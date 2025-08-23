The Kinked Bob Is the Coolest Short Hairstyle Around (and You Don’t Need a Salon Appointment to Try It

With its effortless, nonchalant attitude, the kinked bob is the chic way fashion people are wearing short hair right now.

A collage of influncers and Hailey Bieber with a kinked bob hairstyle
(Image credit: @alexisforeman, @haileybieber, @tylynn)
If there's one thing that amazes me as a beauty editor, it's the fact that there are so many types of bobs. From the French bob to the lob, there are so many ways to wear and style a bob. You see, bob hairstyles are one of the most timeless haircuts you can get and there are endless ways to style them. It's one of the most versatile short haircuts around.

Because of this, in my jline of work I see how much the bob can morph, even with the smallest styling tweak. And for those who don't want to wear their bob poker straight nor with bouncy bob curls, there is one hairstyle I've been seeing all over my feeds lately that fits the bill—and that's the kinked bob.

What Is the Kinked Bob?

Hailey Bieber with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

The kinked bob is the middle-ground between a straight bob and a wavy bob. Rather than featuring super-sleek lengths or soft curls, this style features a soft bend in the hair. It's a whisper of movement that makes it look effortlessly cool—like you just rolled out of bed with it.

Ahead, I've saved some of my favourite kinked bob inspo pictures that exude a cool, nonchalant energy, plus the products you'll need to create the look on your bob. Trust me, it's so easy.

Kinked Bob Hair Ideas

Gracie Abrams with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @bobbyeliot)

Note the subtle movement in the lengths that makes this bob look undone but incredibly chic.

Alexis Foreman with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Alexis Foreman's shoulder-skimming bob has artfully placed kinks that give it a chic mood.

Salome Mory with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Adding a kink at the ends of your bob is another way to wear the kinked bob—it makes your hair looking fuller and thicker, too.

Sylvie Mus with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I love this curly bob, which has a sleek silhouette yet has gentle movement towards the ends.

TyLynn with a kinked bob

(Image credit: @tylynn)

It even works on shorter bob haircuts such as this one, which adds shape and volume.

Rochelle Humes with a kinked bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

I love the soft bend on longer bob styles such as the lob—it looks so effortless and adds movement to your lengths.

How to Style a Kinked Bob

Thankfully, this hairstyle naturally comes with minimal styling. To create the soft ripple through the lengths, you can run a hair straightener through seach section, gently twisting it gently through the mid-lengths to create the soft, undone movement. A texturising spray will also enhance your hair's natural texture, while dry shampoo or a volumising spray can help to add a pieceness through your hair and volume and lift at the roots.

