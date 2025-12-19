As any avid Who What WearUK reader will know, we called it early: khaki was destined to be the shade of the season. And, sure enough, our prediction has come to pass—if anything, 2026 looks set to champion the khaki colour trend even further. From Stella McCartney and Burberry to Hermès and Dior, the dark green hue was a recurring presence on the Autumn/Winter 25 runways—and it’s since been embraced by some of the chicest women we know.
Take Monikh’s khaki-jeans-and-navy-tee formula, Lindsey Holland’s relaxed utility jacket or Lucy Williams’s festive-feeling pairing of a red knit with khaki trousers. Together, they prove that khaki is not only surprisingly easy to style, but also undeniably chic—so long as you choose colours that complement rather than compete. The good news? There are far more of them than you might first assume.
Scroll on to discover the shades that pair perfectly with khaki. And if you’ve been toying with the idea of swapping your go-to browns and creams for khaki, consider this your final nudge.
5 Colours That Go Best With Khaki:
1. Black
Style Notes: Wax jackets are one of the most common items you'll find in a khaki shade, but Anouk Yve proves they can look much more polished than they do on your morning dog walk. The trick? Styling khaki with jet black jeans and accessories, allowing the green shade to be the focal point.
This Toteme wax jacket is a truly timeless staple.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
For this look to work particularly well, opt for jeans that are truly black—no grey or washed-out shades.
2. Red
Style Notes: Yes, red and green is rather festive—making this look a perfect pared-back December outfit—but it's also casual enough to work year-round. Plus, the red shade makes khaki feel all the more joyful.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers With Wool
For a more formal feel, opt for a wool-blend front pleat trouser like this style.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Throw on this cashmere crew neck to effortlessly elevate any look, khaki trousers included.
3. Grey
Style Notes: Cream, white and beige may be the predictable go-tos when styling khaki, but Franny Fyne makes a compelling case for an unexpected grey. Worn as a blazer, the cooler neutral instantly sharpens khaki’s off-duty feel, elevating it to something polished enough to pass in many office environments.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
A khaki trouser works as a softer alternative to denim.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Aiden Twill Blazer
You'll have spied this boxy blazer in a number of chic Instagram snaps.
4. Blue
Style Notes: Of course, khaki comes into its own when styled in its classic utility guise—but it’s not all biker boots and camo. Here, Lindsey Holland proves that our most-worn jeans are just as natural a partner for the shade, delivering an easy, laid-back look that feels more modern than military.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Jojo Washed Jacket
You can leave your handbag at home when your coat comes with this many pockets.
B SIDES
Mira High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Make like Lindsey and opt for lighter-wash denim.
5. Navy
Style Notes: Monikh is a long-time champion of khaki, and her Instagram feed is a masterclass in how to wear the shade. One of my favourite looks? A double-layered navy T-shirt styled with khaki jeans—simple, unfussy and quietly striking.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Swap out your classic blue denim for these and your favourite fits are sure to feel fresh again.
COS
Crew-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
A classic navy tee offers a much softer shade solution than black.
