Not All Tops Go With Capri Pants, But I've Found the Ones That Definitely Do

Slowly but surely, I’ve been warming up to the capri pants trend. I won’t lie—it took me a little while to get on board. But now, between the retro cut, the impressive versatility and the warm-weather-friendly silhouette, I’m firmly on side. Still, as a relative latecomer, my approach to styling them has been a little stop-start.
So, I made it my mission to figure out a handful of outfit formulas I know will work every single time. These pairings save me precious minutes in the morning rush and keep my outfit inspiration tank full as we transition into a new season. If you’re also looking to make capris feel effortlessly chic, here are the top styling ideas that bring out the best in this polarising trouser trend.
The Best Tops to Wear With Capri Pants
1. Short Sleeve Blouses
Style Notes: While we’re still soaking up the last of the warm weather, a lightweight, short-sleeve blouse makes the perfect partner for sleek, structured capri pants. The soft, billowy shape balances their tailored edge, adding a feminine twist that makes them feel instantly easier to wear.
Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:
ASOS
Cotton Lace Trim Blouse in Cream
Shop this while it's on sale.
Free People
We the Free Riviera Top
This also comes in a rich shade of black.
H&M
Drawstring Poplin Blouse
Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.
H&M
Tailored Capri Trousers
These come in UK sizes 4—22.
2. Button-Down Shirt
Style Notes: A crisp button-down is my go-to with almost everything in my wardrobe, and capris are no exception. In an oversized cut, the shirt injects a relaxed, nonchalant energy that tempers the formality of the trousers—making them feel cool and completely wearable.
Shop Button-Down Shirts:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath's much-loved Boyfriend Shirt.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
Style this with denim or pair with a tailored trouser.
H&M
Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt
This looks more expensive than it actually is.
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris
These also come in red and white.
3. Tank Top
Style Notes: On those lingering hot summer days, I reach for a strappy tank to keep the look light and uncomplicated. There’s something undeniably chic about this minimalist pairing—it’s the kind of effortless styling that never dates.
Shop Tank Tops:
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
This also comes in seven other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top
This classic tank comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Skims
Cotton Jersey Cami
Skim's tank tops are a fashion person's favourites.
ASOS
Seam Detail Split Capri Trouser
These chic cropped trousers are perfect for bridging the gap between summer and autumn.
4. White T-Shirts
Style Notes: The clean simplicity of a white tee balances the retro cut of the trousers, keeping the look fresh and modern. Whether tucked in with a belt or worn loosely with minimalist accessories, it’s an easy pairing you can keep coming back to.
Shop White T-Shirts:
Arket
Pearl Heavyweight T-Shirt
Arket's heavyweight t-shirt is one of my absolute favourites.
COS
Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
This also comes in ten other colours.
H&M
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a fresh white tee.
Faithfull
Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Leg Pants
The linen composition ensures a comfortable, breezy finish.
5. Strapless Tops
Style Notes: If you’re looking to give your capri pants a dressier spin, a strapless top is my first port of call. Light and airy, yet a little less expected, it brings a fresh, directional feel that instantly elevates the look. The shoulder-baring silhouette adds a sleek edge, while also balancing the cropped hem of the trousers—perfect for evenings out or summer events.
Shop Strapless Tops:
Whistles
Oatmeal Lula Linen Blend Bandeau Top
Shop this while it's on sale.
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top
This also comes in a light sage shade.
ST. AGNI
Doily Strapless Scalloped Organic Corded Lace Bustier Top
Pair this with capri pants or style with slouchy jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.