These Best-Selling Olaplex Staples Were Behind Some of The Most Elegant Hairstyles at the Golden Globes

We've had about 24 hours to sort through endless inspiration from last night's Golden Globes festivities, and there are a few beauty moments we'll be dreaming of long after Awards Season has reached its conclusion. In fact, it's barely started, and we're already beginning to save hairstyles we want to try as we transition our strands from winter-to-spring, and a whole other collection of inspiration we'll be revisiting for our spring-to-summer looks.
For the 35th Annual Golden Globes we noticed a few things: 1) There were an amazing amount of memorable hair looks that perfectly captured the energy of the person wearing it, and 2) Our favorites were created with Olaplex products. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the hairstyles of two of the most stylish individuals of the night, with step-by-step guides on how to recreate them.
Miley Cyrus's Effortless & Undone Tresses
Cyrus is no stranger to a messy, undone look on the red carpet, but 2026's Golden Globes offered a version that feels effortless and elegant thanks to her hairstylist's smart use of texture. To bring it to life, Cyrus worked with Olaplex ambassador Bobby Eliot, who focused on a philosophy of, "less is more." Olaplex tells us Eliot describes the aesthetic of his Golden Globes creation as, "effortless and undone, aiming for hair that feels free-spirited rather than fussy and over-styled."
Starting with Cyrus's towel-dried hair for optimal product absorption, the brand shares that Eliot combined Olaplex's No. 9 Nourishing Bond Protector Hair Serum ($30) with their award-winning No. 7 Bonding Oil ($30) from root to tip. He then targeted the roots with the brand's blow dry mist to boost volume, blow-dried the hair to enhance her natural texture, and used a combination of a Marcel iron and flat iron for lived-in, tousled texture. Lastly, Eliot used the No. 4D dry shampoo for additional volume before finishing off the look with more Olaplex oil to combat flyaways while adding glow. Yes, it's truly that simple to steal Cyrus's 2026 messy girl chic Golden Globes look.
For Ayo Edebiri's refreshingly modern take on the classic Hollywood bobs we've been noticed gracing our Instagram Explore Page lately, the brand shares that the goal celebrity hairstylist Jacob Dillion was to, "create a soft yet voluminous bob for the event with a precision cut to shape and define the sophisticated silhouette. We're thinking of it as an updated version of the 2024 Italian Bob. According to Olaplex, Dillon describes it as, "a sleek, touchable bob with movement, volume, and healthy shine."
Before reaching for any hot tool, Dillion primed her hair with the brand's bond-supporting shampoo and conditioner, then layered in the Olaplex No. 5 Leave-In Conditioner ($32) for, "weightless hydration and a smooth foundation." Next, the hairstylist applied the same blow drying mist used by Eliot on Cryus's hair, before blow-drying to lock in volume at the root. The bob was then curled and refined (making sure to keep its shape and softness), before finalizing the look with Olaplex hair oil for shine and frizz control. We couldn't have imaging a more elegant take on a red carpet-ready bob.
Wondering if you've seen the work of other Olaplex hair care and styling essentials at red carpet evens in the past? Below, we're sharing the key products that have been used for other start-studded events, plus some of our personal top picks to help you revamp your hair routine so it's Golden Globe-worthy.