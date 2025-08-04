I'm Not a Betting Woman, But I'm Sure Everyone Will Wear This Jeans Trend With Loafers This Week

Loafers are quietly taking over from sandals again, and fashion people are already wearing them with what I suspect is going to be autumn's biggest jeans trend.

Influencers @dawn.tan, @deborabrosa, @lindatol_ wear slouchy jeans with loafers.
(Image credit: @dawn.tan, @deborabrosa, @lindatol_)
I’ve always considered loafers one of the few truly evergreen items in my wardrobe. Through summer, autumn, winter and spring, they remain a constant in my styling rotation. A staple that rarely requires updating, instead, it’s the outfits around them that evolve with the seasons.

This summer, I’ve been pairing mine with floaty skirts and breezy linen trousers. But with the seasonal shift fast approaching, I’ve got my eye on a new denim trend to pair with my favourite shoe—one that I predict will be everywhere from this week onwards until we're firmly in autumn.

Influencer @deborabrosa wears slouchy jeans and suede loafers with a grey jumper and a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Swapping out neatly fitting straight-leg jeans and side-stepping oversized wide-leg styles, fashion people are starting to turn their attention to slouchy denim. Letting the hems gently puddle over the top of the shoe, the timeless polish of a leather loafer grounds the laid-back feel of loose denim, creating a silhouette that’s both effortless and elevated; a striking balance few fashion people can refuse.

Influencer @dawn.tan wears slouchy jeans with tan suede loafers, a grey jumper and a brown suede leather jacket.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

While I’ve long been loyal to the sleek straight-leg jeans and loafer pairing, this new take feels refreshingly easy and low-key. It makes even the most refined loafers feel more wearable for casual days. Add a relaxed knit or a fitted tee to complete the look and you’ve nailed the art of off-duty polish.

Influencer @lindatol_ wears slouchy jeans with a grey jumper and a black leather east-west bag.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Already, I’ve spotted countless influencers giving this look their stamp of approval. Tapping into two of autumn’s key trends—slouchy jeans and classic loafers—it’s easy to see why this pairing is taking off.

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears blue slouchy jeans with snake print loafers, a white tee, a beige barn jacket and a black tote bag. She stands outside on the street in New York.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

If you’re looking for a simple way to breathe new life into last year’s loafers, just add a pair of puddle-hem jeans. And if you’re due an upgrade in either department, read on for my edit of the best slouchy jeans and loafers to shop right now.

Shop Slouchy Jeans and Loafers:

Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jean

Style these with loafers or wear with strappy sandals when the sun comes out.

Leather Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers

Shop these while they're on sale.

Dr. Denim Donna Straight-Leg Jeans
Anthropologie
Dr. Denim Donna Straight-Leg Jeans

These mid-wash jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Loafers
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers

Style these with white socks to give your outfit a preppy edge.

Trf Wide-Leg High-Waist Full-Length Jeans
Zara
Wide-Leg High-Waist Full-Length Jeans

These look much more expensive than they actually are.

Vanna Leather Loafers
Aeyde
Vanna Leather Loafers

Be quick! I really cant see these elegant loafers staying in stock for long.

Lido Flatseam Jeans - Tinted Canyon
Dala
Lido Flatseam Jeans

The slouchy silhouette makes these perfect for daily styling.

Arrange Premium Leather Loafer in Black
Arrange
Leather Loafer

While I love these in the classic black, they also come in four other shades.

High Waisted Tunnel Vision Sneak - Field Trip
Mother
High Waisted Tunnel Vision Sneak

I always come back to Mother for their chic denim collection.

Kaylee Loafer
Reformation
Kaylee Loafer

I come back to leather loafers every autumn without fail.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

