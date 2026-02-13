I Asked Summer House's Ciara Miller for Her Galentine's Beauty Faves—Here's What She Said

When Summerhouse and Traitors star Ciara Miller isn't making stunning red carpet appearances, interviewing celebrities at movie premieres, or gracing our television screens as a cast member of our top reality shows, she finds little ways to practice self-care while sharing it with her loved ones. In fact, Galentine's Day gives Miller with nonstop inspiration for how to celebrate the lovely ladies in her life while treating herself to some much-needed downtime in her New York City apartment. Her Galentine's Day preparation doesn't end with heart-shaped balloons, brightly colored streamers, and neon signs—she also pulls together some of her favorite beauty and lifestyle essentials that are sure to spread the love.
I caught up with Miller ahead of the holiday to learn all about her plans for the day, her beauty-inspired gifting favorites as a hostess, and everything she'll be picking up from Amazon to make Galentine's Day 2026 the one to remember for years to come. Wondering which essentials made her list? Keep scrolling (and get ready to screenshot all your favorites).
Ciara Miller on her Galentine's Day Essentials
What does your dream Galentine's Day celebration look like, and how are you planning on spending it this year?
Since it's cold right now in New York and I've been traveling so much, I think I cozy night in would be the ideal thing for me to do. It would be decorating my apartment with balloons different Galentine's things to make it festive at home and cooking while enjoying the company of others in the comfort of my own space.
Galentine's Day offers a great opportunity to share your love for the people in your life, but also to double down on self-care. Is there any way you'd like to give yourself some TLC?
I love giving myself self-care! I need to figure out a way to implement it more. Right now, I'm obsessed with the Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Firming Face Mask ($16). The mask is great to use when I'm traveling, but also for just spending a night at home. They also make great gifts to give as a little Galentine treat if you wanted to treat some of your friends to it.
I'm also loving the the Tula 'Spresso Energizing Eye Balm ($38) and Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream ($20).... basically anything by Medicube! I'm trying to focus more on my skincare because the whether is so dry. Those are all some self-care [routines] I love to do while I light a candle and give myself some me time.
You mentioned you like sharing your favorite self-care essentials with friends for your Galentine's Day. What else do you like to gift, and do you have any tips or tricks on how to make it special?
All of my friends are so different, so I really have to think about what they need in their lives, so I use Amazon's Rufus to help me decide. It's their AI service where you can type in certain attributes and find gifts for people, so that's what really helps me. I look to give my girlfriends anything from self-care to home things—really anything they can use on a daily basis or they wouldn't buy for themselves.
Galentine's Day can be celebrated in many different ways, whether you opt for dinner with friends or taking yourself out and dressing up for the occasion. Do you have any beauty finds you swear by to exude Galentine's Day energy?
I'm obsessed with fragrances! The Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum ($190) is my staple—I love this perfume. I also feel like I have a different perfume in every single bag in my closet so that I'm always prepared, but that one's my favorite. In terms of makeup, I definitely love a blush like Laura Geller's Holiday 2025 Baked Blush ($32). It's one of my go-to's! I've just recently become a blush girl, so I'm finding my staples.
What are you most looking forward to experiencing in 2026 beyond your Galentine's Day festivities?
It would probably be me time. I'm going to prioritize myself a bit more this year. It gets so easy to get wrapped up in the work of it all, and loose yourself along the way, so I'd like to give myself some more self-care days throughout the rest of the year.
Here's a romantic scent by Prada that takes their best-selling Paradox Eau de Parfum to the next level with an enchanting composition of delicate florals enveloped in the warmth of an amber accord. A celebration of the paradox of femininity, this intense floral perfume is a year-round staple in any fragrance lineup.
Customer Review: "The opening is very fresh, there are citrusy notes and pear (that continue to linger throughout). Overall, it is less sweet fragrance than the original and the moss is lovely addition. Amber and vanilla give it just the right amount of sweetness."
Dr. Jart+
Cryo Rubber Firming Peptide Face Mask
What better way to instantly flush dry skin with hydration than with a face mask that can do it all in minutes? This peptide-infused face mask by Dr. Jart+ is a two-step treatment that cools skin while sealing in serum to firm and tighten pores. It's the secret to achieving that viral glass skin look, and makes an ideal gift for anyone this Galentine's Day.
Customer Review: "This mask feels super cooling and refreshing right away, which is perfect for when my skin looks tired of puffy. After using it, my skin felt firmer, smoother, and very hydrated with a nice, healthy glow. A bit of a fun, spa-like experience at home—great for a quick skin reset."
La Chatelaine
Orange Hand Cream Trio Tin
Miller touts Le Chatelaine's luxurious hand cream set as one of the easiest ways to ensure your skin stays supple and moisturized in cold weather. It includes three fragranced hand creams (Gardenia, Orange Blossom, and Rose Acacia) from the South of France that are blending with 20% organic shea butter, vitamin E, and argan oil.
Customer Review: "The La Chatelaine Hand Cream Gift Set is an absolute gem! Each travel-sized tube is a burst of luxury, offering relief for dry, cracked hands with a touch of French elegance. Perfectly sized for on-the-go hydration, these hand creams are a must-have companion for keeping hands soft and nourished wherever you go."
Laura Geller
New York Holiday 2025 Baked Blush
Over the 2025 Holiday season, Laura Geller released this marbleized blush to give skin a lightweight, natural-looking flush with a rosy glow. Designed to self-adjust to your skin tone, the limited-edition blush evokes the eye-catching sunsets of the NYC skyline in warm romantic shades that complement all skin tones.
Customer Review: "I’ve tried countless blushes over the years, but this one from Laura Geller is really great. The Pink Grapefruit shade is the perfect balance of peachy-pink with a subtle golden sheen—it instantly brightens up my complexion without looking overdone. The marbleized formula makes it look very natural on the skin, almost like a soft, lit-from-within glow."
Medicube
Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream
Miller loves all things Medicube, but swears by the Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream to unlock her skin's potential. This one's unique formula boosts skin barrier health with niacinamide, while freeze-dried hydrolyzed collagen for firmness and elasticity. It also employs plant-derived squalane to prevent moisture loss.
Customer Review: "This jelly cream feels like a cool drink for my skin—light, dewy, and super soothing. I love how it instantly makes my face look plump and radiant, like the clean Korean glass glow. After a few days, my skin started feeling firmer and more hydrated all day. It's become my go-to glow cream."
Tula Skincare
'Spresso Energizing Eye Balm
With as much traveling as Miller does, having a brightening and soothing eye product on hand makes all the difference. Tula's 'Spresso Energizing Eye Balm instantly wakes up tired eyes with a formula using prebiotic extracts, caffeine, a hyaluronic acid. It helps de-puff the under eyes while leaving behind a rosy glow.
Customer Review: "Love how this is a quick fix on the go! I have one in each car, bathroom and my purse! I don't wear makeup nor do I have the time to apply properly, so this is perfect for me! Light weight, small and gives a quick natural glow for tired eyes."
T3
LuxeDry High-Performance Hair Dryer Set
T3 is known for their easy-to-use and affordable hair tools, and Miller is a fun of the LuxeDry High-Performance Hair Dryer Set. Designed for effortless styling, LuxeDry combines OmniAire Technology with an ion generator to eliminate frizz and add shine. The set includes a drying concentrator, styling concentrator, and diffuser for all hair types.
Customer Review: "The T3 LuxeDry blow dryer has been a significant upgrade from my old blow dryer. Right from the start, I was impressed by how hot this blow dryer can get. The high heat effectively dries my hair quickly without causing any damage. I also like its compact size, as it is lightweight and easy to store or travel with."
Ana Luisa
Puffed Heart Earrings
With a Galentine's Day-worthy beauty routine, you can't deny the power of elevating your final look with a delicate jewelry selection. The Puffed Heart Earrings by Ana Luisa adds a touch of whimsy with a tarnish-free, water-resistant and hypoallergenic design that withstands daily wear-and-tear.
Customer Review: "I love these sweet little hearts! They're shiny and catch the light perfectly. Even though they're slightly larger than some of my other huggies, they still pair well with other styles. Can't wait to wear these a lot."
Maya Thomas is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Her strong love for all things beauty, interior design, and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.