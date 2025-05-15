Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Fenty Beauty Product Is

There's no doubt that Bella Hadid is one of the internet's biggest beauty muses. From her five-minute makeup routine to her new French Riviera blonde, she constantly inspires her 61 million (!) followers to try new beauty looks and products. And I, a beauty editor, am among those 61 million followers.

So, when I found out she was featured in Vogue's latest Beauty Secrets video, I clicked 'play' faster than you could say supermodel. Throughout the nearly 17-minute-long video, Hadid walks through her complete beauty routine, from skin prep to daytime makeup, and finally, a nighttime look. She shares the $18 drugstore moisturizer she buys "like eight times a month," and her all-time favorite Fenty Beauty product. The latter is so good, she reveals it *almost* inspired a text to Rihanna. Keep scrolling to see the stand-out items from Hadid's routine.

Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Suedish

"Rihanna, I love this," Hadid says, as she swipes it on her skin to sculpt and contour her face. "I almost sent her a picture a couple months ago, but I was like, 'She's busy' I know that she's busy, and the last thing she wants is a text from me telling her how good her beauty stick is, but it's really good. So, Rih, if you're watching this, honey, you did that job."

Weleda, Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Moisturizer Cream
Weleda
Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Moisturizer Cream

Here's the drugstore moisturizer Hadid says she can't get enough of. Weleda's Skin Food Cream is an iconic product that's loved by beauty editors and makeup artists alike. "I go through like eight of these a month," Hadid says. "I buy them from CVS, and I'm obsessed with them. I have the little versions and the big versions."

Moisture Surge™ Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum Spf 25 Tinted Moisturizer
CLINIQUE
Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer

When it comes to all-over base makeup, Hadid opts for this natural-looking tinted moisturizer for daytime (I like that it offers SPF 25 for extra sun protection). "This makes me feel like I've just gone to the beach." I think for a natural look, just to have something that's a tinted moisturizer is really nice."

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer - 05a Natural Beige - 1 Fl Oz
Milani
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer

For more coverage, namely for her nighttime look, Hadid uses this drugstore foundation-concealer hybrid.

Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Sculpting Liquid Bronzer
Saie
Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Liquid Bronzer

"I put this right on top of the Clinique," Hadid says, as she blends Saie's Dew Bronze Soft-Focus Liquid Bronzer all over her face for a sunlit glow.

Physician's Formula, Butter Bronzer in Deep
Physician's Formula
Butter Bronzer in Deep

Another makeup product Hadid buys from CVS, this iconic item is her bronzer of choice. She applies it all over her skin "to make it really look like we went to the beach, even though we didn't."

Hd Skin Face Essentials – Longwear Full Face Cream Palette
MAKE UP FOR EVER
HD Skin Face Essentials – Longwear Full Face Cream Palette

For a little extra coverage in the areas she wants it, Hadid uses this multi-purpose face palette from Make Up For Ever. It contains skin, highlighter, blush, and contour shades that are designed to be mixed and matched for a customized finish.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter - Afternoon Snack/mo' Hunny
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Afternoon Snack/mo' Hunny

Yet another Fenty Beauty product Hadid swears by, she applies this golden highlighter duo to the high points of her face, including her cheekbones, nose, and eyes. "I mix them both," she says.

Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

Hadid's favorite blushes are from pal, Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode. She likes Sleepy Girl, which is a soft mauve shade, and Toasted Teddy, which is a terracotta color. She uses the latter for a sunburnt effect on her cheeks.

Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine

Hadid says this is her favorite lip liner.

Isamaya Lash Lasso - Lash Wrap Mascara
Shopbop
Isamaya Lash Lasso - Lash Wrap Mascara

Hadid's mascara of choice? This chic, volumizing mascara from the Italian brand, Isamaya. Talk about luxe packaging...

