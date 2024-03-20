Y2K Called, and It's Bringing Icy Blue Eye Shadow Back—Here's How to Wear It Now
As a nineties baby, my first foray into makeup was very heavily influenced by 2000s beauty trends, in all its frosted lipstick and skinny brows glory. Thankfully, those are two things we've left behind, but one Y2K-inspired trend has been trickling back onto runways and red carpets alike and shows no sign of stopping. Get ready to welcome back icy blue eyeshadow.
Pastel blue eyeshadow was that girl during the early 2000s. Think Kylie Minogue's baby blue eye shadow in her Love At First Sight music video in 2001 or Beyonce's icy frosted eye-makeup look at the Dreamgirls film premiere. It was everywhere then, and it's making a case to be one of 2024's biggest makeup trends, with MAC makeup artist Terry Barber touting a blue eye shadow revival this year.
How to Wear Icy Blue Eyeshadow
The 2000s saw very frosted blue pigments, but we're seeing a more modern take in 2024, with matte and subtle satin finishes that feel cool again. Many recent looks feature a whole wash of colour over the lid in a matte finish, or subtle accents that give a nod to the trend. If you're ready to embrace your pastel-blue eye shadow era with a modern twist, scroll ahead to see the chicest looks we've found to update the look for 2024.
How pretty is this wash of colour over Hailey Bieber's lids?
I'm totally obsessed with this Y2K-inspired look on Lily-Rose Depp, which features a true icy-toned blue applied all over the lid and up to the brow bone for a dramatic effect.
The throwback trend was also spotted on the A/W 24 runways, with this baby-blue lid look at Connor Ives.
Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta paired this icy blue hue with winged eyeliner on Camila Cabello.
I love how Lisa Eldridge added a touch of icy blue accent shimmer to Emma Chamberlain's lower lash line here.
Lori Harvey's MUA Diana Shin shows how to dip a toe in the trend if you don't want blue all over your eyelids. I'm copying this icy blue winged liner look for spring.
I love the '60s feel of this look with its exaggerated liner.
Iris Law has been seen wearing icy blue eye shadow all over the lid for a statement look.
Model Lina Zhang wears frosted blue shadow with a touch of shimmer on her brow bone, which perfectly complements her electric blue graphic liner.
Another look from the Connor Ives show I'm totally in love with. This shows how great the shade looks on dark eyes.
How to Get the Icy-Blue Eye Shadow Look
The ultimate sheer eye shadow stick to impart a subtle shimmer to lids.
Victoria Beckham Beauty's latest EyeWear collection features this beautiful cornflower blue in a matte finish that will suit everyone.
Chanel's summer collection is a celebration of tones inspired by the sea, and the blue shade in this quad comes with three other very wearable colours.
This eyeliner is great for adding a pop of colour to the lids, whether as a winged-liner look or for an inner-eye accent.
You can create so many looks inspired by the trend with this eye shadow palette.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.
Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.
When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.
-
Wear Blue Eyeliner, Get Major Compliments: These 4 Are Makeup Artist–Approved
They're makeup bag must-haves.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Beauty Download: Kristen Stewart
Every hair and makeup detail from our cover shoot.
By Erin Jahns
-
Every Fashion Month Beauty Trend That Made Us Do a Double Take
Much to discuss here.
By Shawna Hudson
-
This Year's Oscars After-Party Beauty Was Low-Key Better Than the Red Carpet
Here are our 18 favorite looks.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
BRB—I Need a Minute to Recover After Seeing These Oscars Beauty Looks
I'm overwhelmed.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Sephora and Ulta Are Both Having Major Sales RN—12 Beauty Products I'd Buy From Each
*Adds to cart*
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Just a Girl: This Is How 4 Editors Solve Relatable Beauty Struggles
Editors know best.
By Maya Thomas
-
25 Years Later, the Beauty Looks From This 1999 Movie Still Inspire My Makeup
"Take a long, hard look in the mirror, girls. It's beauty time."
By Marie Lodi