I Spent 3 Hours Scrolling Sephora’s MDW Sale—The Best Items to Buy for 50% Off

These gems won't stay in stock for long.

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Happy Friday to everyone scouring various Memorial Day Weekend sales! Me? I just spent the last few hours sifting through the 827 products currently marked down at Sephora. Yes, really. It's quite literally my job to recommend the best beauty products on the market, not just for your skin and hair but also for your wallet. So as we gear up for MDW, I decided to highlight my favorites at a whopping 50% off—the deals that really make a difference, IMO, as opposed to 15% or 20% discounts that often result in a few bucks off the final price. Shop them below before they sell out like my trusty Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo (sob!). And Sephora Beauty Insiders, don't forget to use the code STACKPOINTS to earn over 500 bonus points when you spend over $75.

Quick Highlights

The Best Products to Buy at Sephora Ahead of MDW

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At Who What Wear, we know that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all. Over the years, our editors have tested thousands of products—including skincare, makeup, haircare, and nails—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned dermatologists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders. Together, this ensures every guide is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.

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