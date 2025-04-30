I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives

I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?

Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.

Scroll down to shop 39 ballet flats alternatives I'm considering, all of which are just as elegant and chic as any pair of pumps in my closet.

Shop Elegant Non–Ballet Flat Shoes That Give Heel Energy

Prada Flat Leather Sandals £670 SHOP NOW I bought a heeled version of these and am convinced I need this flat take as well. The strap detailing is beyond chic.

LORO PIANA Alba Satin Slippers £855 SHOP NOW These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.

Mint Velvet Camille Beige Leather Loafers £99 SHOP NOW I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.

Jimmy Choo Didi Flat £650 SHOP NOW I love the contrast of the cream patent leather and black sole on this pair.

ARKET Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.

MANGO Soft Mesh Shoes £50 SHOP NOW I need a pair of these for my trip this summer to Puglia.

YSL Lido Slip-Ons £625 SHOP NOW These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.

H&M Leather Flip-Flops £38 SHOP NOW No, you don't need to spend hundreds on sleek flip-flops.

ZARA Suede Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.

Khaite Billy Leather Penny Loafers £710 SHOP NOW White soft-leather loafers? Yeah, I need them.

& Other Stories Leather Slides £87 SHOP NOW Obsessed.

ME+EM Espadrille Suede Clog £195 SHOP NOW Get a pair before they sell out because they absolutely will.

Reiss Woven Slip-On Mules £158 SHOP NOW Who needs heels when flats this beautiful exist?

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes £148 SHOP NOW Free People did its thing when it made these burgundy boat shoes.

Alaïa Infradito Fishnet Leather-Trimmed Mules £700 SHOP NOW Just wait—these fishnet mules will be everywhere this summer.

The Row Vasko Shoe in Leather £1020 SHOP NOW A good pair of loafers will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.

Next Clear Fisherman Jelly Sandals £26 SHOP NOW Jelly sandals, meet your 2025 leader.

Charles & Keith Patent Crossover Buckled Slingback Flats £55 SHOP NOW This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.

Reformation Vincenza Thong Sandal £168 SHOP NOW Sometimes, the simplest sandals are the chicest ones.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule £440 SHOP NOW This new plum version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?

Phase Eight Gold Flat Shoes £88 SHOP NOW If you wear these point-toe flats with long trousers or full-length jeans, no one will know they're not heels.

Anthropologie Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Flats £55 SHOP NOW A little red jelly flat? Why not?

Prada Woven Slip on Flat Mules £45 SHOP NOW I found your new everyday flats. Thank me later.

Whistles Ottie Contrast Stitch Sandal £145 SHOP NOW Just easy.

J.Crew Made-In-Italy Mule Flats in Metallic Leather £221 SHOP NOW Trust me, your simple outfits will thank you for these gold mules.

Sezane Mariana Espadrilles £100 SHOP NOW How cool are these?

Lauren Everley Nappa Leather Slide Sandal £129 SHOP NOW I'm weak to the powers of these baby-blue slides.

Manolo Blahnik Sawra 10 Suede Slingback Flats £650 SHOP NOW Powder pink was all over last season's runways.

LE MONDE BERYL Embroidered Suede Loafers £535 SHOP NOW These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?

BIRKENSTOCK Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals £150 SHOP NOW Birkenstock sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.

A.Emery Shaw Suede Thong Sandals £180 SHOP NOW Suede flip-flops are just the flat shoe your closet's been missing.

Roger Vivier Belle Vivier Canvas Slingback Flats £930 SHOP NOW I must say Roger Vivier has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Flat Slider Sandals With Ring Detail £119 SHOP NOW The perfect flat sandals to wear with flowy dresses.

Bottega Veneta Sparkle Stretch Lace-Up Flat Sandal £1210 SHOP NOW The rhinestones? I'm obsessed.

Topshop Bobby Leather Woven Clog £48 SHOP NOW WWC: Will wear constantly.

LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS Leather Toe Post Sandals With Ankle Strap £95 SHOP NOW Pack these toe-loop leather sandals on your next vacation.

Chloé Nama Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW I'm not really a trainer person, so this knitted iteration is a perfect solution for me.