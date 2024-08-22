This Specific Skirt Length Is Trending in London and Copenhagen Right Now

When thinking of popular recent skirt trends, two specific ones pop into my mind: micro miniskirts and A-line white maxi skirts. Fashion people have seemingly chosen one end of the spectrum or the other, but today, I'm focusing on the happy medium: knee-length pencil skirts. If you don't feel like baring a lot of skin with a mini or wearing excess fabric with a maxi, this trend is right up your alley.

I first noticed the specific skirt length on several street style stars during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month. When I later spotted it on an exceptionally well-dressed celeb, I knew I had to write a story on it. This week, Zoë Kravitz wore a black lace knee-length pencil skirt by Saint Laurent to a press event in London that I absolutely loved. Scroll down to see four different styling ideas and shop the trend for yourself.

4 Ways People Are Styling Trending Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

1. Lace Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Zoë Kravitz was photographed in London wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent (including the sunglasses and shoes).

2. Jersey Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

Danish street style star Amalie Moosgaard is also a fan of knee-length pencil skirts.

3. Leather Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

This stylish showgoer was snapped at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month wearing the knee-length skirt trend in leather.

4. Animal Print Knee-Length Pencil Skirts

The street style scene in Copenhagen was simply stellar.

