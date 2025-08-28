Autumn Hair Trends Are Superior—6 Expensive-Looking Styles I've Bookmarked

Colder weather is coming. These are the chicest autumn hair trends that are set to be big news this season.

A collage of autumn hair trends, featuring Laura Harrier with dark brunette hair, Margot Robbie with biscotti blonde hair colour and Gracie Abrams with a relaxed bob haircut
(Image credit: @lauraharrier, @brycescarlett, @bobbyeliot)
If you ask me, autumn is superior to the other seasons when it comes to beauty trends, but specifically so for hair trends. As September rolls around, there's a back-to-school feeling in the air, and it feels rude not to try a new short haircut or a hair colour transformation. As we swap out our summer wardrobes to knitwear and layers, it feels apt to update our lengths, too, bidding farewell to sun-parched split ends and faded hair colour from the summer. Autumn marks a clean slate for the year and is an ideal time to switch things up, whether it be with a bob haircut or a hair colour refresh.

As a beauty editor with 10 years of experience in writing about hair, it's my job to spot the hair trends that are about to take off. I've been keeping a keen eye on the haircuts, hair colours and hairstyles that have been brewing as we head into the cooler months, and my Pinterest board is jam-packed with ideas I want to try. From expensive-looking hair colours to the haircuts the fashion set are asking for in the salon, here are the chicest autumn hair trends you need to take note of before your next salon trip.

1. Biscotti Blonde

Margot Robbie with biscotti blonde hair colour

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Perhaps one of the most beautiful autumn hair colours I've come across is Margot Robbie's biscotti blonde. Much like the Italian almond biscuit, it has a rich, twice-baked depth and warmth that only makes her creamy highlights sing more. The biscuity blonde base makes it a great transitional hue to keep the brightness of summer blonde balayage while toning it down a notch for autumn. Belissima.

2. Torn Fringe

Daisy Edgar-Jones with golden brown hair and a curtain fringe

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Fringes are firmly back on the agenda for 2025. They never really went away (they're a timeless haircut, after all), but if you've been thinking about taking the plunge, autumn is the perfect time to try them out. Daisy Edgar-Jones' torn fringe lives in my mind rent-free with its face-framing layers that frame the eyes and brows. It gives a nonchalant, cool-girl energy, even if the rest of your hair isn't styled. But there are so many other fringe styles to choose from, too. Whether you go for a curtain fringe, a Bardot bang or a bottleneck fringe, there's a fringe to suit everyone.

3. Bessette Blonde

Sarah Pidgeon with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy blonde hair

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

With Sarah Pidgeon playing Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the upcoming American Love Story series, there's been a lot of talk about the late American fashion publicist's '90s blonde hair colour, which is a great blonde shade for autumn. With its toffee base and buttery, chunky highlights ("chunking" was the signature technique of her then hair colourist, Brad Johns), this blonde feels just as modern now as it did then. Unlike biscotti blonde, which has finely woven blonde ribbons, this sees chunkier placements of lowlights and highlights, but they still melt into the rest of the hair colour. The result is a warm, golden blonde with dimensional face-framing pieces that ooze sophistication.

4. Undone Bob

Gracie Abrams with a brunette short bob haircut

(Image credit: @bobbyeliot)

It's not autumn with a bob hairstyle trend, and this time around, we're keeping things low-maintenance. While previous seasons have seen bouncy bobs and flicked bobs, now, we're putting down the hot brushes and embracing a more pared-back mood with the undone bob. The less-is-more approach feels a little cooler, plus, it's a great excuse to get to know your natural hair texture. For a little movement, you can enhance curls with a curl cream and a diffuser, while those with straight hair can try the kinked bob—a straight bob with just a whisper of a bend in the hair that you can easily create with a hair straightener.

5. Monochrome Brunette

Laura Harrier with dark brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

For brunettes, I'm seeing more and more celebrities opt for monochromatic block colours rather than the honeyed brunette balayages and dimensional highlights that have dominated over the past couple of years. It's a great choice for current brunettes who want to tap into a deeper, moodier vibe for autumn without having anything too drastic. Plus, the deep, iced brunette hues always have the glossiest shine that makes them look all the more expensive. It's easy enough to achieve in the salon with a tint or hair gloss to take your current shade down a few hues, but you can also find some brilliant at-home hair glosses that will give you the look without needing to commit to box colour.

6. The Pixie

Emma Stone with short dark auburn pixie haircut

(Image credit: @ninapark)

I've been spying so many chic pixie cuts of late, and it's by far one of the most elegant and chic short haircuts of all time. Not to mention, it can also be a very low-maintenance short haircut to style at home, too. For autumn, I'm seeing more and more of the longer pixie cuts with plenty of layers and choppy fringes that make it look thick and full of volume. Emma Stone's pixie cut shows just how timeless this haircut is.

