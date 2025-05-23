The Undone Bob Is Back to Remind Us That It's the Coolest Low-Maintenance Summer Hairstyle Going
I'm over high-maintenance haircuts, and this fail-safe, low-fuss bob is proving very tempting.
When it comes to hair trends, I'm over the high-maintenance styles. While I'm all for styling my hair with a hot brush for a bouncy blowout or creating waves with a curling wand, I'm really all about lower-fuss hair this summer. Because let's be real for a second. Sometimes, styling your hair can feel like a total chore. Thankfully, the undone bob—which has been a reigning hair trend of recent years, but is now making its 2025 debut on countless celebrities, from Gracie Abrams to Kendall Jenner—is one of summer's biggest bob hair trends, and it is virtually effortless.
What Is the Undone Bob?
The undone bob is all about embracing your natural hair texture and not doing too much. Think a soft bend in the hair, piecey waves and enhancing natural curls. This is a cool, understated hair mood that whispers coolness without trying too hard. The beauty of the undone bob, aside from needing minimal styling, is that it transcends all other short hair trends. Bouncy bobs and razor-cut bob silhouettes have been dominating for a while, so the undone bob feels like a timeless palette-cleanser. Plus, as the weather heats up, who wants to set foot near a hair dryer or hair straightener? This kind of look lends itself well to air-drying the hair, too, to enhance your natural texture.
Ready to embrace the undone bob? Scroll ahead for all the styling inspo and products to help you enter your low-maintenance hair era.
Undone Bob Inspiration
The slightly dishevelled, choppy texture paired with the lengths tucked behind the ear is what gives Gracie Abram's bob cool-girl appeal.
A bob with a curtain fringe is a timeless classic. Laura Harrier's hair has subtly flicked ends that give her bob shape without looking too "done".
Make like Gigi Hadid and style your blunt bob with soft waves for a beachy look.
This version of Hailey Bieber's undone bob still lives rent-free in my mind. It might be a regular straight bob, but note the subtle movement that gives it that undone vibe.
All hair textures can get in on the undone bob action by using products to enhance curls, coils or lengths.
Kendall Jenner's preppy, collegiate bob has a subtle flick at the end which keeps the silhouette interesting without looking too polished.
Rochelle Humes' off-duty bob remains laid-back yet cool, with subtle movement through the lengths.
Ariana Greenblatt has been wearing her bob with gentle, soft curls that look (almost) effortless.
Best Products for an Undone Bob
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
