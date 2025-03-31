Parisians Have Spoken—Iced Chocolate Is Proving the Most Elevated Hair Colour of the Season

The weather is getting warmer, the evenings are getting lighter, and I don't know about you, but my mood is suddenly a whole lot better. Yep, summer is officially on its way, and I'm ready to revamp my look for the new season. I've already started to curate the perfect capsule wardrobe for the warmer months, and now I'm thinking about what changes I can make to my beauty routine. One thing I'm really interested in is this season's biggest hair trends.

I've not touched my hair for months as I've been feeling somewhat uninspired, and because of this it's now in desperate need of a cut and a colour refresh. But the big question is, what hair colour should I go for? Although I tend to sway towards lighter hair trends in the spring and summer such as "teddy bear" blonde or balayage, there's a somewhat darker shade that has been stealing my attention as of late, and it seems that Parisians can't get enough. Let me introduce you to iced chocolate hair.

What Is Iced Chocolate Hair?

So, what is this hair trend? As the name suggests, this hair colour has a rich, cool-toned chocolatey hue that looks as delicious as it sounds. However, it's the glossy finish that makes this trend so elevated. Yep, this iridescent, high-shine effect gives it that icy feel that makes your hair look so expensive. I've spotted lots of my favourite French influencers sporting this shade, and if it's good enough for them, it's definitely good enough for me.

Not convinced? Keep on scrolling for some of my favourite iced chocolate hair looks to try this season...

Iced Chocolate Hair Inspiration

This iced chocolate hue will perfectly compliment the warmer tones in your spring wardrobe.

Yep, even Bella Hadid is taking inspo from the Parisians.

Just look at that shiny finish!

All the summer vibes.

Trust me, this hair colour will make it look as if you've just stepped out of the salon.

Add in some iced chocolate brown highlights for more definition.

Why not match your hair to your outfit and go for a full chocolate brown ensemble?

The glossy finish practically sparkles in the sun.

Best Productss for Iced Chocolate Hair

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Gloss – Chocolate Gleam £16 £13 SHOP NOW This chocolate-toned hair gloss will add beautiful shine to your hair.

L'Oréal Paris Casting Creme Semi Permanent Hair Dye in 415 Iced Choco Brown £11 SHOP NOW Get the iced chocolate look at home thanks to L'Oréal Paris. This semi permanent hair dye will help to transform you hair colour in less than 30 minutes.

Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil £32 SHOP NOW A little bit of this hair oil will add so much shine to your ends, helping to achieve that "iced" finish.

Tresemmé Lamellar Shine Ultra-Gloss Spray for Shiny Hair £10 SHOP NOW Get salon-worthy results with this gloss spray from Tresemmé.