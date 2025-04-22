My Cycling Instructor and I Tested 12 "Sweat-Proof" Beauty Products—Only These Passed the Test

For someone who loves to work out, there’s nothing I hate more than sweating.

Between the slick skin, the agonizing heat, and the icky way my hair sticks to my neck after a draining workout class, I’m using up every last bit of strength left to race to a shower and start smelling like a decent human being again. It’s even taken me 2 full years to stomach more than 20 minutes in a sauna (I’m from Chicago—I’m cold-blooded, okay?), a goal I was finally able to reach after making myself sit through two back-to-back plays of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

But while sweating is tolerable (and expected) at a gym, I have no patience for the way my clothes feel, body smells, or makeup slips in the brutal summer heat. Desperate to find beauty solutions to fix my perspiration problems ahead of another blazing New York City summer, I decided to join forces with the culprit behind my most intense sweat seshes—my Life Time Fitness cycle instructor, Casey Cohen—to test 12 beauty and wellness products that boast impressive long-wear claims to see which can *really* beat the heat. We tried each product during beach vacations and tough workouts before whittling it down to 7 surprising recommendations.

The Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products, at a Glance

Sweat-Defying Deodorants

Best Natural Deodorant: Each and Every Day Dream Citrus & Vetiver Natural Fragrance Deodorant

Each & Every Day Dream Citrus & Vetiver Natural Fragrance Deodorant $22 SHOP NOW Pros: Glides on smoothly, light and pleasant scent, no repeat applications necessary Cons: Pricey, leaves marks if you don’t let it dry before putting on clothes Size: 2.5 oz. | Key ingredients: Coconut oil, dead sea salt, orange peel oil | Benefits: Aluminum, baking soda, paraben, artificial fragrance, and cruelty-free Casey’s review: As a fitness trainer who teaches 20 classes a week, finding a reliable deodorant isn’t just a preference—it’s a necessity. I made the switch to natural deodorants over a year ago after randomly developing allergies to the conventional ones I used to love. Since then, it's been a serious struggle. Most natural options actually made me sweat more and smell worse, and I hated having to reapply them multiple times a day just to feel somewhat fresh. This one, though? It’s been a total game-changer so far. Fingers crossed it continues to work this well over time—because this might finally be the one!

Others We Liked

Akt Akt The Deodorant Balm $29 SHOP NOW Casey’s review: I have very sensitive skin but prefer deodorants with fragrance, which is a tough combo to find. Most scented options irritate my skin or cause breakouts. I’m so happy to say that this one does none of that. It keeps me feeling fresh for 24+ hours and smells amazing—sophisticated, yet modern. Now for the downside: if you have any hand or wrist weakness, or limited mobility, this packaging might be a dealbreaker. It’s clearly designed with looks in mind, but functionality suffers. The deodorant itself is thick (great for underarms!), but getting it out of the tube can be frustrating.

Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum-Free Invisible Spray Deodorant $12 SHOP NOW Alyssa’s review: While I wouldn’t make this my sole underarm deodorant source unless I absolutely needed to, I’ve been keeping this bottle in my gym bag for every workout for touchups ever since I first tried it. Its aluminum-free formula delivers potent, stench-killing blasts with every spritz and dries down instantly, which makes it the perfect product to spray after a post-workout errand run. (Or if you’re like Casey, in between her five classes a day.) I’ve sprayed it everywhere from my underarms to my neck and feet if I don’t have time to shower after the gym before running to the grocery store—and if all you did was smell me before seeing my sweat-slick updo, you’d never think I came from a strenuous spin class.

Smudge-Proof Setting Sprays

Best Setting Spray: One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $32 SHOP NOW Pros: Sweat and waterproof, works for several skin types, 16-hour hold Cons: May be too matte for dry skin types Size: 3.4 oz. | Key ingredients: Green tea extract, witch hazel | Skin type: Oily, combo, normal Alyssa’s review: I’d heard great things about this setting spray before ever getting to try it myself. Celebrity makeup artists use it on weepy brides, editors swear by its hairspray-like staying power—I mean, even Beyoncé trusted it to keep her makeup in place during her ultra-physical Renaissance Tour. But when I tell you this stuff is magic, I’m not bluffing. Through scary-sweaty evening Pilates classes and after-work Central Park walks, this stuff kept my makeup right where I’d applied it in the morning. Even with the sweat dripping down my neck, my tinted moisturizer, subtly smoked eyeliner, and mascara stayed precisely where I placed it. I almost feel bad for my other setting sprays as they slowly collect dust in the corner of my room…

Alyssa Brascia before and after a work day, wearing One/Size On 'Til Dawn Setting Spray. (Image credit: @ alyssabrascia

Others We Liked

Kosas Cloud Set Airy Setting Spray + Smoothing Mist $36 SHOP NOW Casey’s review: As a fitness trainer teaching 20 classes a week, I need my makeup to stay intact through sweat and movement. The Kosas Cloud Set Mist has been a game-changer. It’s airy, feels like a cool breeze on the skin and keeps makeup in place throughout intense workouts, but at $36, it's an investment. If you're looking for a setting spray that hydrates, smooths, and holds up during sweaty sessions, the Cloud Set Mist is worth considering.

Casey Cohen before and after a workout, testing the Kosas Cloud Set Airy Setting Spray. (Image credit: @ caseylcohen

Caliray Surfproof Water Resistant No-Transfer Setting Spray $35 SHOP NOW Alyssa’s review: True to its name, this mist certainly is made for the beach. It gave my skin a dewy, surfer-girl glow while stamping my makeup on like glue. No matter if I was doing a low-impact workout, taking a misty catamaran boat ride, or jogging through Central Park, I could trust my makeup to stay put while offering a natural skin finish—basically the glowy Gen-Z sister of the One/Size setting spray. However, I did find that this spray was a bit denser than a fine mist, which isn’t my personal cup of tea (it sometimes came out in splotches that required light blending with a sponge). However, if you’re after a natural finish versus a matte one, this could be right for you.

(Image credit: Alyssa Brascia)

Stay-Put Primer

Best Primer: One/Size Secure The Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Secure the Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer $34 SHOP NOW Pros: Effective oil and sweat control, longwearing, lightweight feel, makes makeup application easier Cons: One of the more expensive primers we’ve tested, packaging isn’t the most user-friendly Size: 0.33, 1 oz. | Key ingredients: Bamboo marrow powder, horsetail and sage extracts, squalane | Skin type: Oily, combo, normal Casey’s review: Teaching 20 classes a week, I sweat a lot. Keeping my makeup in place has always been a struggle... until I found the One/Size Secure The Sweat Primer. This stuff works. It keeps my face matte and makeup locked in through HIIT, cardio, and even back-to-back classes. It’s lightweight, smooth, and actually controls oil and sweat without feeling heavy.

Casey Cohen before and after working out, testing the One/Size Secure The Sweat Primer. (Image credit: @ caseylcohen

No-Mess Mascara

Best Mascara: Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara $16 SHOP NOW Pros: Doesn’t flake, smudge, or smear; enhances and holds lash curl Cons: Pretty hard to remove Size: 0.17, 0.27 oz. | Key ingredients: Porcelain flower extract, omega oil | Benefits: Conditions lashes Alyssa’s review: I’m no novice when it comes to waterproof mascaras , but the one I always come back to when I need to preserve my lash look through a hardcore class (or a dip in the ocean) is the waterproof version of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex. Its thick wand ensures a lush coat of onyx fibers that lengthen and plump the lashes without making them too clumpy—just enough to give a noticeable boost. Even with sweat dripping off of my lashes and rubbing my eyes after a salty dip in the sea, this mascara holds its ground until I take a cleansing balm , oil-based cleanser , and last resort, a makeup wipe to my lashes. Yes, it’s essentially cement.

Alyssa Brascia after testing the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara in the ocean. (Image credit: @ alyssabrascia

Others We Liked

caliray Come Hell or High Water Tubing Mascara $24 SHOP NOW Alyssa’s review: Despite being a tubing mascara (aka, easy to remove with warm water), I recently threw this product into my makeup bag for a Florida trip simply because I hadn’t worn it in a while. To my surprise, I found myself reaching for it again and again, my usual go-to mascara falling to the bottom of my suitcase after experiencing this formula’s impressive staying power. It gave my lashes a luscious boost and effectively held my curl (we can thank its triple-wax mix for this) and its next-generation tubing technology kept my ultra-black lashes smudge-free. Even with noisy kids repeatedly splashing my face in the pool and excessively sweating under the hat I wore to protect my scalp from the sun, my feathered fringe remained all day long—and was pretty hard to take off at the end of the day (a trade-off I’ll gladly take for sweat-proof mascara that works this well).

Gym-Approved Dry Shampoo

Best Dry Shampoo: Batiste Sweat-Activated Dry Shampoo

Batiste Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo $14 SHOP NOW Pros: Keeps hair fresh during and after workouts, smells clean without being overpowering Cons: TBH, I can’t think of any! Size: 3.81 oz. | Key ingredients: Butane, rice starch | Hair type: Straight, wavy, curly Alyssa’s review: As mentioned ad nauseam, I get pretty sweaty in my workouts. I despise the thought of blow-drying sweat-soaked hair after a workout (I observe this on a weekly basis in the locker rooms…), so to combat this, I’ve been using Batiste’s latest dry shampoo formula to keep my hair bouncy and fresh, even after a workout. I spritzed this citrus-smelling mist into my hair before taking an intensely sweaty class at Nofar Method in New York City (IYKYK) and its unique sweat-activated formula came alive when my hairline started to dampen. Its smart dry technology made my mane look effortless once I took it out of its ponytail, but I took a few extra spritzes to my scalp after class just to be safe, and I couldn’t believe how good it looked and smelled. You can probably hear me (and my gym bag) coming from a mile away when you hear this mainstay dry shampoo clanging against my Dove Whole Body Deo as I strut up to the studio.

Alyssa Brascia before and after taking a workout class, testing the Batiste Sweat-Activated Dry Shampoo. (Image credit: @ alyssabrascia

Face Card Foundation

Best Foundation: IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation with SPF 40

IT Cosmetics Cc+ Cream Natural Matte Foundation With Spf 40 $47 SHOP NOW Pros: Wide shade range, defies summer sweat, controls shine, includes SPF Cons: On the expensive side Size: 1.08 oz. | Shades: 30 | Key ingredients: Lentil seed extract, hyaluronic acid | Skin type: Oily skin | Finish: Matte Alyssa’s review: Another one of my favorite Life Time instructors, Lissa Perahia , once recommended this CC cream-foundation hybrid to me after I complimented her unmoved, butter-smooth skin despite having just taught a sweaty cycling session. Curious to test it myself, I dedicated my entire summer to wearing this foundation—and thanks to its SPF-pumped formula and impressive staying power, the results did not disappoint. This cream formula feels comfortable and light on the skin despite its matte formula, which is a saving grace during humid summers, and offers 16 hours of shine control. It’s oil-free, which is great for sweaty situations and oily skin, and its skin-blurring results make you look utterly poreless (yes, even after a workout).

Spin-to-Sea Sunscreen

Best Face Sunscreen: Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen