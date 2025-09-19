From Byredo to La Mer: I Can Save $730 on 15 Cult-Classic Beauty Items During This Sneaky Sale

This is epic.

Bluemercury products
(Image credit: Original GIF by Ally Quirk)
Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I love a good sale. In fact, I'm one of those shoppers who will wait weeks, if not months, for my favorite luxury items to go on sale before I buy them. What can I say? I'm thrifty. Or so I'd like to think.

Retailers often blast their sale announcements around the internet, giving me time to plan and prep my purchases. Sometimes, though, I stumble upon a sale serendipitously. That's the case with Bluemercury's Anniversary Sale. From now through September 28, you can take 15% off orders of $150+, and 30% off orders of $300+. And if you're anything like me, you'll want to place an order because a huge selection of cult-classic items is on sale right now. I'm talking about rarely discounted brands like Byredo, La Mer, Dyson, and more. Yep, this is major. Ahead, see all 15 iconic items that you can save a casual $730(!) on right now.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸