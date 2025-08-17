Not All Tops Go With Capri Pants, But I've Found the Ones That Definitely Do

I’ve done the legwork—or rather, the Instagram scrolling—through my favourite influencers’ feeds to uncover the chic top pairings that make their capri pants outfits shine. Here’s what I found.

Influencers showcase tops to wear with capri pants.
(Image credit: @erinoffduty, @chloekathbutler, @sylviemus_)
Slowly but surely, I’ve been warming up to the capri pants trend. I won’t lie—it took me a little while to get on board. But now, between the retro cut, the impressive versatility and the warm-weather-friendly silhouette, I’m firmly on side. Still, as a relative latecomer, my approach to styling them has been a little stop-start.

So, I made it my mission to figure out a handful of outfit formulas I know will work every single time. These pairings save me precious minutes in the morning rush and keep my outfit inspiration tank full as we transition into a new season. If you’re also looking to make capris feel effortlessly chic, here are the top styling ideas that bring out the best in this polarising trouser trend.

The Best Tops to Wear With Capri Pants

1. Short Sleeve Blouses

Influencer @chloekathbutler wears a short sleeve gingham blouse with capri pants and suede mule heels.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: While we’re still soaking up the last of the warm weather, a lightweight, short-sleeve blouse makes the perfect partner for sleek, structured capri pants. The soft, billowy shape balances their tailored edge, adding a feminine twist that makes them feel instantly easier to wear.

Shop Short Sleeve Blouses:

2. Button-Down Shirt

Influencer @erinoffduty wears a button-down shirt with black capri pants and mesh ballet flats.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Style Notes: A crisp button-down is my go-to with almost everything in my wardrobe, and capris are no exception. In an oversized cut, the shirt injects a relaxed, nonchalant energy that tempers the formality of the trousers—making them feel cool and completely wearable.

Shop Button-Down Shirts:

3. Tank Top

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a black camisole top with white capri pants and black open-toe mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: On those lingering hot summer days, I reach for a strappy tank to keep the look light and uncomplicated. There’s something undeniably chic about this minimalist pairing—it’s the kind of effortless styling that never dates.

Shop Tank Tops:

4. White T-Shirts

Influencer @lornasymphony wears a white t-shirt with black capri pants and a blazer.

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Style Notes: The clean simplicity of a white tee balances the retro cut of the trousers, keeping the look fresh and modern. Whether tucked in with a belt or worn loosely with minimalist accessories, it’s an easy pairing you can keep coming back to.

Shop White T-Shirts:

5. Strapless Tops

Influencer @elie.rtl wears a white strapless top with balck capri pants and pointed-toe heels. She holds two cups of icecream in her hands.

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

Style Notes: If you’re looking to give your capri pants a dressier spin, a strapless top is my first port of call. Light and airy, yet a little less expected, it brings a fresh, directional feel that instantly elevates the look. The shoulder-baring silhouette adds a sleek edge, while also balancing the cropped hem of the trousers—perfect for evenings out or summer events.

Shop Strapless Tops:

