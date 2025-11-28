I'm a Celebrity Hairstylist—Here Are My 5 Foolproof Rules for Successfully Shopping at the Drugstore

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and under-hyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. From editors to content creators and even celebs, we're asking tastemakers to share their top recommendations for affordable, yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
Cynthia Alvarez is a celebrity hairstylist and groomer who works out of Los Angeles and New York. As a bicoastal beauty expert, she has her finger on the pulse of the industry, working with celebrities such as Ego Nwodim, Tamera Mowry, Auli’i Cravalho, and more. Scroll through her Instagram profile, and you’ll be met with a veritable mood board of hair inspiration. (It’s basically become my own personal Pinterest.) There are mermaid-esque, wet-look styles. There are slick-backed buns. There are bombshell blowouts. There are curly looks and protective styles. If a red carpet– or event-worthy hairstyle exists, Alvarez has done it.
As your nosy neighborhood beauty editor, I’m constantly asking pros about the products they use on themselves and their A-list clients. I could say I do it because it’s my job, but the truth is more selfish than that. I’m chronically looking to level up my beauty routine, and if I can get recommendations from leading experts, well, I would be crazy not to, right? I gladly accept any and all recs, but drugstore ones are my favorite. Don’t get me wrong! I love high-end beauty retailers as much as the next person (I’m a luxury-loving Taurus, after all), but I grew up shopping at the drugstore, and a budget-friendly beauty product delights both me and my bank account.
So when I had the opportunity to ask Alvarez about her favorite beauty products, I requested she share her affordable favorites, specifically. After almost 10 years of experience being a beauty editor, I know that every expert has them. In fact, it’s a fallacy to think that any beauty expert uses luxury products exclusively. Many of them count drugstore products among their most beloved, and Alvarez is no different. Ahead, she shares her seven tried-and-true drugstore products, from a curl-defining hairbrush to a wet-to-dry multi-styler and beyond. She also shares her five foolproof rules for (successfully) shopping at the drugstore.
How often do you use drugstore hair products on your celeb clients, and would you say they're staples in your kit?
I use drugstore products on my clients all the time! They’re absolutely staples in my kit. A lot of drugstore formulas have quietly leveled up over the years. The performance is there; the textures are refined, and many of them work just as well as prestige options, depending on the hair type and the look I’m creating. For me, it’s never about drugstore versus luxury. I simply ask whether the product works for me on set. If it works, it works, and several drugstore products have earned a permanent spot in my kit because they consistently deliver.
What would you say to someone who thinks only expensive products are effective?
Price doesn’t determine performance; formulation does. Some luxury products are worth every penny, but there are drugstore products with nearly identical technology and ingredients. The key is to understand what a product is designed to do. You can have a $12 mousse that outperforms a $45 one if the cheaper formula happens to be a better fit for your hair texture, your climate, or the styling technique you’re trying to achieve.
Any tips or tricks for finding effective products at the drugstore? There are so many options.
Yes, here’s how I shop smart at the drugstore.
Go beyond product category: Instead of grabbing a curl cream, look for formulas that call out humidity control, slip, elasticity, or moisture retention if that’s what your hair requires.
Look for claims that match your styling habits: If you heat style often, prioritize heat protection and bond-building tech. If you air-dry, look for frizz control and moisture balance.
Check the texture of the product: Fine hair? Choose lightweight lotions and serums. Dry or curly/coily hair? Choose creams and butters. Lastly, foams offer versatility and definition without weight.
Read the first five ingredients: They tell you more than the marketing does. Look for humectants (glycerin), conditioning agents, and proteins your hair likes.
Don’t be afraid to mix high and low: Some of my most reliable routines are a prestige treatment paired with a drugstore styling mousse or hair spray.
Alvarez's All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products
Conair
Curl Define Pro Brush
"This is truly my forever brush. It defines curls without breaking them apart and gives hair incredible bounce and polish. It works on waves, curls, and coils, and it never snags. My son’s scalp is really sensitive, and I use it to detangle his hair while the conditioner processes."
Bioderma
Atoderm Intensive Balm for Very Dry to Atopic Skin
"This ultra-soothing balm repairs super-dry, itchy, or irritated skin. I discovered it after having a reaction to a laser on my face, and I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s rich but not heavy, won’t clog pores, and is a go-to for dry-skin flare-ups, including eczema."
Dove Beauty
Advanced Care Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant
"My favorite deodorant spray, hands down. It blends skincare benefits with all-day protection and leaves a weightless, dry finish. It lasts up to 72 hours and is perfect for long set days. I’m always close to my clients and this keeps me feeling (and smelling) fresh."
Maybelline
Lifter Liner Lip Liner Pencil With Hyaluronic Acid
"This creamy lip liner is formulated with hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, so it hydrates while you wear it. The color payoff is fantastic and it blends easily but grips once it sets, giving you definition that actually lasts."
L'Oréal
Root Cover Up
"My go-to for covering grays or camouflaging extensions. Pro tip: Use it at the root of your extensions to create a quick shadow root for seamless blending. It’s true-to-tone and doesn’t leave that white, powdery residue some sprays do."
Got2B
Glued Styling Spiking Hair Glue
"A staple in my kit for years. These products keep hair locked in, which is essential when I’m styling for shoots, press days, or windy locations. If you need a style to stay exactly where you place it, this is the one."
InfinitiPRO by Conair
Wet-To-Dry Styling Wand With Multiple Attachments
"I’m obsessed with blow-dry wands, and I reach for this one constantly. It comes with multiple attachments—paddle brush, drying nozzle, curling wand—but the round-brush attachment is my favorite. Every time I use it, I get compliments on how bouncy and smooth my blowout looks."
All in all, Alvarez's drugstore beauty haul comes in at $236, which is impressive considering it includes a multi-styler hair tool with five attachments (other multi-stylers cost double, if not triple, that total). Thanks to Black Friday/Cyber Monday, the total is even lower right now. With the sale prices accounted for, Alvarez's haul comes in at $162.
