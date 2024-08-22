This Specific Skirt Length Is Trending in London and Copenhagen Right Now
When thinking of popular recent skirt trends, two specific ones pop into my mind: micro miniskirts and A-line white maxi skirts. Fashion people have seemingly chosen one end of the spectrum or the other, but today, I'm focusing on the happy medium: knee-length pencil skirts. If you don't feel like baring a lot of skin with a mini or wearing excess fabric with a maxi, this trend is right up your alley.
I first noticed the specific skirt length on several street style stars during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month. When I later spotted it on an exceptionally well-dressed celeb, I knew I had to write a story on it. This week, Zoë Kravitz wore a black lace knee-length pencil skirt by Saint Laurent to a press event in London that I absolutely loved. Scroll down to see four different styling ideas and shop the trend for yourself.
4 Ways People Are Styling Trending Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
1. Lace Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
Zoë Kravitz was photographed in London wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent (including the sunglasses and shoes).
Shop the Look
2. Jersey Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
Danish street style star Amalie Moosgaard is also a fan of knee-length pencil skirts.
Shop the Look
3. Leather Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
This stylish showgoer was snapped at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month wearing the knee-length skirt trend in leather.
Shop the Look
4. Animal Print Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
The street style scene in Copenhagen was simply stellar.
Shop the Look
Shop More Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.