I'm Calling It—Collegiate Girl Fall Is Happening, and These Products Epitomize the Trend

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
I come from a long line of academics, who I like to refer to as degree collectors, so pursuing higher education with an almost obscene number of chunky wool sweaters, leather loafers, headbands, and classic tortoiseshell frames was part of the game plan. While I was raised with all of the key PNW traits (like appreciating a hiking trail over a sample sale), I also grew up hearing all about my parents' love for their East Coast years spent studying at one of the top universities in the country praised for its nearly 400-year-old red-brick buildings and sprawling ivy. It's no question why the hallowed halls of academic institutions continue to inspire aesthetic-loving individuals like myself, but there is something particularly enticing about the power collegiate settings have over beauty and fashion.
Drawing from the many influential subcultures and traditions of elite preparatory schools and Ivy League institutions, collegiate-inspired fashion and beauty have taken on a life of their own. By the time fall rolls back around and the school bells toll, my FYP is flooded with "get ready with me" routines dissecting the iconic style of some of this generation's most recognizable preps that appeared on our TV screens, from Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf (and her modern reincarnation Monet de Haan) to Pretty Little Liars's Spencer Hastings. Most eyes would be initially drawn to the earthy tones and textures of their clothing, but for beauty enthusiasts, it's all about the polished details that keep the aesthetic accessible for people from all walks of life.
Now that we've officially entered the cooler months and classrooms and campuses are, once again, sparking collegiate sensibilities online, It's time to embrace my inner academic. This edition of Gen Z Says is dedicated to the makeup, scents, manicure must-haves, and accessories that are second only to the sound of crunchy leaves underfoot, the feel of cool, crisp mid-October bonfires, and the excitement of embarking on a new school year. Class is officially in session!
Fragrance
Diptyque
L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
Scent Type: Fresh musk
Notes: White musks, steamed rice accord, mimosa, blonde woods accord
I've already written a love letter to this intimate Diptyque fragrance, but I can't help but also think of this when I'm feeling collegiate. L'Eau Papier is a light and fresh white musk scent composed of steamed rice, luminous mimosa, and a heady blonde wood accord to replicate the scent of paper. What stands out the most about this perfume is how well it wears like a second skin, adding an ample amount of warmth that evolves over time to reveal a soft, musky finish.
Diptyque
Eau Duelle Eau de Parfum
Scent Type: Warm spices
Notes: Vanilla, pink peppercorn, cypriol, calamus
When I think about fragrances that remind me of late-night study sessions and early morning exams, Diptyque's Eau Duelle Eau de Toilette comes to mind. It's a spicy vanilla fragrance that opens with a burst of warm Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar before shifting into lively pink peppercorn. We're then introduced to dark, smoky cypriol and calamus, which work in tandem to add a hint of warm spices to the mix. According to the brand, the vanilla bean was harvested while still green, followed by a 34-month maturation process.
Before coming across this Byredo find, I didn't think any perfume could so accurately capture the smell of delicate leather book covers, aged binding, and wood shelves bowing below the weight of their contents. Bibliothèque echoes the velvet-like quality of paper with soft accents of pulpy peach and plum that unfurl to reveal a powdery violet note. What truly makes this scent is its base-note composition, featuring glowing patchouli, smooth leather, and a touch of vanilla. I'm a former English literature major who spent the bulk of her weeknights in the company of books, and this fragrance smells exactly like flipping to a bookmarked page while absentmindedly nursing a cup of black tea.
Réservation Parfums
Chambre Secrète Eau de Parfum
Scent Type: Amber woods
Notes: Vanilla absolute, incense, olibanum oil
Not everyone can attend a mysterious boarding school with enough generational secrets to last a lifetime, but I can use a fragrance that's hauntingly beautiful with a dark side. Chambre Secrète by Réservation Parfums is soft and delicate with a note of cozy vanilla absolute that's set off by warm incense. Olibanum oil (aka frankincense) is used as the scent's base note and adds a mystical, earthy finish. It's effortlessly romantic but has a bit of edge to it that feels familiar.
Makeup
Poppy & Pout
Uptown Autumn Collection
*Priced individually
When Poppy & Pout announced the launch of its Uptown Autumn collection, I knew I had discovered the product that could bring me right back to my fall spent on the Upper East Side. Reminiscent of the fictional students attending Gossip Girl's Constance Billard School for Girls and St. Jude's School for Boys, the names of the flavors and their chic plaid look give me all the preppy vibes I'm after. Crafted from an all-natural formula, each one coats the lips with ethically sourced beeswax, organic coconut oil, and essential oils. My favorite scent is Ivy League Vanilla, a blend of warm French vanilla, maple, and praline.
Clinique
Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey
At this point, Clinique's Black Honey has a permanent spot reserved on my FYP. (Thank you, Liv Tyler.) As much as I love adding a juicy berry tint to my lips, I've been obsessed with a more natural look lately. The product's newly released shade, Nude Honey, offers the buildable sheer color and sleek soft-shine finish I love so much with a brown tone that complements the melanin-rich tones in my lips and skin. It's also perfect for tucking away in your bag for quick touch-ups when you're on the go—maybe even when you're hustling across campus with a few minutes left on the clock.
Bobbi Brown
Pot Rouge for Lips Cheeks in Warm Mocha
There's nothing I'm more obsessed with than a natural-looking flush added to the apples of the cheeks and cheekbones, which is exactly what I can achieve for fall with the Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge. The two-in-one cream glides onto the skin for airy application, leaving the complexion with a stunning soft-focus finish. Offered in five blendable matte shades, it's flattering on all skin tones and happens to also be fade-resistant, non-settling, non-creasing, non-caking with a wear time of up to eight hours. I swear by the shade Warm Mocha to add a splash of color in the cooler months.
Byredo
Bibliophilia Eyeshadow Palette
This one should come as no surprise. Byredo just launched a richly pigmented eye shadow palette that replicates the mood and atmosphere of a library with 18 captivating shades. What I appreciate the most about these eye shadows is their powder-to-cream texture. It melts into the skin with barely any buffing, providing effortless application with a smooth, velvety finish. Formulated to provide up to 12 hours of smudge-proof wear without creasing or fallout, this bookish palette is the answer to all my eye shadow prayers.
Hair Accessories
Damson Madder
Garter Bun Wrap in Butter Check
Scrunchies may not be making as big of a comeback this fall, but their downfall has nothing to do with garter bun wraps. While most of these underrated hair accessories accomplish a similar look, Damson Madder's Garter Bun Wrap has a versatile, stylish design that can be worn in two different ways: woven through a braid or tied into a bow to keep strands out of your face. It's crafted from 100% organic cotton and features a chic cream, black, and red plaid print embroidered with the brand's signature DM logo.
Machete
Jumbo Oval Barrette in Blonde Tortoise
Adding a chunky barrette in a polished pattern like Blonde Tortoiseshell can add an elegant touch to any hairstyle in one simple step. This oversize barrette by Machete, for example, is handcrafted from fine Italian acetate with a stainless steel clasp. Designed to securely hold mid-to-large volumes of hair, it keeps your strands in place with style without weighing them down.
France Luxe
Bit Headband in Black Silk Charmeuse
I can't recall the last time I rode on a horse, but I'm all for the equestrian aesthetics in fashion and accessories. France Luxe's black silk charmeuse headband features an equestrian-style bit accent, which transforms the headband from simple to sporty. Designed for use on all hair types, it's comfortable to wear all day and won't slip or slide out of place. I'm already plotting to grab this one in its other color, classic navy blue.
Jennifer Behr
Leon Headband in Saddle
If my favorite fictional academic powerhouses Rory Gilmore and Blair Waldorf taught me anything, it's that you can never go wrong with a skinny headband that looks great on all hair types. I've had my eye on Jennifer Behr's Leon Headband for a while because it uses supple leather with a flexible base. Not only does it deliver effortless styles, but it's also comfortable to wear for hours on end without adjusting. If you're more partial to thicker bands, you might want to consider adding the brand's Cruz Headband ($198) to your rotation.
One of the things I couldn't go without during late-night study sessions at my apartment was a cozy candle that could transport me wherever I wanted to go. The Maker's Writer Candle is a recent favorite of mine, but I know it would have been a must-have if it had existed during my school days. The chypre wood fragrance opens with my favorite pulpy note, fig, before shifting into a gentle blend of cumin and cotton. Of course, it wouldn't make sense to have a writer-inspired candle without a dash of ink and transparent papyrus.
Maison Margiela
Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle
Scent Type: Warm spices
Notes: Clove oil, chestnut accord, vanilla accord
Attending college in L.A. definitely had its perks, but every time I've made it to one of the East Coast's oldest ivy-covered campuses, I get jealous of the sheer number of fireplaces in public spaces for catching up on reading and spending time with friends. Maison Margiela's Replica By the Fireplace lets me experience it wherever I am with a luminous blend of clove oil set against a base of chestnut accord and smooth vanilla.
Jo Malone London
English Oak Scented Candle
Scent Type: Aromatic woods
Notes: English oak, patchouli, cedrat
I've been dreaming about spending early autumn in the Cotswolds, so I'll be burning Jo Malone London's English Oak Scented Candle until I get my tickets for next year. Boasting 45 hours of burn time, this one fills the room with a lovely forest-inspired scent with dry English oak warmed with a hint of sensuous patchouli and bright cedrat. It's the perfect niche fall scent to take me into the season without diving straight into all things cinnamon and pumpkin.
Le Labo
Encens 9 Classic Candle
Scent Type: Warm spices
Notes: Frankincense, amber, clove
Frankincense is one of my top choices for a scent note that works through fall and well into winter, so Le Labo's Encens 9 is one candle that I'll always stock up on. Besides doubling as a minimalist home décor touch, this one offers a warm and resinous blend of frankincense complemented by glowing amber and spicy clove for a dreamy finishing touch. Crafted from 100% soy wax with pure cotton wicks, the candle has a burn time of up to 60 hours.
Herbaceous home fragrances add a tough of earthiness to any space, and I'm particularly enchanted by anything with dewy grass notes, resinous sap, and cozy pinewood. The Balmoral Candle by Trudon has all of the above with the addition of freesia and iris for a powdery, fresh blooming bouquet and a touch of tea. It's one of the best candles to break out when I'm in need of a home scent that's grounding without being overly warm or spicy. Plus, it's perfect for writing sessions.
Manicure Essentials
Static Nails
Reusable Pop-On Manicures in Tortoise Shell
When I'm running short on time, I instinctively reach for these reusable pop-on manicures by Static Nails. Touted by the brand as "a long-lasting alternative to gels, dips, acrylics, and press-on nails," these little wonders offer a nondamaging manicure in seconds, and each nail lasts up to 18 days. This moody tortoiseshell print practically screams academia to me and would look on-trend year-round.
Nailberry
L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry
One of the easiest ways to add a dark, romantic feel to your next manicure is by opting for an almost-black burgundy polish with extra gloss. The L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry is one of my go-to options to achieve this look since it's extremely pigmented. I don't know if it's the brush or the polish itself, but two swipes cover my entire nail bed without any streaks or bubbles. Its patented formula forms a color film, which allows air and water vapor to pass through for a healthier manicure.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Gris Etoupe
Yes, there are taupe nail polish shades out there that work for all skin tones, and the Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Gris Etoupe is one of the best I've come across. It's a creamy, cool-toned taupe brown balanced with gray, and it makes a great transitional shade for the latter half of the year. It's definitely an investment, but the polish offers ultra-smooth application with a long-lasting finish that makes spending a few extra dollars completely worth it.
Londontown
The Sophisticate Collection
Who says you have to go with just one color per manicure? Londontown's Sophisticate Collection is composed of a nail hardener, a base coat, a topcoat, and three timeless nail colors that range from a creamy, neutral pink to a rosy cashmere shade, and it's valued at $104. It has everything you need to achieve the perfect clean-looking manicure at home with care-infused polish you can rely on.
Maya Thomas is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Her strong love for all things beauty and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.