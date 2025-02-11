Bella Hadid's 3-5 Minute Makeup Routine Includes This $12 Concealer-Foundation Hybrid

Bella Hadid just dropped her "three to five" minute makeup tutorial on TikTok. As a beauty editor, I must say that I found her product picks impressive, but it wasn't because they were all luxe, expensive items from designer brands like you might expect. Nope, it was quite the opposite. Hadid showcased not one, not two, but three drugstore makeup products.

One of them was a $12 concealer-foundation hybrid that promises to disguise stubborn skin concerns like dark circles, breakouts, and redness while lasting all day long without the need for touch-ups. How does that saying go? If it's good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the product in question (plus 12 other items she uses in her daily makeup routine).

The 13 Items In Bella Hadid's 5-Minute Makeup Routine

Rhode Barrier Butter $38 SHOP NOW Hadid begins her makeup routine by priming and prepping her skin with pal Hailey Bieber's Barrier Butter. "She's the primer for all my makeup," Hadid says.

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer $44 SHOP NOW Hadid calls this, "Just a really good tinted moisturizer." She goes on to say, "Usually, I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!"

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Face Essentials $88 SHOP NOW "My love, my everything, my Make Up For Ever palette." Hadid uses this all-inclusive complexion palette to perfect her under-eye area and spot-conceal.

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer $12 SHOP NOW Here's the concealer-foundation hybrid—Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. Hadid says she buys hers from CVS and uses it to "even my skin out." It provides medium to full coverage, has a natural matte finish, and waterproof and sweatproof formula.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Match Stix Contour Skinstick $32 SHOP NOW Next, she uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to define and accentuate her bone structure, applying it to her cheekbones, her temples, and her chin and jawline. "Shout out to Ri," she says.

Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Translucent Loose Setting Powder $48 SHOP NOW Hadid applies this blurring and setting powder, saying, "Blur her down to the gods."

Hourglass Mini Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure $30 SHOP NOW Then, Hadid appears to use this Hourglass product, which has a soft plum color and radiant, light-reflecting particles for a glowing finish. She applies a small amount all over her skin.

ARMANI beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder $69 SHOP NOW Next, Hadid uses another powder—this time, it appears to be Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder. After some serious cross-examination between her TikTok video and the product images, I think it could be shade 9. "This is like one of my favorite colors ever," she says.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil $12 SHOP NOW "Let's hit them with a little brow," Hadid says. She uses Covergirl's Clean Fresh Brow Nano Pencil to shape and define her arches. "My eyebrows are definitely not twins," she says. "They're sisters."

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak $40 SHOP NOW Next, it looks like Hadid uses the Fenty Beuaty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in shades Girl Next Door and Chic Phreak.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara $13 SHOP NOW After using a sadly discontinued Kylie Cosmetics eye shadow palette to softly define her eyes, Hadid reaches for this drugstore mascara. It has a flexible volumizing formula that's infused with lash-conditioning ingredients.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine $24 SHOP NOW Hadid uses this iconic caramel-nude lip liner. "It's one of my favorite lip liners," she says. And I can tell. The pencil has been sharpened down quite a bit.