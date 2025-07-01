Trackside at Formula 1 has become the new front row at fashion week, merging the worlds of motorsport and celebrity style right before our eyes. F1 is arguably one of the most star-studded events in the sporting calendar, with starlets stepping out in the hottest looks to root for their teams. Fashion tastemakers such as Peggy Gou, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa are frequently seen at the Championships, appearing across the globe, all the way from Monaco, to Mexico to Miami.

As both an avid watcher of the sport and an eagle-eyed fashion editor, I find myself monitoring both the race and the show-stopping outfits of VIPs in attendance. I'm keeping score, as the glitterati give us masterclasses in dressing for hot days at the track, in outfits that I know will also be perfect for high summer events, weekend wear, and transitioning seamlessly from desk to dinner during the week.

And don't think it's all sky-high heels and pencil skirts. Today's fash-pack are proving that luxe jeans, casual dresses, athletic trainers and track jackets are the way to go now. All bets are off when it comes to F1 dressing—there are no rules so comfort and style are key. If you want a slice of the action, scroll now to see the best looks I have spotted at the F1 lately, and how to recreate them for yourself.

What to Wear to Formula 1: 7 Chic Looks

1. Red Tank Top + White Jeans + Statement Belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Peggy Gou brings her cooler-than-cool street style savvy to the track in a polished but casual look, which feels both effortless and timeless. Her racing red tank top is a fun nod to the sport, which she pairs with crisp white denim jeans, a statement leather belt and cat-eye sunglasses. Sparkling but subtle jewellery finishes her sleek 'fit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Anthropologie Pilcro Ribbed Halter Tank Top £30 SHOP NOW This tank has a cool halterneck detail. I love the punchy red tone. Agolde Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW AGOLDE make super premium denim. These are a great investment jean. KHAITE Benny Leather Belt £380 SHOP NOW A luxury statement belt will give a simple look a little bit of wow-factor. CELINE Cat-Eye Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW CELINE sunglasses are a great staple accessory, for all year round wear.

2. Broderie Anglaise Two-Piece + Basket Bag + White Mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Alexandra Saint Mleux has some of the best style in the F1 game, wearing countless polished and pretty looks. This two-piece outfit is spot-on for summer, featuring all-over broderie anglaise in fresh, summer white. The scallop edge adds a tasteful touch, with accessories coming in the form of a classic basket bag and Manolo Blahnik Maysale pumps. I know this look will be perfect for long lunches, casual events and summer celebrations.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Cordelia Two Piece £348 SHOP NOW Reformation two-piece are elite, and give you limitless combinations for styling. This white set is so pretty for summer events. Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Suede Pumps £745 SHOP NOW The Manolo Blahnik Maysale is every celebrity's favourite shoe, which makes a look sophisticated and polished. PRADA Medium wicker and linen blend tote bag £1980 SHOP NOW Wicker and raffia basket bags are simply made for summer. This Prada style gives it the luxe update. Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil / Lab Grown White Sapphire £148 SHOP NOW Keep accessories simple and classic. Mejuri Lab Grown White Sapphire hoops are dainty and perfect for everyday glam.

3. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Brown Accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I love the classy beige and chocolate tones to Simone Ashley's look. The bomber and mini skirt is a chic combination for summer, whilst the satin heels, tan bag and walnut-toned cat-eye sunglasses tie the whole look together. A little bit sporty, but oh so polished.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reiss McLaren F1 Team Leather Biker Jacket in Off White £1298 SHOP NOW REISS have collaborated with the McLaren F1 Team, and this leather jacket is a stand-out piece in the collection. Miu Miu Chino Cotton Miniskirt £840 SHOP NOW This Miu Miu miniskirt will remain a modern cool-girl staple. JIL SANDER Small Leather Shoulder Bag €1290 SHOP NOW JIL SANDER handbags are the ultimate arm candy. I love how sculptural this chic brown shoulder bag is. Victoria Beckham Satin Mules £590 SHOP NOW Add a little bit of Posh Spice energy to your look with these sleek satin mules from Victoria Beckham.

4. Drop-Waist Dress + Oval Sunglasses + Studded Sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Drop-waist? Tick. Shirred bodice? Tick. Maxi length, and cami straps? Tick and tick! This dress, as expertly worn by Carmen Montero Mundt, is the ultimate shape and style for summer 2025, and the soft stone tone is cool and classy for days under the scorching sun. Don't overthink the accessories—sandals, sunnies and a great day-bag are all you will need to recreate this look, which I believe would be perfect for the office or warm weekends away.

SHOP THE LOOK:

SNDYS Sndys Drop Waist Cami Maxi Dress in Cream £57 SHOP NOW Drop-waist dresses are the style of the moment. This cami maxi from ASOS is great for casual or more dressy events this summer. Jimmy Fairly The Elvie £135 SHOP NOW Jimmy Fairly's Elvie frames come in a variety of shades. Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Suede Bag £2750 SHOP NOW Brat Summer isnt over, yet! Mango Leather Studded Strap Sandal in Black £60 SHOP NOW The subtle studded detail give these otherwise simple sandals a boho-chic edge.

5. LBD + Leopard Sling-Backs + Burgundy Accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Francisca Gomes brings the 90s into the now with this sultry LBD look. The simple sleeveless silhouette in deep black allows for fun accessorising—she opts for rectangular shades, chunky earrings, leopard mules and burgundy clutch bag to polish off her look. I love how simple but effective this is. No notes!

SHOP THE LOOK:

ASOS DESIGN Mini Slash Neck Dress With Bow Detail £30 SHOP NOW A black mini dress is an eternal wardrobe winner. Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch in Barolo £2310 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta's Andiamo clutch a great evening bag for all seasons. Burgundy isn't just for the autumn! Gianvito Rossi Robbie Leopard-Print Suede Slingback Flats £730 SHOP NOW Ditch the heels in favour of a flat sling-back, for all day comfort and style. Topshop Slim Racer Wrap Sunglasses in Red £14 SHOP NOW I love the 90s appeal to these sunnies. That price is too good to miss!

6. White Linen Dress + Sneakers + Pink Sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naomi knows how to keep her cool at the track, having been an avid attendee to the F1 many times over the years. This time around, she picks an asymmetrical white cotton dress and athletic sneakers, topped off with powder pink eyewear and stacks of jewellery. A fun, but easy and fresh look for long summer days when comfort is key.

SHOP THE LOOK:

RAILS Selani Dress £238 SHOP NOW This fresh white cotton one-shoulder number from Rails is ticking many summer dress boxes for me! ASICS UB9-S GEL-DS TRAINER 14 Sneaker £135 SHOP NOW Like Naomi, I am partial to an ASICS sneaker, which are great for running errands or weekend activities. DIOR EYEWEAR Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW Powder pink accessories are still very much on the mind for summer. ROXANNE ASSOULIN The Happy Heart Trio Set of Three Gold-Tone, Cord, Faux Pearl and Enamel Bracelets £245 SHOP NOW Stack up your wrist party with bracelets from ROXANNE ASSOULIN.

7. Track Jacket + Tailored Shorts + Polo Shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lily Muni He serves mechanic-chic in the paddock at the F1 Grand Prix, made up of head-to-toe Miu Miu, naturally. I love how she has punctuated the navy tones of the track jacket and tailored shorts with the soft pink and brown tones of her polo shirt and bag. Might I add, tailored Bermuda shorts are a great alternative to skirts, and they also pair well with tees, tanks and camis for sharp summer looks.

SHOP THE LOOK: