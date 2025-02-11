Bella Hadid's 3-5 Minute Makeup Routine Includes This $12 Concealer-Foundation Hybrid
Bella Hadid just dropped her "three to five" minute makeup tutorial on TikTok. As a beauty editor, I must say that I found her product picks impressive, but it wasn't because they were all luxe, expensive items from designer brands like you might expect. Nope, it was quite the opposite. Hadid showcased not one, not two, but three drugstore makeup products.
One of them was a $12 concealer-foundation hybrid that promises to disguise stubborn skin concerns like dark circles, breakouts, and redness while lasting all day long without the need for touch-ups. How does that saying go? If it's good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the product in question (plus 12 other items she uses in her daily makeup routine).
@babybella777 ♬ for the girlies - Mercedes ;)
The 13 Items In Bella Hadid's 5-Minute Makeup Routine
Hadid begins her makeup routine by priming and prepping her skin with pal Hailey Bieber's Barrier Butter. "She's the primer for all my makeup," Hadid says.
Hadid calls this, "Just a really good tinted moisturizer." She goes on to say, "Usually, I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!"
"My love, my everything, my Make Up For Ever palette." Hadid uses this all-inclusive complexion palette to perfect her under-eye area and spot-conceal.
Here's the concealer-foundation hybrid—Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. Hadid says she buys hers from CVS and uses it to "even my skin out." It provides medium to full coverage, has a natural matte finish, and waterproof and sweatproof formula.
Next, she uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to define and accentuate her bone structure, applying it to her cheekbones, her temples, and her chin and jawline. "Shout out to Ri," she says.
Hadid applies this blurring and setting powder, saying, "Blur her down to the gods."
Then, Hadid appears to use this Hourglass product, which has a soft plum color and radiant, light-reflecting particles for a glowing finish. She applies a small amount all over her skin.
Next, Hadid uses another powder—this time, it appears to be Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder. After some serious cross-examination between her TikTok video and the product images, I think it could be shade 9. "This is like one of my favorite colors ever," she says.
"Let's hit them with a little brow," Hadid says. She uses Covergirl's Clean Fresh Brow Nano Pencil to shape and define her arches. "My eyebrows are definitely not twins," she says. "They're sisters."
Next, it looks like Hadid uses the Fenty Beuaty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in shades Girl Next Door and Chic Phreak.
After using a sadly discontinued Kylie Cosmetics eye shadow palette to softly define her eyes, Hadid reaches for this drugstore mascara. It has a flexible volumizing formula that's infused with lash-conditioning ingredients.
Hadid uses this iconic caramel-nude lip liner. "It's one of my favorite lip liners," she says. And I can tell. The pencil has been sharpened down quite a bit.
After finishing up her makeup look with another discontinued Kylie Cosmetics product (this time a lip gloss created in collaboration with Kendall Jenner), Hadid uses this perfume from her brand, Orebella. "My favorite thing to do whenever I'm done is go into my bag and figure out what I'm wearing and how I feel," she says. She uses the Salted Muse Parfum, which is a woody, marine scent that has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree accord, fig, and cedarwood. She sprays it on her chest and rubs it into her skin, saying, "Remember, we rub in our Orebella."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Lisa’s Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Timeless with an edge.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Counts on This Growth-Boosting Supplement for Thick, Glossy Postpartum Hair
"My hair has never been healthier."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
It's Official: "Gothic Romanticism" Is the Sultriest Way to Wear Makeup This Valentine's Day
Skip the rosy flush.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Never Thought This "Dated" Lip Color Could Look Cool Again—Here's Why It's So Back for 2025
Martha Stewart and Julia Fox have convinced us.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Hailey Bieber's Rhode Lip Shapes Just Dropped, and Yes, They Live Up to the Hype
Our editors put them to the test.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Nara Smith's Latest Homemade Creation Is This Soft and Elegant Everyday Makeup Look
Here are all 14 ingredients… I mean products.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Becky G Is a Modern-Day Makeup Icon—How Her Mom, Music, and Culture Inform Her Look
"I use [makeup] to amplify and empower what's already there."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Ariana Grande Just Told Me the Secret Highlighter She Wore With *That* Versace Dress
All the exclusive info from the Wicked star.
By Jamie Schneider