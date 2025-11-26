Don't Wait—the Hair Gloss That Earns Me Countless Compliments Is Cheaper Than Ever RN

Ulta's Black Friday sale is in full swing from now until November 30, offering up to 50% off best sellers like Lancôme's Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara (Who What Wear's all-time favorite mascara), body mists and creams from Sol de Janeiro, and so much more. The one thing I was excited to spot in Ulta's bustling sale section was DPHue, a haircare brand that specializes in color enhancement, semipermanent hair color, and shine-boosting hair glosses. Its products leave my strands looking and feeling healthier than ever after each use, so I'm jumping on the chance to restock.
I recently chopped my front pieces into bangs for the very first time (hold for applause!) and am calling on my tried-and-true hair products to keep my strands looking and feeling as healthy as the day I got them cut. Luckily, some of my go-tos for Dakota Johnson–level shine are steeply on sale for Black Friday.
DPHue
Gloss+
The hero product in my shower lineup is the DPHue Gloss+, a semipermanent treatment that you let sit for three to 20 minutes. It's available in 14 flexible shades, ranging from sheer (for purely shine-boosting benefits) to jet black and copper red. Each slather deeply conditions the hair without stripping it thanks to an ammonia- and peroxide-free formula, imparting rich color and long-lasting hydration for up to eight washes. Since each bottle offers up to 12 applications, depending on your hair's thickness and length, it essentially breaks down to $2 per wash with this sale. Girl math.
I have virgin hair (no permanent dyes, highlights, or touch-ups over here), so I use this treatment as my color when my strands need some life. However, you can still reap all the benefits of this gloss if you color your hair. While all of this is good and well, the best part is the discount. Once nearly $40 a pop, you can score any shade you'd like for just $23.
DPHue
Glossy Glaze
Another product I keep on deck for extra-glossy hair is DPHue's Glossy Glaze—an in-shower treatment that deeply conditions the hair, controls flyaways, and majorly boosts shine. I favor the sheer shade for its glossy results sans color, though you can amp up your hue with any of its six flexible tints. Each dollop offers a light wash of color and rinses out after two to three shampoos. It's not as potent as the Gloss+, but it's a great option for anyone flirting with a new shade. Plus, it's only $17 if you shop before November 30.
DPHue
Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Though I have yet to try DPHue's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, I've been debating adding this product to my hair-washing routine for quite some time. Now that it's just $23, I'm finally taking the plunge. This color-enhancing rinse acts as a shampoo substitute, gently washing out grime and buildup without dulling hair color or drying your strands. Lavender extract, apple cider vinegar, aloe vera, and argan oil work together to nourish the hair and scalp without creating buildup, leaving your tresses with an ethereal glow post-shower. One Ulta reviewer called it their "favorite shampoo alternative," and another said it transformed their "coarse, very straw-like" hair into a soft, shiny curtain.
But that's not at all where the Black Friday deals on DPHue's gloss-boosting products end. Keep scrolling for steep discounts on growth-stimulating scalp scrubs, demipermanent color-gloss hybrids, and more, starting at $17.
Shop More Glossy-Hair Deals at Ulta
DPHue
Color Dream Demi-Permanent Kit
This demipermanent dye/gloss treatment offers deep hydration and noticeable color for up to 16 washes.
DPHue
Root Touch Up Kit
If you want to cover up outgrowth or camouflage grays, this is the kit for you.
DPHue
Color Touch-Up Spray
For a faster fix, this root spray will mask roots and grays in a flash.
DPHue
Apple Cider Vinegar Soothing Shampoo
Rebalance and refresh your scalp with this calming shampoo. It's safe for all hair types, textures, and colors (dyed or au naturel).
DPHue
Apple Cider Vinegar Lightweight Conditioner
The matching conditioner is also discounted during Black Friday.
DPHue
ACV Exfoliating Scalp Detox
Scrub away buildup and make way for faster, stronger hair growth.
DPHue
Color Fresh Blow Dry Crème
For heat protection, extra shine, and smoother strands.
DPHue
Color Fresh Oil Therapy
This featherlight oil offers color-enhancing shine and nourishment without greasy weight.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).