I Spent 3 Hours Scrolling Sephora’s MDW Sale—The Best Items to Buy for 50% Off

Happy Friday to everyone scouring various Memorial Day Weekend sales! Me? I just spent the last few hours sifting through the 827 products currently marked down at Sephora. Yes, really. It's quite literally my job to recommend the best beauty products on the market, not just for your skin and hair but also for your wallet. So as we gear up for MDW, I decided to highlight my favorites at a whopping 50% off—the deals that really make a difference, IMO, as opposed to 15% or 20% discounts that often result in a few bucks off the final price. Shop them below before they sell out like my trusty Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo (sob!). And Sephora Beauty Insiders, don't forget to use the code STACKPOINTS to earn over 500 bonus points when you spend over $75.
Quick Highlights
The Best Products to Buy at Sephora Ahead of MDW
This multitasking cream bronzer is my secret weapon for a summer-ready glow. I seriously apply it all over, and I even got my mom hooked on it too! She refuses to use anything else.
Jo Malone London
Mini Raspberry Ripple & Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Set Duo
Jo Malone fragrances are made to layer. While you might not initially think to pair the best-selling Wood Sage & Sea Salt with light and fruity Raspberry Ripple, the combination is perfectly fresh and juicy for summer.
Fenty Beauty
Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler
With a super-fine tip, this brow pencil creates the most realistic hair-like strokes. Fenty Beauty products also have incredible long-wear, and I can confirm this brow pencil refuses to smudge.
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Cream
Dealing with the aftermath of winter-stressed skin? This whipped moisturizer will soothe all those woes in record time. It's won multiple awards for a reason! Despite its richer consistency, it never feels too heavy on the skin, so don't worry about snagging it in time for summer.
Maison Margiela
'Replica' Lazy Sunday Morning Scented Candle
Picture this: You're snuggling in fresh sheets on the weekend, enveloped in the aroma of Lazy Sunday Morning, a warm, delicate blend of lily of the valley, iris, and white musk (which just so happens to be one of the top-selling Maison Margiela fragrances). Dreamy, no?
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Magic Touch Medium to Full Coverage Concealer
One of the best full-coverage concealers I've tried. It never (and I mean never) creases or pills.
Velour
Velour-Xtension Self-Stick Lash Clusters
Okay, let me just say that I am not a regular falsies girl. But when I do need a little more oomph (say, for an important event or photoshoot), I only use these stick-on clusters from Velour. They're comfortable, easy to use, and look totally natural.
JVN
Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Strengthening Treatment Oil
Pro tip: Before a workout (ideally a heated class), massage this pre-wash oil into your scalp and strands. The heat helps those nutrients further absorb into the follicles, so you can treat your scalp as you move your body. Trust me, once you rinse, your hair will never feel softer.
Peace Out
Instant Pore & Oil Control Roller
Blotting papers can get messy, but this reusable mattifying roller is just what I need to wick away summer sweat. An instant add-to-cart item for me!
Henry Rose
Torn Eau De Parfum
Vanilla perfume lovers, you need to try this version laced with musk and sandalwood. Bonus points if you layer it with Dave, my other favorite twisted vanilla scent.
Briogeo
Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment
With increased sweat, sun, and saltwater comes dryness, breakage, and split ends, but I refuse to deal with straw-like strands this summer. My solution? This once-a-week treatment from Briogeo, which strengthens hair cuticles and seals in moisture.
Ellis Brooklyn
Rrose Eau De Parfum
The best phrase to describe this fragrance is "sparkling rose." With its blend of Sicilian lemon, rose petals, rhubarb, spring musks, and cashmere woods, it's like a fresh, laundry-inspired scent and a cool-girl rose perfume had a baby.
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We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.
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