I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives

I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?

Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.

Scroll down to shop 39 ballet flats alternatives I'm considering, all of which are just as elegant and chic as any pair of pumps in my closet.

Shop Elegant Non–Ballet Flat Shoes That Give Heel Energy

Flat Leather Sandals
Prada
Flat Leather Sandals

I bought a heeled version of these and am convinced I need this flat take as well. The strap detailing is beyond chic.

Alba Satin Slippers
LORO PIANA
Alba Satin Slippers

These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.

Camille Beige Leather Loafers
Mint Velvet
Camille Beige Leather Loafers

I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.

Didi Flat
Jimmy Choo
Didi Flat

I love the contrast of the cream patent leather and black sole on this pair.

Leather Mary Jane Flats – Snake – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Mary Jane Flats

When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.

MANGO, Soft Mesh Shoes

MANGO
Soft Mesh Shoes

I need a pair of these for my trip this summer to Puglia.

Women's Lido Slip-Ons in Leopard Grosgrain in Manto Naturale
YSL
Lido Slip-Ons

These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.

Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops

No, you don't need to spend hundreds on sleek flip-flops.

Suede Toe Sandals
ZARA
Suede Toe Sandals

The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.

Billy Leather Penny Loafers
Khaite
Billy Leather Penny Loafers

White soft-leather loafers? Yeah, I need them.

Leather Slides
& Other Stories
Leather Slides

Obsessed.

Espadrille Suede Clog
ME+EM
Espadrille Suede Clog

Get a pair before they sell out because they absolutely will.

Woven Slip-On Mules in Off White
Reiss
Woven Slip-On Mules

Who needs heels when flats this beautiful exist?

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Free People did its thing when it made these burgundy boat shoes.

Infradito Fishnet Leather-Trimmed Mules
Alaïa
Infradito Fishnet Leather-Trimmed Mules

Just wait—these fishnet mules will be everywhere this summer.

Vasko Shoe in Leather
The Row
Vasko Shoe in Leather

A good pair of loafers will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.

Clear Fisherman Jelly Sandals
Next
Clear Fisherman Jelly Sandals

Jelly sandals, meet your 2025 leader.

Patent Crossover Buckled Slingback Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent Crossover Buckled Slingback Flats

This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandal

Sometimes, the simplest sandals are the chicest ones.

Pierced Mule in Purple, Size 9.5
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

This new plum version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?

Gold Flat Shoes
Phase Eight
Gold Flat Shoes

If you wear these point-toe flats with long trousers or full-length jeans, no one will know they're not heels.

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Flats
Anthropologie
Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Flats

A little red jelly flat? Why not?

Woven Slip on Flat Mules
Prada
Woven Slip on Flat Mules

I found your new everyday flats. Thank me later.

Khaki Ottie Contrast Stitch Sandal
Whistles
Ottie Contrast Stitch Sandal

Just easy.

Made-In-Italy Mule Flats in Metallic Leather
J.Crew
Made-In-Italy Mule Flats in Metallic Leather

Trust me, your simple outfits will thank you for these gold mules.

Mariana Espadrilles - Leopard - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Mariana Espadrilles

How cool are these?

Everley Nappa Leather Slide Sandal
Lauren
Everley Nappa Leather Slide Sandal

I'm weak to the powers of these baby-blue slides.

Sawra 10 Suede Slingback Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Sawra 10 Suede Slingback Flats

Powder pink was all over last season's runways.

Embroidered Suede Loafers
LE MONDE BERYL
Embroidered Suede Loafers

These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?

Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals

Birkenstock sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.

Shaw Suede Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Shaw Suede Thong Sandals

Suede flip-flops are just the flat shoe your closet's been missing.

Belle Vivier Canvas Slingback Flats
Roger Vivier
Belle Vivier Canvas Slingback Flats

I must say Roger Vivier has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.

Split Suede Flat Slider Sandals With Ring Detail
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Flat Slider Sandals With Ring Detail

The perfect flat sandals to wear with flowy dresses.

Women's Sparkle Stretch Lace-Up Flat Sandal in Toile / Crystal
Bottega Veneta
Sparkle Stretch Lace-Up Flat Sandal

The rhinestones? I'm obsessed.

Topshop Bobby Leather Woven Clog in Black
Topshop
Bobby Leather Woven Clog

WWC: Will wear constantly.

Leather Toe Post Sandals With Ankle Strap
LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS
Leather Toe Post Sandals With Ankle Strap

Pack these toe-loop leather sandals on your next vacation.

Bow-Decorated Slingbacks
H&M
Bow-Decorated Slingbacks

So cute.

Nama Sneakers
Chloé
Nama Sneakers

I'm not really a trainer person, so this knitted iteration is a perfect solution for me.

Bettina 25 Leather Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Bettina 25 Leather Ankle Boots

Twenty twenty-five was the first year I saw a really flat boot I actually liked.

