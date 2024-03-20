Y2K Called, and It's Bringing Icy Blue Eye Shadow Back—Here's How to Wear It Now

As a nineties baby, my first foray into makeup was very heavily influenced by 2000s beauty trends, in all its frosted lipstick and skinny brows glory. Thankfully, those are two things we've left behind, but one Y2K-inspired trend has been trickling back onto runways and red carpets alike and shows no sign of stopping. Get ready to welcome back icy blue eyeshadow.

Pastel blue eyeshadow was that girl during the early 2000s. Think Kylie Minogue's baby blue eye shadow in her Love At First Sight music video in 2001 or Beyonce's icy frosted eye-makeup look at the Dreamgirls film premiere. It was everywhere then, and it's making a case to be one of 2024's biggest makeup trends, with MAC makeup artist Terry Barber touting a blue eye shadow revival this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to Wear Icy Blue Eyeshadow

The 2000s saw very frosted blue pigments, but we're seeing a more modern take in 2024, with matte and subtle satin finishes that feel cool again. Many recent looks feature a whole wash of colour over the lid in a matte finish, or subtle accents that give a nod to the trend. If you're ready to embrace your pastel-blue eye shadow era with a modern twist, scroll ahead to see the chicest looks we've found to update the look for 2024.

How pretty is this wash of colour over Hailey Bieber's lids?

I'm totally obsessed with this Y2K-inspired look on Lily-Rose Depp, which features a true icy-toned blue applied all over the lid and up to the brow bone for a dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The throwback trend was also spotted on the A/W 24 runways, with this baby-blue lid look at Connor Ives.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta paired this icy blue hue with winged eyeliner on Camila Cabello.

I love how Lisa Eldridge added a touch of icy blue accent shimmer to Emma Chamberlain's lower lash line here.

Lori Harvey's MUA Diana Shin shows how to dip a toe in the trend if you don't want blue all over your eyelids. I'm copying this icy blue winged liner look for spring.

I love the '60s feel of this look with its exaggerated liner.

Iris Law has been seen wearing icy blue eye shadow all over the lid for a statement look.

Model Lina Zhang wears frosted blue shadow with a touch of shimmer on her brow bone, which perfectly complements her electric blue graphic liner.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another look from the Connor Ives show I'm totally in love with. This shows how great the shade looks on dark eyes.

How to Get the Icy-Blue Eye Shadow Look

Byredo Colour Stick in Kinda Blue £35 SHOP NOW The ultimate sheer eye shadow stick to impart a subtle shimmer to lids.

Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Eyeshadow Stick in Cornflower £32 SHOP NOW Victoria Beckham Beauty's latest EyeWear collection features this beautiful cornflower blue in a matte finish that will suit everyone.

Glossier Skywash £18 SHOP NOW Glossier's Skywash shadows leave a cool-girl matte finish on the lids.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Rivage £54 SHOP NOW Chanel's summer collection is a celebration of tones inspired by the sea, and the blue shade in this quad comes with three other very wearable colours.

Dior Mono Couleur Couture £31 SHOP NOW I can't wait to swipe this muted hue all over my lids for spring.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Long Lasting Liner Stick £7 SHOP NOW This eyeliner is great for adding a pop of colour to the lids, whether as a winged-liner look or for an inner-eye accent.