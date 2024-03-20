Y2K Called, and It's Bringing Icy Blue Eye Shadow Back—Here's How to Wear It Now

By Eleanor Vousden
published

As a nineties baby, my first foray into makeup was very heavily influenced by 2000s beauty trends, in all its frosted lipstick and skinny brows glory. Thankfully, those are two things we've left behind, but one Y2K-inspired trend has been trickling back onto runways and red carpets alike and shows no sign of stopping. Get ready to welcome back icy blue eyeshadow.

Pastel blue eyeshadow was that girl during the early 2000s. Think Kylie Minogue's baby blue eye shadow in her Love At First Sight music video in 2001 or Beyonce's icy frosted eye-makeup look at the Dreamgirls film premiere. It was everywhere then, and it's making a case to be one of 2024's biggest makeup trends, with MAC makeup artist Terry Barber touting a blue eye shadow revival this year.

Beyonce with icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Wear Icy Blue Eyeshadow

The 2000s saw very frosted blue pigments, but we're seeing a more modern take in 2024, with matte and subtle satin finishes that feel cool again. Many recent looks feature a whole wash of colour over the lid in a matte finish, or subtle accents that give a nod to the trend. If you're ready to embrace your pastel-blue eye shadow era with a modern twist, scroll ahead to see the chicest looks we've found to update the look for 2024.

Hailey Bieber icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

How pretty is this wash of colour over Hailey Bieber's lids?

Lily Rose Depp icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @kirinrider)

I'm totally obsessed with this Y2K-inspired look on Lily-Rose Depp, which features a true icy-toned blue applied all over the lid and up to the brow bone for a dramatic effect.

icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The throwback trend was also spotted on the A/W 24 runways, with this baby-blue lid look at Connor Ives.

icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @patrickta)

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta paired this icy blue hue with winged eyeliner on Camila Cabello.

Emma Chamberlain icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @lisaeldridgemakeup)

I love how Lisa Eldridge added a touch of icy blue accent shimmer to Emma Chamberlain's lower lash line here.

Lori Harvey icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @dianashin)

Lori Harvey's MUA Diana Shin shows how to dip a toe in the trend if you don't want blue all over your eyelids. I'm copying this icy blue winged liner look for spring.

icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @valeriaferreiramakeup)

I love the '60s feel of this look with its exaggerated liner.

Iris Law icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @irislaw)

Iris Law has been seen wearing icy blue eye shadow all over the lid for a statement look.

icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: @jonathanwumua)

Model Lina Zhang wears frosted blue shadow with a touch of shimmer on her brow bone, which perfectly complements her electric blue graphic liner.

icy blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another look from the Connor Ives show I'm totally in love with. This shows how great the shade looks on dark eyes.

How to Get the Icy-Blue Eye Shadow Look

Colour Stick
Byredo
Colour Stick in Kinda Blue

The ultimate sheer eye shadow stick to impart a subtle shimmer to lids.

Eyewear
Victoria Beckham Beauty
EyeWear Longwear Eyeshadow Stick in Cornflower

Victoria Beckham Beauty's latest EyeWear collection features this beautiful cornflower blue in a matte finish that will suit everyone.

Skywash
Glossier
Skywash

Glossier's Skywash shadows leave a cool-girl matte finish on the lids.

Les 4 Ombres Rivage
Chanel
Les 4 Ombres Rivage

Chanel's summer collection is a celebration of tones inspired by the sea, and the blue shade in this quad comes with three other very wearable colours.

Mono Couleur Couture
Dior
Mono Couleur Couture

I can't wait to swipe this muted hue all over my lids for spring.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Wear Long Lasting Liner Stick 1.22g (various Shades)
NYX Professional Makeup
Epic Wear Long Lasting Liner Stick

This eyeliner is great for adding a pop of colour to the lids, whether as a winged-liner look or for an inner-eye accent.

E.l.f. Cookies 'n Dreams Eyeshadow Palette, 8 Ultra-Pigmented Matte, Shimmer & Metallic Shades, Luxe, Creamy & Blendable Formula, Vegan & Cruelty-Free
E.l.f. Cosmetics
Cookies 'n Dreams Eyeshadow Palette

You can create so many looks inspired by the trend with this eye shadow palette.

Eye Makeup
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.

Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.

When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.

