gourmand Pistachio Brûlée Eau De Parfum

Zara Pistachio Butter Eau de Toilette

Finery Pistachio Please Eau de Parfum

Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense

Philosophy Pistachio Paradise Hair & Body Perfume Mist

Etleé Caramel & Pistachio Eau De Parfum

Ellis Brooklyn Forever Pistachio Perfume Mist

Tabbeau Pistachio Éclat Eau De Parfum

Touchland Rich Pistachio Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist