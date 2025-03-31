Parisians Have Spoken—Iced Chocolate Is Proving the Most Elevated Hair Colour of the Season

The weather is getting warmer, the evenings are getting lighter, and I don't know about you, but my mood is suddenly a whole lot better. Yep, summer is officially on its way, and I'm ready to revamp my look for the new season. I've already started to curate the perfect capsule wardrobe for the warmer months, and now I'm thinking about what changes I can make to my beauty routine. One thing I'm really interested in is this season's biggest hair trends.

I've not touched my hair for months as I've been feeling somewhat uninspired, and because of this it's now in desperate need of a cut and a colour refresh. But the big question is, what hair colour should I go for? Although I tend to sway towards lighter hair trends in the spring and summer such as "teddy bear" blonde or balayage, there's a somewhat darker shade that has been stealing my attention as of late, and it seems that Parisians can't get enough. Let me introduce you to iced chocolate hair.

What Is Iced Chocolate Hair?

So, what is this hair trend? As the name suggests, this hair colour has a rich, cool-toned chocolatey hue that looks as delicious as it sounds. However, it's the glossy finish that makes this trend so elevated. Yep, this iridescent, high-shine effect gives it that icy feel that makes your hair look so expensive. I've spotted lots of my favourite French influencers sporting this shade, and if it's good enough for them, it's definitely good enough for me.

Not convinced? Keep on scrolling for some of my favourite iced chocolate hair looks to try this season...

Iced Chocolate Hair Inspiration

@salome.mory with glossy, chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

This iced chocolate hue will perfectly compliment the warmer tones in your spring wardrobe.

@bellahadid taking a selfie with chocolate brown hair and a cowboy hat

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Yep, even Bella Hadid is taking inspo from the Parisians.

@juliesfi with chocolate brown hair and a wispy fringe

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Just look at that shiny finish!

@mv.tiangue with iced chocolate, glossy hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

All the summer vibes.

@dianekari with glossy brown hair

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Trust me, this hair colour will make it look as if you've just stepped out of the salon.

@anaasmood taking a selfie with curly, chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

Add in some iced chocolate brown highlights for more definition.

@slipintostyle with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Why not match your hair to your outfit and go for a full chocolate brown ensemble?

@nnennaechem glossy chocolate brown hair in an updo

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

The glossy finish practically sparkles in the sun.

Best Productss for Iced Chocolate Hair

Glaze Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Gloss – Chocolate Gleam for Natural Medium to Dark Brown Hair – Rinse Out Semi-Permanent Hair Gloss That Enhances Colour and Boosts Shine & Hydration
Glaze
Super Gloss Colour Conditioning Gloss – Chocolate Gleam

This chocolate-toned hair gloss will add beautiful shine to your hair.

Casting Creme 415 Iced Choco Brown Semi Permanent Hair Dye
L'Oréal Paris
Casting Creme Semi Permanent Hair Dye in 415 Iced Choco Brown

Get the iced chocolate look at home thanks to L'Oréal Paris. This semi permanent hair dye will help to transform you hair colour in less than 30 minutes.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil 50ml
Hair by Sam McKnight
Love Me Do Nourishing Oil

A little bit of this hair oil will add so much shine to your ends, helping to achieve that "iced" finish.

Tresemme Lamellar Shine Ultra-Gloss Spray for Shiny Hair 200ml
Tresemmé
Lamellar Shine Ultra-Gloss Spray for Shiny Hair

Get salon-worthy results with this gloss spray from Tresemmé.

Oribe Supershine Mirror Rinse Glass Treatment
Oribe
Supershine Mirror Rinse Glass Treatment

If you want that glass-like finish, I recommend this treatment from Oribe.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

