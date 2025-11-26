Don't Wait—the Hair Gloss That Earns Me Countless Compliments Is Cheaper Than Ever RN

BRB, I'm stocking up.

Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with shiny, glossy locks.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)
Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News

No matter what style I'm sporting—a chin-grazing Riviera bob or Brigitte Bardot–inspired bangs—the one thing that elevates my look is my ultra-glossy hair. Don't get me wrong. I'm not just saying this to toot my own horn. The truth is that I get a lot of help from the nourishing, liquid-hair products I use for maintenance, and one of them is seeing a striking deal right in time for Black Friday.

Ulta's Black Friday sale is in full swing from now until November 30, offering up to 50% off best sellers like Lancôme's Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara (Who What Wear's all-time favorite mascara), body mists and creams from Sol de Janeiro, and so much more. The one thing I was excited to spot in Ulta's bustling sale section was DPHue, a haircare brand that specializes in color enhancement, semipermanent hair color, and shine-boosting hair glosses. Its products leave my strands looking and feeling healthier than ever after each use, so I'm jumping on the chance to restock.

I recently chopped my front pieces into bangs for the very first time (hold for applause!) and am calling on my tried-and-true hair products to keep my strands looking and feeling as healthy as the day I got them cut. Luckily, some of my go-tos for Dakota Johnson–level shine are steeply on sale for Black Friday.

Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with shiny, glossy locks.

Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia with shiny, glossy locks

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

Alyssa Brascia after using the DPHue Gloss+ for the first time.

Brascia after using the DPHue Gloss+ for the first time

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

But that's not at all where the Black Friday deals on DPHue's gloss-boosting products end. Keep scrolling for steep discounts on growth-stimulating scalp scrubs, demipermanent color-gloss hybrids, and more, starting at $17.

Shop More Glossy-Hair Deals at Ulta

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

Latest
  • Leslie Bibb wears sunglasses
    Leslie Bibb Just Wore the Fall 2025 Version of a Classic Shirtdress

    She knows what's popular.

  • Emma Stone wears a sleeveless dress
    The New Neutral Sweater Color That Looks Richer Than Gray, Tan, and Beige

You might also like
View More ▸