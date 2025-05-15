Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Fenty Beauty Product Is
There's no doubt that Bella Hadid is one of the internet's biggest beauty muses. From her five-minute makeup routine to her new French Riviera blonde, she constantly inspires her 61 million (!) followers to try new beauty looks and products. And I, a beauty editor, am among those 61 million followers.
So, when I found out she was featured in Vogue's latest Beauty Secrets video, I clicked 'play' faster than you could say supermodel. Throughout the nearly 17-minute-long video, Hadid walks through her complete beauty routine, from skin prep to daytime makeup, and finally, a nighttime look. She shares the $18 drugstore moisturizer she buys "like eight times a month," and her all-time favorite Fenty Beauty product. The latter is so good, she reveals it *almost* inspired a text to Rihanna. Keep scrolling to see the stand-out items from Hadid's routine.
"Rihanna, I love this," Hadid says, as she swipes it on her skin to sculpt and contour her face. "I almost sent her a picture a couple months ago, but I was like, 'She's busy' I know that she's busy, and the last thing she wants is a text from me telling her how good her beauty stick is, but it's really good. So, Rih, if you're watching this, honey, you did that job."
Here's the drugstore moisturizer Hadid says she can't get enough of. Weleda's Skin Food Cream is an iconic product that's loved by beauty editors and makeup artists alike. "I go through like eight of these a month," Hadid says. "I buy them from CVS, and I'm obsessed with them. I have the little versions and the big versions."
When it comes to all-over base makeup, Hadid opts for this natural-looking tinted moisturizer for daytime (I like that it offers SPF 25 for extra sun protection). "This makes me feel like I've just gone to the beach." I think for a natural look, just to have something that's a tinted moisturizer is really nice."
For a little extra coverage in the areas she wants it, Hadid uses this multi-purpose face palette from Make Up For Ever. It contains skin, highlighter, blush, and contour shades that are designed to be mixed and matched for a customized finish.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
