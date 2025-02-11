Bella Hadid's 3-5 Minute Makeup Routine Includes This $12 Concealer-Foundation Hybrid

Bella Hadid just dropped her "three to five" minute makeup tutorial on TikTok. As a beauty editor, I must say that I found her product picks impressive, but it wasn't because they were all luxe, expensive items from designer brands like you might expect. Nope, it was quite the opposite. Hadid showcased not one, not two, but three drugstore makeup products.

One of them was a $12 concealer-foundation hybrid that promises to disguise stubborn skin concerns like dark circles, breakouts, and redness while lasting all day long without the need for touch-ups. How does that saying go? If it's good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the product in question (plus 12 other items she uses in her daily makeup routine).

The 13 Items In Bella Hadid's 5-Minute Makeup Routine

Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)
Rhode
Barrier Butter

Hadid begins her makeup routine by priming and prepping her skin with pal Hailey Bieber's Barrier Butter. "She's the primer for all my makeup," Hadid says.

Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum Spf 25 Tinted Moisturizer - Light Medium
Clinique
Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer

Hadid calls this, "Just a really good tinted moisturizer." She goes on to say, "Usually, I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!"

Hd Skin Face Essentials – Longwear Full Face Cream Palette
MAKE UP FOR EVER
HD Skin Face Essentials

"My love, my everything, my Make Up For Ever palette." Hadid uses this all-inclusive complexion palette to perfect her under-eye area and spot-conceal.

Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer - Creamy Vanilla
Milani
Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer

Here's the concealer-foundation hybrid—Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. Hadid says she buys hers from CVS and uses it to "even my skin out." It provides medium to full coverage, has a natural matte finish, and waterproof and sweatproof formula.

Match Stix Contour Skinstick
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Next, she uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to define and accentuate her bone structure, applying it to her cheekbones, her temples, and her chin and jawline. "Shout out to Ri," she says.

Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier
Ultra-Blur Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Hadid applies this blurring and setting powder, saying, "Blur her down to the gods."

Hourglass, Mini Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure
Hourglass
Mini Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure

Then, Hadid appears to use this Hourglass product, which has a soft plum color and radiant, light-reflecting particles for a glowing finish. She applies a small amount all over her skin.

Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder
ARMANI beauty
Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder

Next, Hadid uses another powder—this time, it appears to be Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder. After some serious cross-examination between her TikTok video and the product images, I think it could be shade 9. "This is like one of my favorite colors ever," she says.

Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil - Dark Brown
CoverGirl
Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil

"Let's hit them with a little brow," Hadid says. She uses Covergirl's Clean Fresh Brow Nano Pencil to shape and define her arches. "My eyebrows are definitely not twins," she says. "They're sisters."

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter - Girl Next Door/chic Phreak
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak

Next, it looks like Hadid uses the Fenty Beuaty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in shades Girl Next Door and Chic Phreak.

Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara - Very Black
CoverGirl
Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

After using a sadly discontinued Kylie Cosmetics eye shadow palette to softly define her eyes, Hadid reaches for this drugstore mascara. It has a flexible volumizing formula that's infused with lash-conditioning ingredients.

Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine

Hadid uses this iconic caramel-nude lip liner. "It's one of my favorite lip liners," she says. And I can tell. The pencil has been sharpened down quite a bit.

Salted Muse Parfum - 1.7 Oz
Orebella
Salted Muse Parfum

After finishing up her makeup look with another discontinued Kylie Cosmetics product (this time a lip gloss created in collaboration with Kendall Jenner), Hadid uses this perfume from her brand, Orebella. "My favorite thing to do whenever I'm done is go into my bag and figure out what I'm wearing and how I feel," she says. She uses the Salted Muse Parfum, which is a woody, marine scent that has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree accord, fig, and cedarwood. She sprays it on her chest and rubs it into her skin, saying, "Remember, we rub in our Orebella."

