Everyone Is Requesting This Extra-Polished Bob Hairstyle at the Salon This Autumn

Autumn is the time of year when many of us consider a new haircut or hair colour refresh. Bob hairstyles have been having a huge moment over the pat couple of years (we're looking at you Italian bob, blunt bob and the bell-bottom bob) and if the current autumn hair trends are anything to go by, short hair is remaining just as popular this year. That's right, the short hair era is far from over in 2024.



In fact, searches for "straight bob haircut" are up 200% on Google right now, so it seems many of us are trading in our bouncy blowout bobs from the summer for smooth and sleek styles in the season ahead. Tom Smith, hairstylist and hair trend expert, has tipped the sleek and precision silhouette to be big news for bobs this autumn, and expects both the laser cut bob and tucked bob to be huge.



If you're ready to embrace a straight bob haircut, scroll ahead for the chicest sleek bob haircuts to take to the salon, plus the best products to achieve the look at home.

Straight Bob Haircut Ideas

1. Straight Razor-Cut Bob

Hailey Bieber has some great bob hairstyles, but this razor-cut straight bob still feels really chic with the jaw-skimming length.

2. Long Straight Bob

If you still want a little bit of length, then a longer bob (or lob hairstyle) means you can still tie your hair back.

3. Tucked Straight Bob

There's something about a straight bob haircut that gives your hair a chic, almost graphic silhouette. I particularly love a straight bob haircut tucked behind the ears, and the tucked bob trend is going to be big news this autumn.

4. Straight Bob Haircut With Layers

Adding a few layers can prevent your bob haircut from falling too flat when it's styled straight. I love the subtle tousled texture of Rochelle Humes' bob.

5. Face-Framing Straight Bob

If poker straight hair isn't for you, try rounding your straightening iron inwards to create a curved shape to frame your face.

6. Slicked-Back Staright Bob

See how versatile a straight bob haircut can be? This slicked-back look is so easy yet looks so stylish.

7. Swept-Back Straight Bob

If you're blessed with naturally voluminous and thick hair, this swept-back style is a great way to wear your hair straight.

8. Flicked Straight Bob

A sure-fire way to make your straight bob haircut look expensive is to flick the ends under, which also makes hair look thicker.

9. Centre-Parted Bob

Experiment with the placement of your parting—I particularly love sleek middle parting with this haircut.

10. Sleek Straight Bob

How beautiful is this ultra-sleek look?

How To Style A Straight Bob Haircut

"Products that keep the hair smoother such as heat protecting, anti frizz

creams or serums are the best choice for blow-drying this shape into place and following with straightening irons on a low temperature will seal the style in," says Smith.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £20 SHOP NOW If you're yet to try this TikTok-viral sensation, take this as your sign. By misting it generously over towel-dried hair, it is then activated by heat to make hair completely humidity-proof with a glass-like shine that lasts throughout several shampoos. If you struggle to get a sleek finish, you'll love it.

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk £25 SHOP NOW To achieve a straight style, you'll get the best results with a hair dryer smoothing attachment and a hair straightener. However regular use of hot tools can leave hair vulnerable to heat damage. JVN's Blowout Milk provides heat protection without weighing down lengths.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss £30 SHOP NOW The secret to an expensive-looking straight bob? It's all in the shine. Hair glosses are having a huge moment right now, and Living Proof's gloss leaves a mirror-like shine to lengths. Trust me, I have dull lengths and this transformed my hair with a glossy shine that I've previously only achieved in the salon.