From Cowboy Crops to Rebel Bobs, These Short Haircuts Will Dominate Your Social Feeds This Summer

This probably goes without saying, but bobs are having a moment—well, more like an entire era. "It’s like bob mania out here, and I’m not mad about it," declares celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos, who is known for coiffing many a celebrity 'do (including Joey King's Prada bob and Gigi Hadid's flicked bob ). "The bob feels intentional and not high-maintenance. It’s clean, confident, and has this power to it. Plus, it works whether you’re in your effortless, off-duty model era or your red carpet moment."

In short (pun very much intended), bobs aren't going anywhere. In fact, they're expected to soar even higher this season. Summer, after all, calls for breezy, undone beauty looks—and what's more low-key than an effortless crop? "It keeps the neck free, it air-dries like a dream, and it always looks styled even when it’s not," Giannetos continues. "You don’t need to spend hours heat styling when the cut does the work for you. That’s the beauty of a good bob. It gives even when you give it nothing." Below, see the nine trending styles that are the epitome of effortlessly cool.

French Bob

Of course, we must start with arguably the most timeless crop of all. A French bob is always on-trend, characterized by airy texture and subtle waves. Bonus points if you pair it with wispy curtain or full bangs, according to hairstylist Kasper Heemskerk , international education director for Balmain Hair.

“The French bob lands above the chin with some layering to create texture and movement through the shape," adds stylist and Oribe global artist Mandee Tauber . "It’s short, flirty, and impossibly chic." And sure, while it may be a classic style, we have been seeing some fresh takes on the celebrity set—such as Pamela Anderson and Zoë Saldaña’s Met Gala looks . "These iterations make the cut feel new again," Tauber explains.

To nail that perfectly tousled effect, use a soft-hold mousse to encourage texture topped with a flexible hair spray. "Just keep it tailored to avoid bulk," Tauber shares.

Blunt Bob

Modern, polished, and fresh, the blunt bob is seeing quite the resurgence. "It’s a one-length, clean-lined cut that delivers high shine and bold simplicity," notes Tauber. "Falling at chin or shoulder length, it’s the blueprint for the trendy Italian bob .” It usually features a sharp, clean finish, but it doesn't have to; you can soften the ends if it feels too severe, so long as they all remain one length. "It flatters oval and heart-shaped faces especially well, while a longer blunt bob can soften square or round face shapes by elongating the silhouette," Tauber adds.

Cowboy Bob

Relaxed and "a little gritty," the cowboy bob is the ultimate cool-girl summer style. "It’s got soft movement with just enough edge. It’s not too precious and not too perfect. Think of it as the second-day-hair version of a bob. It’s got personality," Giannetos shares. It particularly suits oval, square, and round face shapes thanks to its ability to soften sharp features without losing structure, and it works wonderfully on textured hair that's medium to thick.

"Let it do its thing," Giannetos says when it comes to styling this cut. "If needed, hit it with a diffuser just at the roots for volume. I always say the more you touch it, the better it looks."

C-Bob

Like its name suggests, the C-bob creates a curved C-shape that hugs the jawline in the most flattering way. According to Giannetos, "It’s subtle, but that inward bend gives a refined, elegant look that’s not too try-hard." Round and heart-shaped faces will adore this style as it beautifully frames the jaw and chin; just make sure you cut it slightly longer than jawline-length, as the bend will naturally shorten the strands just a tad.

In terms of styling, all you'll need is a round brush to coax the hair into that inward curve. "I sometimes touch up the ends with a flat iron to define the shape. Don’t overload it with product, though. You want it to feel airy and swingy and not stiff," adds Giannetos.

Cup Bob

It may sound similar to the aforementioned C-bob, but it does have slightly unique characteristics. Like the C-bob, this one curves around your jawline, but it does so in a way that's much more sculpting. "Think of the cut cupping the face," Giannetos says, as opposed to a soft curve. "It hits right at or just below the chin, and the way it curves in makes it look tailored to your bone structure," he adds. It flatters oval and longer face shapes beautifully, and it requires a similar styling technique to the C-bob—the only difference being how tightly you pull the strands forward with a round brush. "It’s one of those cuts that makes you look expensive with no effort needed," Giannetos adds. And with that, I'm sold.

Butterfly Bob

File this one under "low-maitenance haircuts for summer." The butterfly bob features face-framing, feathered layers and curtain bangs to resemble fluttery wings. (Get it?) Giannetos even goes so far as to call it a summer breeze in haircut form thanks to all the airy movement involved. "It’s great for medium to thick hair. If you’ve got natural waves or texture, this cut gives you all the volume without bulk," he shares.

It's practically made for air-styling (just add a bit of curl cream or mousse to encourage the curl pattern), but you can use a diffuser for extra bounce. "You can also flip your part to add volume and keep the look fresh," Giannetos adds. "It’s casual but still polished. It’s a bob you can run around in all day and still look glam at night."

Power Bob

Blunt and sharp, "this is the kind of bob that instantly elevates your look while exuding confidence and polish," notes Heemskerk. "It works especially well on oval and heart-shaped faces." It's super, super sleek and glassy (almost liquidy), so be sure to pile on the smoothing, shine-inducing stylers.

Prada Bob

Make no mistake: The Prada bob isn't going anywhere this summer! Think of it as a cross between a C-bob and power bob with a sleek, blunt finish that swoops inward right above the jawline. "It’s ultra straight, precision-cut, and styled with a tucked-behind-the-ears finish—the kind of bob that whispers luxury," Giannetos shares. "This look is ideal for straight or smoothed-out hair textures. It works beautifully on longer face shapes or heart-shaped faces. It emphasizes symmetry and cheekbones."

In terms of styling notes, Giannetos says a center part is nonnegotiable, as is a glass-like finish. "Use a finishing cream to tame flyaways, and a glossy mist to bring out that rich shine. Tuck the sides for that clean, Prada runway moment," he adds.

Rebel Bob

Finally, we have Giannetos's latest creation: "I’ve been playing around with a longer bob-meets-shag hybrid I’m calling the 'rebel bob,'" he says. His description sort of reminds me of a grown-out butterfly bob—so if you commit to that cut, know that you've got lob options! "It’s got movement, texture, and just the right amount of rebellion. Chic, a little evil, and giving gorgeous red-lip villain energy," he adds.

