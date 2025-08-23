If there's one thing that amazes me as a beauty editor, it's the fact that there are so many types of bobs. From the French bob to the lob, there are so many ways to wear and style a bob. You see, bob hairstyles are one of the most timeless haircuts you can get and there are endless ways to style them. It's one of the most versatile short haircuts around.
Because of this, in my jline of work I see how much the bob can morph, even with the smallest styling tweak. And for those who don't want to wear their bob poker straight nor with bouncy bob curls, there is one hairstyle I've been seeing all over my feeds lately that fits the bill—and that's the kinked bob.
What Is the Kinked Bob?
The kinked bob is the middle-ground between a straight bob and a wavy bob. Rather than featuring super-sleek lengths or soft curls, this style features a soft bend in the hair. It's a whisper of movement that makes it look effortlessly cool—like you just rolled out of bed with it.
Ahead, I've saved some of my favourite kinked bob inspo pictures that exude a cool, nonchalant energy, plus the products you'll need to create the look on your bob. Trust me, it's so easy.
Kinked Bob Hair Ideas
Note the subtle movement in the lengths that makes this bob look undone but incredibly chic.
Alexis Foreman's shoulder-skimming bob has artfully placed kinks that give it a chic mood.
Adding a kink at the ends of your bob is another way to wear the kinked bob—it makes your hair looking fuller and thicker, too.
I love this curly bob, which has a sleek silhouette yet has gentle movement towards the ends.
It even works on shorter bob haircuts such as this one, which adds shape and volume.
I love the soft bend on longer bob styles such as the lob—it looks so effortless and adds movement to your lengths.
How to Style a Kinked Bob
Thankfully, this hairstyle naturally comes with minimal styling. To create the soft ripple through the lengths, you can run a hair straightener through seach section, gently twisting it gently through the mid-lengths to create the soft, undone movement. A texturising spray will also enhance your hair's natural texture, while dry shampoo or a volumising spray can help to add a pieceness through your hair and volume and lift at the roots.
GHD Hair
Original Hair Straightener
GHD hair straighteners are the GOAT for a reason. Plus, the original styler is the perfect size for short hair, allowing you to gently add a soft kink into your lengths.
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist
This texturising spray is loved by the likes of Sienna Miller to create that zhoushed texture with zero effort. Literally cool-girl hair in a bottle.
Color Wow
Insta-Wow Advanced Dry Shampoo
This kind of hairstyle looks best with a little volume at the root. Color Wow's new dry shampoo is genuinely one of the best I've tried for adding volume, but also leaving hair feeling clean with no chalky residue.
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe's cult Dry Texturizing Spray adds volume, grit and texture to your lengths while helping to absorb oil. Perfect for refreshing second-day hair.
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Mist this through your lengths after styling and you'll be left with amazing volume and piecey texture that really brings the kinked bob to life.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.