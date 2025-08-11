I Just Tried the Woven Blonde Hair Trend—Honestly, My Colour Has Never Looked Better

If there's one thing I've observed as a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living, it's that no two blonde hair colours are the same. In fact, there are so many blonde hair colours to choose from. From worn blonde to jam blonde, 2025's hair colour trends have offered up plenty of inspiration for blondes this year.
So, when our e-commerce analyst, Sophie Cookson, was looking to refresh her blonde hair, she made her way to Hershesonsfor a hair refresh with hair colourist Marley Xavier and hair stylist Conor McLaughlinand landed on woven blonde. And it may just be the chicest blonde hair colour I've seen this year. (I'm a brunette and even I'm tempted.)
Scroll ahead to find out what woven blonde is and everything you need to know about this elevated hair colour.
What is Woven Blonde?
Much like the multiple tones you might see in natural linen fabrics or a wicker basket bag, woven blonde features finely blended ribbons of blonde to create a multi-tonal effect. Cookson brought the above picture of Elsa Hosk as a colour reference for her appointment at Hershesons.
"I was looking to completely update my look," says Cookson. "My natural hair colour is a darker blonde, and I wanted the colour to be a lighter, more vibrant blonde for the summer months. I don’t go to the hairdressers very often for a colour, so I was looking for something low-maintenance," she says. "I also wear my hair in a tight bun on greasy hair days, so we also planned for it to look good when it was scraped back."
"Sophie has the perfect base for adding blonde. Those natural golden-sandy undertones create an ideal canvas," says Xavier. "By introducing soft, milky baby blonde tones, we were able to build seamless dimension and a tonal finish. The result is a fluid, luminous blonde that feels effortlessly polished."
Before
After
"I painted ultra-fine strokes of blonde towards the root, gradually building brightness through the lengths, with a focus around the face," says Xavier. "This placement creates softness, texture, and dimension throughout the hair. The result is colour that feels nuanced and multi-dimensional, bright, but still natural-looking." Think hair that looks naturally sun-kissed and multi-dimensional.
The great part about woven blonde is that it's timeless, too. "This kind of blonde is consistently in high demand, not just at the height of summer, but year-round," he says. "Lately, I’ve even had clients asking to go lighter through autumn and winter, which is a real shift. Traditionally, those months called for softer, toned-down blondes, but now people are embracing brightness and wanting elevated colour, no matter the season."
What to Ask for in the Salon
So you want to try woven blonde? Here's what to ask in the salon. "Ask your colourist for a soft, dimensional blonde that blends babylights with foilayage," says Xavier. Much like balayage, the techniques help to create dimension. "Emphasise that you want natural-looking brightness through the lengths with a lighter frame around the face, something luminous but not high-contrast. Bring reference photos and talk about the tone, too. Mention milky blondes or creamy, sunlit hues rather than ash or platinum, to keep the result warm, modern and wearable," he says.
As for the technique, Xavier used a blend of babylights and foilayage to achieve the woven look. "The babylights create that ultra-soft, delicate brightness near the root, almost like the hair has been naturally sun-kissed over time," he says. "Then I used foilayage to add luminous, radiant pops of blonde throughout the mid-lengths and ends, before finishing with a root melt and gloss. Combined, this gives the hair that Scandi-cool lightness and a refined, summery glow that is fresh, dimensional and not overdone."
Who Suits Woven Blonde?
"This kind of blonde is especially flattering on warm or neutral skin tones, and tends to make blue, green, or hazel eyes really stand out," says Xavier. "For cooler undertones, a more beige or champagne variation can work beautifully too. It’s all about customising the tone to suit your natural colouring," he says.
He recommends bringing in photos to reference during your consultation. "Talk to your colourist about how bright you want to go and how much maintenance you’re comfortable with. Even the most natural-looking blondes need thoughtful aftercare—hydrating and strengthening treatments, sulfate-free shampoo and a hair gloss every couple of months will keep it fresh, luminous and healthy-looking," he says.
How to Maintain Woven Blonde
As with most blonde hair colours, bleach can take its toll on your hair, so keeping on top of your home hair care will ensure your colour will stay vibrant while maintaining your hair health, too.
"We used Olaplex No.1 and No.2 during the colour service to protect and strengthen the hair throughout the process. It’s the original patented bond-building treatment, and it’s brilliant for maintaining the integrity of the hair during lightning. Sophie wanted to stay bright but also keep things low-maintenance, so we created a colour that grows out softly and doesn’t demand constant touch-ups," says Xavier.
"Between appointments, I always recommend a sulfate-free shampoo. Avoid over-washing, excessive heat styling and exposure to chlorinated or salt water, which can dull the blonde," he says. "A weekly hair mask and occasional gloss or toner refresh at the salon can also help keep the tone luminous and the hair feeling healthy. Olaplex’s No. 5 Leave-In Conditioner (£30) is excellent for maintaining the integrity."
The Verdict
"Honestly .I think this my favourite hair colour yet," says Cookson. "It’s completely transformed my face and my look! It’s really lightened my face, making me looking more tanned and I’ve had so many compliments on the colour and cut," she says. "When I look at the before photos with my natural colour and length, I feel like it just looks lifeless. Now, it’s so much easier to get ready in the morning knowing that my hair has already had a glow up!"
Shop the Look:
Olaplex
No.5 Leave in Moisturize and Mend Leave in Conditioner
All blondes (and highlighted brunettes) can benefit from bond-repairing products to minimise the effects of bleach on our lengths. Xavier recommends this leave-in conditioning treatment to keep hair healthy in between appointments.
K18 Hair
Heatbounce Conditioning Heat Protectant
Heat protector is essential for everyone who uses hair tools—but especially so for those with coloured hair. K18's heat protector is so lightweight, it won't weigh down even the finest of hair textures.
glaze
Supergloss Color Conditioning Gloss in Pearl Blonde
To avoid brassy tones in your blonde, a purple-toned conditioner or gloss can help keep your colour looking fresh until your next colour appointment.
