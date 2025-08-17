I Never Really Considered Trainers Elegant Until I Spotted Them in This Grown-Up Shade

If you, like me, often default to trainers for their unparalleled comfort, you may also know they don’t always deliver in terms of elegance. Some pairs are more versatile than others—I’ve certainly worn many a white trainer outfit to ensure it skews polished—but when it comes to colourful styles, achieving refined, pulled-together looks can be trickier to make feel elevated as they can sometimes come off as clashy.
Still, in my ongoing pursuit of an elegant trainer outfit, I’ve landed on a very specific shade that feels instantly more considered: navy trainers. Richly saturated and striking, this deep sapphire hue is doing the heavy lifting in my capsule wardrobe right now.
Much like the navy dresses, which I’ve personally always favoured over black for their softer edge, navy trainers carry a depth to them that lends them a grown-up feel. That, however, doesn’t mean they have to look too serious, though—styling makes all the difference. Pair them with a swishy skirt and a knit, or lean into their sophistication with tailored trousers for an effortlessly chic finish.
Unsurprisingly, the likes of Nike and Adidas have plenty of sleek navy options, but I’ve also spotted equally compelling pairs from Zara, Ralph Lauren, and beyond.
Read on to discover the best navy trainers to shop right now.
Shop Navy Trainers:
Zara
Colour Combination Trainers
Zara's trainers are some of my favourite on the market right now.
Novesta
Marathon Trail Trainers
While I love these in the navy, they also come in brown and beige.
Clarks
Stara Walk
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Ralph Lauren
Janson Canvas Trainer
These rich navy trainers are some of the most elegant I've seen.
Gola
Tornado Trainers
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Nike
Cortez Trainers
I'll always have space in my wardrobe for a classic pair of Nike Cortez.
Autry
Reelwind Low Metallic Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
Autry's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
