I'm an F1-Obsessed Fashion Editor—7 Looks I've Spotted Track-Side That Are Worth Copying

From race-car red, to track jackets and luxe dresses, here is the best Formula 1 fashion I've seen lately.

Simone Ashley, Peggy Gou, Alexandra Saint Mleux.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
last updated
in Features

Trackside at Formula 1 has become the new front row at fashion week, merging the worlds of motorsport and celebrity style right before our eyes. F1 is arguably one of the most star-studded events in the sporting calendar, with starlets stepping out in the hottest looks to root for their teams. Fashion tastemakers such as Peggy Gou, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa are frequently seen at the Championships, appearing across the globe, all the way from Monaco, to Mexico to Miami.

As both an avid watcher of the sport and an eagle-eyed fashion editor, I find myself monitoring both the race and the show-stopping outfits of VIPs in attendance. I'm keeping score, as the glitterati give us masterclasses in dressing for hot days at the track, in outfits that I know will also be perfect for high summer events, weekend wear, and transitioning seamlessly from desk to dinner during the week.

And don't think it's all sky-high heels and pencil skirts. Today's fash-pack are proving that luxe jeans, casual dresses, athletic trainers and track jackets are the way to go now. All bets are off when it comes to F1 dressing—there are no rules so comfort and style are key. If you want a slice of the action, scroll now to see the best looks I have spotted at the F1 lately, and how to recreate them for yourself.

What to Wear to Formula 1: 7 Chic Looks

1. Red Tank Top + White Jeans + Statement Belt

Peggy Gou poses with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Peggy Gou brings her cooler-than-cool street style savvy to the track in a polished but casual look, which feels both effortless and timeless. Her racing red tank top is a fun nod to the sport, which she pairs with crisp white denim jeans, a statement leather belt and cat-eye sunglasses. Sparkling but subtle jewellery finishes her sleek 'fit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Pilcro Ribbed Halter Tank Top
Anthropologie
Pilcro Ribbed Halter Tank Top

This tank has a cool halterneck detail. I love the punchy red tone.

Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

AGOLDE make super premium denim. These are a great investment jean.

Benny Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Leather Belt

A luxury statement belt will give a simple look a little bit of wow-factor.

Cl40187i Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
CELINE
Cat-Eye Sunglasses

CELINE sunglasses are a great staple accessory, for all year round wear.

2. Broderie Anglaise Two-Piece + Basket Bag + White Mules

Alexandra Saint Mleux attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 23, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Alexandra Saint Mleux has some of the best style in the F1 game, wearing countless polished and pretty looks. This two-piece outfit is spot-on for summer, featuring all-over broderie anglaise in fresh, summer white. The scallop edge adds a tasteful touch, with accessories coming in the form of a classic basket bag and Manolo Blahnik Maysale pumps. I know this look will be perfect for long lunches, casual events and summer celebrations.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cordelia Two Piece
Reformation
Cordelia Two Piece

Reformation two-piece are elite, and give you limitless combinations for styling. This white set is so pretty for summer events.

Maysale 50 Suede Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Suede Pumps

The Manolo Blahnik Maysale is every celebrity's favourite shoe, which makes a look sophisticated and polished.

PRADA
PRADA
Medium wicker and linen blend tote bag

Wicker and raffia basket bags are simply made for summer. This Prada style gives it the luxe update.

18k Gold Vermeil / Lab Grown White Sapphire
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil / Lab Grown White Sapphire

Keep accessories simple and classic. Mejuri Lab Grown White Sapphire hoops are dainty and perfect for everyday glam.

3. Bomber Jacket + Mini Skirt + Brown Accessories

Simone Ashley attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I love the classy beige and chocolate tones to Simone Ashley's look. The bomber and mini skirt is a chic combination for summer, whilst the satin heels, tan bag and walnut-toned cat-eye sunglasses tie the whole look together. A little bit sporty, but oh so polished.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mclaren F1 Team Leather Biker Jacket in Off White
Reiss
McLaren F1 Team Leather Biker Jacket in Off White

REISS have collaborated with the McLaren F1 Team, and this leather jacket is a stand-out piece in the collection.

Chino Cotton Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Chino Cotton Miniskirt

This Miu Miu miniskirt will remain a modern cool-girl staple.

Small Leather Shoulder Bag
JIL SANDER
Small Leather Shoulder Bag

JIL SANDER handbags are the ultimate arm candy. I love how sculptural this chic brown shoulder bag is.

Satin Mules
Victoria Beckham
Satin Mules

Add a little bit of Posh Spice energy to your look with these sleek satin mules from Victoria Beckham.

4. Drop-Waist Dress + Oval Sunglasses + Studded Sandals

Carmen Montero Mundt walks in the paddock during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 31, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Drop-waist? Tick. Shirred bodice? Tick. Maxi length, and cami straps? Tick and tick! This dress, as expertly worn by Carmen Montero Mundt, is the ultimate shape and style for summer 2025, and the soft stone tone is cool and classy for days under the scorching sun. Don't overthink the accessories—sandals, sunnies and a great day-bag are all you will need to recreate this look, which I believe would be perfect for the office or warm weekends away.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Sndys Drop Waist Cami Maxi Dress in Cream
SNDYS
Sndys Drop Waist Cami Maxi Dress in Cream

Drop-waist dresses are the style of the moment. This cami maxi from ASOS is great for casual or more dressy events this summer.

The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie

Jimmy Fairly's Elvie frames come in a variety of shades.

Wander Matelassé Suede Bag
Miu Miu
Wander Matelassé Suede Bag

Brat Summer isnt over, yet!

Mango Leather Studded Strap Sandal in Black
Mango
Leather Studded Strap Sandal in Black

The subtle studded detail give these otherwise simple sandals a boho-chic edge.

5. LBD + Leopard Sling-Backs + Burgundy Accessories

Portuguese model Francisca Gomes walks in the paddock during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 15, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Francisca Gomes brings the 90s into the now with this sultry LBD look. The simple sleeveless silhouette in deep black allows for fun accessorising—she opts for rectangular shades, chunky earrings, leopard mules and burgundy clutch bag to polish off her look. I love how simple but effective this is. No notes!

SHOP THE LOOK:

Asos Design Bengaline Mini Slash Neck Dress With Bow Detail in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Slash Neck Dress With Bow Detail

A black mini dress is an eternal wardrobe winner.

Women's Andiamo Clutch in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch in Barolo

Bottega Veneta's Andiamo clutch a great evening bag for all seasons. Burgundy isn't just for the autumn!

Robbie Leopard-Print Suede Slingback Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Robbie Leopard-Print Suede Slingback Flats

Ditch the heels in favour of a flat sling-back, for all day comfort and style.

Topshop Ibiza Slim Racer Wrap Sunglasses in Red
Topshop
Slim Racer Wrap Sunglasses in Red

I love the 90s appeal to these sunnies. That price is too good to miss!

6. White Linen Dress + Sneakers + Pink Sunglasses

Naomi Campbell attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naomi knows how to keep her cool at the track, having been an avid attendee to the F1 many times over the years. This time around, she picks an asymmetrical white cotton dress and athletic sneakers, topped off with powder pink eyewear and stacks of jewellery. A fun, but easy and fresh look for long summer days when comfort is key.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Selani Dress - White
RAILS
Selani Dress

This fresh white cotton one-shoulder number from Rails is ticking many summer dress boxes for me!

endclothing,

ASICS
UB9-S GEL-DS TRAINER 14 Sneaker

Like Naomi, I am partial to an ASICS sneaker, which are great for running errands or weekend activities.

30montaigne B6i Cat-Eye Acetate and Gold- and Silver-Tone Sunglasses
DIOR EYEWEAR
Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Powder pink accessories are still very much on the mind for summer.

The Happy Heart Trio Set of Three Gold-Tone, Cord, Faux Pearl and Enamel Bracelets
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The Happy Heart Trio Set of Three Gold-Tone, Cord, Faux Pearl and Enamel Bracelets

Stack up your wrist party with bracelets from ROXANNE ASSOULIN.

7. Track Jacket + Tailored Shorts + Polo Shirt

Lily Muni He, partner of Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams, walks in the paddock during the Sprint/qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lily Muni He serves mechanic-chic in the paddock at the F1 Grand Prix, made up of head-to-toe Miu Miu, naturally. I love how she has punctuated the navy tones of the track jacket and tailored shorts with the soft pink and brown tones of her polo shirt and bag. Might I add, tailored Bermuda shorts are a great alternative to skirts, and they also pair well with tees, tanks and camis for sharp summer looks.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Kid Mohair Zipper Blouson Jacket
Miu Miu
Kid Mohair Zipper Blouson Jacket

Get Lily Muni He's full look, with this Miu Miu blouson jacket.

Layered Wool and Cashmere Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Layered Wool and Cashmere Polo Shirt

This layered polo shirt teams my favourite shades of pink and chocolate brown.

Kid Mohair Bermudas
Miu Miu
Kid Mohair Bermudas

Tailored shorts are a great route to take if mini skirts are not your thing.

Arcadie Padded Suede Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Padded Suede Top-Handle Bag

Miu Miu's Arcadie bag is a celebrity favourite, as it is both timeless and contemporary.

Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸