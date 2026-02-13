I Asked Summer House's Ciara Miller for Her Galentine's Beauty Faves—Here's What She Said

There's no better way to invest in some self-love.

When Summerhouse and Traitors star Ciara Miller isn't making stunning red carpet appearances, interviewing celebrities at movie premieres, or gracing our television screens as a cast member of our top reality shows, she finds little ways to practice self-care while sharing it with her loved ones. In fact, Galentine's Day gives Miller with nonstop inspiration for how to celebrate the lovely ladies in her life while treating herself to some much-needed downtime in her New York City apartment. Her Galentine's Day preparation doesn't end with heart-shaped balloons, brightly colored streamers, and neon signs—she also pulls together some of her favorite beauty and lifestyle essentials that are sure to spread the love.

I caught up with Miller ahead of the holiday to learn all about her plans for the day, her beauty-inspired gifting favorites as a hostess, and everything she'll be picking up from Amazon to make Galentine's Day 2026 the one to remember for years to come. Wondering which essentials made her list? Keep scrolling (and get ready to screenshot all your favorites).

Ciara Miller on her Galentine's Day Essentials

What does your dream Galentine's Day celebration look like, and how are you planning on spending it this year?

Since it's cold right now in New York and I've been traveling so much, I think I cozy night in would be the ideal thing for me to do. It would be decorating my apartment with balloons different Galentine's things to make it festive at home and cooking while enjoying the company of others in the comfort of my own space.

Galentine's Day offers a great opportunity to share your love for the people in your life, but also to double down on self-care. Is there any way you'd like to give yourself some TLC?

I love giving myself self-care! I need to figure out a way to implement it more. Right now, I'm obsessed with the Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Firming Face Mask ($16). The mask is great to use when I'm traveling, but also for just spending a night at home. They also make great gifts to give as a little Galentine treat if you wanted to treat some of your friends to it.

I'm also loving the the Tula 'Spresso Energizing Eye Balm ($38) and Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream ($20).... basically anything by Medicube! I'm trying to focus more on my skincare because the whether is so dry. Those are all some self-care [routines] I love to do while I light a candle and give myself some me time.

You mentioned you like sharing your favorite self-care essentials with friends for your Galentine's Day. What else do you like to gift, and do you have any tips or tricks on how to make it special?

All of my friends are so different, so I really have to think about what they need in their lives, so I use Amazon's Rufus to help me decide. It's their AI service where you can type in certain attributes and find gifts for people, so that's what really helps me. I look to give my girlfriends anything from self-care to home things—really anything they can use on a daily basis or they wouldn't buy for themselves.

Galentine's Day can be celebrated in many different ways, whether you opt for dinner with friends or taking yourself out and dressing up for the occasion. Do you have any beauty finds you swear by to exude Galentine's Day energy?

I'm obsessed with fragrances! The Prada Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum ($190) is my staple—I love this perfume. I also feel like I have a different perfume in every single bag in my closet so that I'm always prepared, but that one's my favorite. In terms of makeup, I definitely love a blush like Laura Geller's Holiday 2025 Baked Blush ($32). It's one of my go-to's! I've just recently become a blush girl, so I'm finding my staples.

What are you most looking forward to experiencing in 2026 beyond your Galentine's Day festivities?

It would probably be me time. I'm going to prioritize myself a bit more this year. It gets so easy to get wrapped up in the work of it all, and loose yourself along the way, so I'd like to give myself some more self-care days throughout the rest of the year.

Shop Her Galentine's Day Essentials

