It's official: pistachio is the new It-girl perfume. It was already a rising star in 2025, along with matcha and pear-soaked scents, but it's now #1 for summer 2026. What's my proof, you ask? Some of the biggest, buzziest brands are launching new, nutty elixirs. Designers are even cosigning the trend, as Loewe just launched a new Pistachio Candle ($130). The data backs me up, too. According to Spate's 2026 Fragrance Report, pistachio is up 852.5% in growth. It's proof that the internet's obsession with sophisticated gourmand scents is far from over.
And sophisticated, it is. Unlike other sugar-soaked gourmand notes, pistachio is often nutty, creamy, and subtly sweet. It plays well with its dessert-inspired notes like vanilla, whipped cream, and marshmallow to create decadent scents. It also blends well with woody notes, such as sandalwood, to create warm and cozy scents. It even works well with "green" notes, such as fresh-cut grass, crushed leaves, and smoky patchouli, to create earthy scents. It's nothing if not versatile. Ahead, see 11 pistachio perfumes that have "cool girl" written all over them.
The Top 5 Pistachio Perfumes, Listed
The Best Pistachio Perfumes
Best Overall: D.S. & Durga Pistachio Eau De Parfum
D.S. & Durga
Pistachio Eau De Parfum
This is D.S. & Durga's love letter to all things pistachio. Interestingly enough, it's used as a top, heart, and base note. Hence, the cheeky label reads like a nutty, layered dessert: "Pistachio, cardamom, more pistachio, roasted almond, even more pistachio, vanilla crème." It's dark, sweet, and woody—the perfect perfume for people who love unique and sophisticated gourmands.
Le Monde Gourmand Pistachio Brûlée Eau De Parfum
LE MONDE GOURMAND
Pistachio Brûlée Eau De Parfum
Le Monde Gourmand translates to "gourmand world," so it's no surprise the brand has a pistachio scent in its repertoire. It is one of the best gourmand notes, after all. The pistachio is green and salty and grounded in a warm base of amber and vanilla (vanilla mousse and vanilla bean, to be specific). It's pistachio ice cream in perfume form.
Zara Pistachio Butter Eau de Toilette
ZARA
Pistachio Butter Eau de Toilette
Like a pistachio butter-filled croissant, Zara's namesake eau de toilette is creamy, warm, and delectable. The smooth, slightly toasted pistachio is punctuated with powdery violet and sweet brown sugar. The former gives it a mature, elevated air, whereas the latter adds cozy warmth that "melts" onto the skin.
Finery Pistachio Please Eau de Parfum
Fine'ry
Pistachio Please Eau de Parfum
I've recommended Finery fragrances many times before. They're elevated, affordable, and accessible, ranging from classic florals to fresh marine scents and everything in between. This pistachio pick is one of my personal favorites. With notes of pistachio milk, fluffy vanilla, and creamy tonka bean, it's the ideal soft, airy scent. And it has excellent sillage, too.
Sol de Janeiro Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum
Sol de Janeiro
Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum
What many people might not realize is that Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48) is scented with pistachio. Well, pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel. Many people also might not know that you can get an equally intoxicating version of the scent in perfume form—let me introduce you to Sol Cheirosa '62 Eau De Parfum. It contains the same pistachio and salted caramel notes we all know and love, as well as golden sandalwood and smooth jasmine petals (it's basically a siren song, bottled). I guarantee that if you wear this warm, solar scent, you'll get an endless number of compliments coming your way.
Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense
Kayali
Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense
If there's ever been a scent that can evoke the feeling of eating pistachio gelato with sun-warmed skin whilst on an Italian vacation, it's this. The notes read like a dessert menu: Pistachio gelato, cotton candy, and whipped cream. You might think it veers immature or at least overly sweet, but it's not. Thanks to warm hazelnut and ambery rum, it maintains an elegant and sophisticated air.
Philosophy Pistachio Paradise Hair & Body Perfume Mist
Philosophy
Pistachio Paradise Hair & Body Perfume Mist
This warm and creamy scent is so slept on IMO. With notes of pistachio flower, creamy cinnamon milk, and warm vetiver, it's a true sensorial delight that's designed to elevate your mood and bring on the bliss. It's even infused with skin-loving ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide for a healthy, luminous glow.
Etleé Caramel & Pistachio Eau De Parfum
ETLEÉ
Caramel & Pistachio Eau De Parfum
I came across this perfume after stumbling across some glowing customer reviews, and I can confirm that it lives up to the hype. It's centered around a creamy (not salty!) pistachio heart note. Warm caramel, smooth vanilla, and creamy tonka bean surround it, creating an "edible-but-elevated" perfume that will leave you craving more. I can see why so many reviewers beg for a bigger bottle. Once you spritz it, you won't want to stop.
Ellis Brooklyn Forever Pistachio Perfume Mist
Ellis Brooklyn
Forever Pistachio Perfume Mist
Almost every editor I know has at least one (but usually multiple) Ellis Brooklyn scents they swear by, and this is one of mine. With notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla musk, it reminds me of the iconic Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 scent profile, but with an even stronger, creamier, and nuttier pistachio note. The top-billed note is definitely the star of the show, so I recommend it to anyone who wants to embrace a simple, bold pistachio scent, rather than one that keeps it hidden among other gourmand notes.
Tabbeau Pistachio Éclat Eau De Parfum
TABBEAU
Pistachio Éclat Eau De Parfum
Equal parts sweet, spicy, and smoky, there's no denying that this genderless scent deserves a spot on your vanity. It's a fusion of pistachio, vanilla, sweet orange, pink peppercorn, malt, tobacco, and heliotropin. It has the sweetness of a traditional gourmand fragrance with the spice and smoke of a cologne. There's also a radiating warmth to it that reminds me of a solar scent. It's hard to pin down, but it's utterly intoxicating, and if I had to sum it up with one word, it would be mysterious.
Touchland Rich Pistachio Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Touchland
Rich Pistachio Power Essence Body & Hair Fragrance Mist