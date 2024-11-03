Timeless, Elegant, and Expensive-Looking—This Chic Hairstyle Will Dominate This Winter

As someone with naturally very straight hair I'm fortunate in that I've never had to rely on using a hair straightener on a daily basis. However, when it comes to curling my hair, it's a different story. Over the years I've tried countless tools, products, hacks, and techniques to add curls to my hair and make them last. Nine times out of ten my hair is poker straight again within 24 hours, and at best I'll get a few days of soft curls and loose waves.

Fortunately for me, winter 2024's latest hairstyle trend is in fact all about loose, gentle curls. Indeed, every hairstylist I know is taking about 'soft curl hairstyles'—one of those rare but wonderful trends that is both elegant and sophisticated.

If you have naturally wavy hair then you're in luck, because apart from some curl-boosting and defining products, you won't need much to nail this trend. Of course, if you have naturally tight curls, then achieving a very softer curl will mean you may need to straighten your hair first before tonging, which will take some more time. And if, like me, you have naturally straight hair, don't worry—soft curl hairstyles are still super easy to pull off. Why? Because this style isn't about getting perfect, tight and bouncy curls that last for days. In fact, looser 'day two' curls are exactly what we're aiming for with this style.

How to style a soft curl hairstyle

One of the great things about a soft curl hairstyle is its versatility—with the right prep and styling, it can look as good by day five as it does on day one. If you're not naturally blessed with soft curls, then you will need a heat-styling tool and a few curl-boosting products to achieve this look. Saf Kneafcy, hairstylist at Blue Tit Portobello recommends starting with volume spray in the roots and mousse to the mid lengths and ends. "Using a round brush, create volume at the roots by elevating the hair," she says. "Then, go through the hair in sections and using a tong create curls, before allowing them to fully cool down and brushing through with a soft bristle brush." At this point, use a hairspray to set your curls in place and ensure they last for a few days. If you find your hair struggles to hold a curl, you might want to opt for a tighter curl to begin with so that it eventually drops into a softer one.

If you have long hair then by day three, you're probably ready to style it into an up-do. "The always trendy messy up-do is perfect for those looking for ⁠effortless glam," says Kneafcy. ⁠You may want to revive your curls to begin with—in which case Kneafcy recommends using a Ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong (£159) to create some texture in the hair, before applying texture or sea salt spray.

"Next, pull the hair back into a high or low pony, leaving out pieces at the front to frame the face," she explains. "To create more volume and texture, pull some of the hair at the roots, then take the pony into a few sections and twist each section around the base, before finally securing with hair pins."

Soft Curl Hairstyles

Even those with tighter curls can lean into the soft curl hairstyle trend with an elegant, layered up-do like this one.

Proof that even by day three, the soft curl hairstyle is the hairstyle that just keeps on giving.

A few tactical rollers can help to revive your curls if they start to fall flat.

For a more formal and sophisticated take on the trend, opt for glamorous, brushed-out curls like these ones.

Soft curls always stand out in a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

A side-swept centre-part style is a great way to add instant easy volume to the roots.

Another brushed-out style which perfectly bridges the gap between soft curls and waves.

Proof that soft curl hairstyles look just as good in short lengths as they do for long hair.

A shoulder-grazing bob is the perfect length for a soft curl hairstyle.

Tactically-cut layers are a great way to define and enhance your natural curls.

If using curling tongs, alternative each strand in a different direction to achieve a casual, tousled style like this one.

How pretty is this soft curl hairstyle with a long fringe?

Volumised soft curls defined with layers and subtle colour... Ten out of ten, no notes.

Curly curls can be softened naturally by the weight of longer hair.

Keeping curls in the lower lengths of your hair helps to achieve a bouncy style with tonnes of movement.

If you have a bob, a soft curl hairstyle can taker literally moments to achieve.

The Best Products for Soft Curl Hairstyles

Arkive Headcare The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray £13 SHOP NOW Unlike other hair sprays, this won't lock hair in place—it helps to keep movement (as well as definition) in a soft curl hairstyle.

Ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong £159 SHOP NOW If you're looking for the perfect tool to help you create soft curls, look no further—it's all in the name.

Ouai Curl Crème £28 SHOP NOW This lightweight styling cream helps to boost natural curls and define heat-styled ones.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist £28 SHOP NOW The perfect product for adding bounce and movement back in to day three curls.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Shampoo and Conditioner £48 SHOP NOW The foundation of any curly hairstyle starts in the prep. Kickstart your routine with this curl-defining shampoo and conditioner duo.