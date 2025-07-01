I'm an F1-Obsessed Fashion Editor—7 Looks I've Spotted Track-Side That Are Worth Copying
From race-car red, to track jackets and luxe dresses, here is the best Formula 1 fashion I've seen lately.
- 1. Red Tank Top + White Jeans + Statement Belt
- 2. Broderie Anglaise Two-Piece + Basket Bag + White Mules
- 3. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Brown Accessories
- 4. Drop-Waist Dress + Oval Sunglasses + Studded Sandals
- 5. LBD + Leopard Sling-Backs + Burgundy Accessories
- 6. White Linen Dress + Sneakers + Pink Sunglasses
- 7. Track Jacket + Tailored Shorts + Polo Shirt
Trackside at Formula 1 has become the new front row at fashion week, merging the worlds of motorsport and celebrity style right before our eyes. F1 is arguably one of the most star-studded events in the sporting calendar, with starlets stepping out in the hottest looks to root for their teams. Fashion tastemakers such as Peggy Gou, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa are frequently seen at the Championships, appearing across the globe, all the way from Monaco, to Mexico to Miami.
As both an avid watcher of the sport and an eagle-eyed fashion editor, I find myself monitoring both the race and the show-stopping outfits of VIPs in attendance. I'm keeping score, as the glitterati give us masterclasses in dressing for hot days at the track, in outfits that I know will also be perfect for high summer events, weekend wear, and transitioning seamlessly from desk to dinner during the week.
And don't think it's all sky-high heels and pencil skirts. Today's fash-pack are proving that luxe jeans, casual dresses, athletic trainers and track jackets are the way to go now. All bets are off when it comes to F1 dressing—there are no rules so comfort and style are key. If you want a slice of the action, scroll now to see the best looks I have spotted at the F1 lately, and how to recreate them for yourself.
What to Wear to Formula 1: 7 Chic Looks
1. Red Tank Top + White Jeans + Statement Belt
Style Notes: Peggy Gou brings her cooler-than-cool street style savvy to the track in a polished but casual look, which feels both effortless and timeless. Her racing red tank top is a fun nod to the sport, which she pairs with crisp white denim jeans, a statement leather belt and cat-eye sunglasses. Sparkling but subtle jewellery finishes her sleek 'fit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. Broderie Anglaise Two-Piece + Basket Bag + White Mules
Style Notes: Alexandra Saint Mleux has some of the best style in the F1 game, wearing countless polished and pretty looks. This two-piece outfit is spot-on for summer, featuring all-over broderie anglaise in fresh, summer white. The scallop edge adds a tasteful touch, with accessories coming in the form of a classic basket bag and Manolo Blahnik Maysale pumps. I know this look will be perfect for long lunches, casual events and summer celebrations.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The Manolo Blahnik Maysale is every celebrity's favourite shoe, which makes a look sophisticated and polished.
3. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Brown Accessories
Style Notes: I love the classy beige and chocolate tones to Simone Ashley's look. The bomber and mini skirt is a chic combination for summer, whilst the satin heels, tan bag and walnut-toned cat-eye sunglasses tie the whole look together. A little bit sporty, but oh so polished.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. Drop-Waist Dress + Oval Sunglasses + Studded Sandals
Style Notes: Drop-waist? Tick. Shirred bodice? Tick. Maxi length, and cami straps? Tick and tick! This dress, as expertly worn by Carmen Montero Mundt, is the ultimate shape and style for summer 2025, and the soft stone tone is cool and classy for days under the scorching sun. Don't overthink the accessories—sandals, sunnies and a great day-bag are all you will need to recreate this look, which I believe would be perfect for the office or warm weekends away.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. LBD + Leopard Sling-Backs + Burgundy Accessories
Style Notes: Francisca Gomes brings the 90s into the now with this sultry LBD look. The simple sleeveless silhouette in deep black allows for fun accessorising—she opts for rectangular shades, chunky earrings, leopard mules and burgundy clutch bag to polish off her look. I love how simple but effective this is. No notes!
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. White Linen Dress + Sneakers + Pink Sunglasses
Style Notes: Naomi knows how to keep her cool at the track, having been an avid attendee to the F1 many times over the years. This time around, she picks an asymmetrical white cotton dress and athletic sneakers, topped off with powder pink eyewear and stacks of jewellery. A fun, but easy and fresh look for long summer days when comfort is key.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Powder pink accessories are still very much on the mind for summer.
7. Track Jacket + Tailored Shorts + Polo Shirt
Style Notes: Lily Muni He serves mechanic-chic in the paddock at the F1 Grand Prix, made up of head-to-toe Miu Miu, naturally. I love how she has punctuated the navy tones of the track jacket and tailored shorts with the soft pink and brown tones of her polo shirt and bag. Might I add, tailored Bermuda shorts are a great alternative to skirts, and they also pair well with tees, tanks and camis for sharp summer looks.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
