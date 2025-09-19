From Byredo to La Mer: I Can Save $730 on 15 Cult-Classic Beauty Items During This Sneaky Sale

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I love a good sale. In fact, I'm one of those shoppers who will wait weeks, if not months, for my favorite luxury items to go on sale before I buy them. What can I say? I'm thrifty. Or so I'd like to think.
Retailers often blast their sale announcements around the internet, giving me time to plan and prep my purchases. Sometimes, though, I stumble upon a sale serendipitously. That's the case with Bluemercury's Anniversary Sale. From now through September 28, you can take 15% off orders of $150+, and 30% off orders of $300+. And if you're anything like me, you'll want to place an order because a huge selection of cult-classic items is on sale right now. I'm talking about rarely discounted brands like Byredo, La Mer, Dyson, and more. Yep, this is major. Ahead, see all 15 iconic items that you can save a casual $730(!) on right now.
Byredo
Bibliotheque Eau De Parfum
If I had to recommend one genderless fragrance for fall, it would be Byredo's Bibliothèque Eau de Parfum. With notes of plum, cinnamon, violet, leather, vanilla, patchouli, and birch wood, it's a "world of old books" arranged on "dark wood shelves." So, basically, it's the essence of dark academia, bottled.
Dyson
Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
The Dyson Airwrap is the focus of so much internet hype, and for good reason. It can dry, style, and smooth the hair without excessive heat and subsequent hair damage. Right now, the coveted hair tool (and all of its attachments) is $130 off.
La Mer
Crème De La Mer Face Cream
If you've ever wanted to try the highly acclaimed and celebrity-loved La Mer Moisturizing Cream, but you've been thwarted by its steep price tag, I have good news. It's up to 20% off right now. Powered by the brand's proprietary Miracle Broth, the iconic face cream promises to firm, smooth, and boost skin radiance in a matter of hours.
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne
I love almost every single Jo Malone fragrance I've ever smelled, but the iconic Wood Sage & Sea Salt will always be at the top of my list. Fresh, clean, and slightly aquatic, this perfume is a must for anyone who wants to smell chic and sophisticated...or, as Who What Wear beauty director, Erin Jahns, puts it, "like an ocean nymph."
Augustinus Bader
The Cream
Here's another iconic and celeb-loved face cream that's on sale. Augustinus Bader's The Cream is beloved by everyone from Victoria Beckham to Margot Robbie. With its proprietary TFC8 Complex, it triggers the body's natural repair and renewal process for stronger, brighter, smoother, and more even-looking skin.
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex's No.3 Hair Perfector is the original bond-building hair treatment. Breakage? It'll fix it. Split ends? I don't know her. Weak hair from bleach or other chemical processes? Not here. It actively repairs broken bonds in the hair shaft for lush, healthy-looking hair.
Diptyque
Eau Rose Eau De Parfum
Yes, Diptyque perfumes are even on sale (epic, I know). Personally, I'm opting for the brand's Eau Rose Eau de Parfum. Unlike other traditional rose scents, which tend to veer too powdery and mature, this one has a fresh, green quality to it. Consider it the modern, cool-girl's way to wear a rose perfume.
This is the ultimate LED face mask. It features 648 medical-grade LED lights that emit red, blue, and infrared light to firm, smooth, brighten, and generally level up the skin in as little as eight weeks. It even features vibration therapy to stimulate circulation around the eyes, brows, and scalp. If your one of your fall resolutions is getting great skin that has more collagen, I highly recommend buying this while it's still in stock.
Sisley-Paris
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley's Black Rose Precious Face Oil 1) smells incredible, 2) has been a French girl-skincare staple for years, and 3) will smooth, firm, and revitalize dry, tired skin. It's all thanks to a stellar ingredient list that includes plum, camelina, avocado, black rose, and Bulgarian rose extracts. Together, they smooth, firm, and soften the skin until it looks and feels like a flower petal.
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
TikTok can't get enough of this lovely perfume, and I understand why. It's floral-fruity with notes of pear, lychee, grapefruit, Damask rose, vetiver, vanilla, and musk. I consider it to be the fragrance equivalent of TikTok's 'coquette' and 'balletcore' aesthetics: soft, sweet, and unapologetically feminine.
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
Part texturizing spray and part dry shampoo, this iconic styling product gives the hair piece-y definition and effortless volume. It's a cool-girl styling staple, and there's a reason so many celebrity hairstylists swear by it.
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum
Speaking of fall hair staples, I'm snagging a bottle of this internet-famous scalp serum while it's on sale. It uses apple stem cells to improve follicle health, extend the growth phase, prevent shedding, and more.
RevitaLash
Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Longer, stronger eyelashes are another one of my beauty goals for fall. Luckily, growth-boosting lash serums, like this one, exist. Revitalash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is clinically proven to improve the appearance of lashes in 16 weeks (or, as is often the case, much sooner), thanks to ingredients like saw palmetto and a BioPeptin Complex. Oh, and don't forget the Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner for thicker, fuller arches.
($60) ($48) for thicker, fuller arches.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum has been a staple of so many people's skincare routines for years. Personally, I credit it with making hyaluronic acid a household name. Dr. Sturm says it's essential and the "white t-shirt" of her skincare routine since it deeply hydrates the skin and boosts collagen and elastin.
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Alix Earle, and Sofia Richie-Grainge love this iconic French pharmacy product. It moisturizes dry skin, soothes inflammation, and strengthens the natural barrier with ingredients like Avène thermal spring water, copper, and zinc sulfate. It even works as a makeup primer thanks to its thick, slightly gripy texture.