Everyone Is Requesting This Extra-Polished Bob Hairstyle at the Salon This Autumn
Autumn is the time of year when many of us consider a new haircut or hair colour refresh. Bob hairstyles have been having a huge moment over the pat couple of years (we're looking at you Italian bob, blunt bob and the bell-bottom bob) and if the current autumn hair trends are anything to go by, short hair is remaining just as popular this year. That's right, the short hair era is far from over in 2024.
In fact, searches for "straight bob haircut" are up 200% on Google right now, so it seems many of us are trading in our bouncy blowout bobs from the summer for smooth and sleek styles in the season ahead. Tom Smith, hairstylist and hair trend expert, has tipped the sleek and precision silhouette to be big news for bobs this autumn, and expects both the laser cut bob and tucked bob to be huge.
If you're ready to embrace a straight bob haircut, scroll ahead for the chicest sleek bob haircuts to take to the salon, plus the best products to achieve the look at home.
Straight Bob Haircut Ideas
1. Straight Razor-Cut Bob
Hailey Bieber has some great bob hairstyles, but this razor-cut straight bob still feels really chic with the jaw-skimming length.
2. Long Straight Bob
If you still want a little bit of length, then a longer bob (or lob hairstyle) means you can still tie your hair back.
3. Tucked Straight Bob
There's something about a straight bob haircut that gives your hair a chic, almost graphic silhouette. I particularly love a straight bob haircut tucked behind the ears, and the tucked bob trend is going to be big news this autumn.
4. Straight Bob Haircut With Layers
Adding a few layers can prevent your bob haircut from falling too flat when it's styled straight. I love the subtle tousled texture of Rochelle Humes' bob.
5. Face-Framing Straight Bob
If poker straight hair isn't for you, try rounding your straightening iron inwards to create a curved shape to frame your face.
6. Slicked-Back Staright Bob
See how versatile a straight bob haircut can be? This slicked-back look is so easy yet looks so stylish.
7. Swept-Back Straight Bob
If you're blessed with naturally voluminous and thick hair, this swept-back style is a great way to wear your hair straight.
8. Flicked Straight Bob
A sure-fire way to make your straight bob haircut look expensive is to flick the ends under, which also makes hair look thicker.
9. Centre-Parted Bob
Experiment with the placement of your parting—I particularly love sleek middle parting with this haircut.
10. Sleek Straight Bob
How beautiful is this ultra-sleek look?
How To Style A Straight Bob Haircut
"Products that keep the hair smoother such as heat protecting, anti frizz
creams or serums are the best choice for blow-drying this shape into place and following with straightening irons on a low temperature will seal the style in," says Smith.
If you're yet to try this TikTok-viral sensation, take this as your sign. By misting it generously over towel-dried hair, it is then activated by heat to make hair completely humidity-proof with a glass-like shine that lasts throughout several shampoos. If you struggle to get a sleek finish, you'll love it.
To achieve a straight style, you'll get the best results with a hair dryer smoothing attachment and a hair straightener. However regular use of hot tools can leave hair vulnerable to heat damage. JVN's Blowout Milk provides heat protection without weighing down lengths.
The secret to an expensive-looking straight bob? It's all in the shine. Hair glosses are having a huge moment right now, and Living Proof's gloss leaves a mirror-like shine to lengths. Trust me, I have dull lengths and this transformed my hair with a glossy shine that I've previously only achieved in the salon.
I'm often asked what the best hair straighteners are, and I always say the Dyson Corrale. It's an investment, but these get the job done quickly and the cordless design makes them so easy to use. Plus, they currently have £100 off in the sale, so now is a great time to invest if you've been thingking about it.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
