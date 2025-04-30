I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives
If you're like me and don't like ballet flats, these elegant flat-shoe alternatives give heel energy
I've never been one to lean on ballet flats, whether they're "in" or not. Maybe it's the rounded toe or bow detailing, but the popular flat-shoe style has simply never clicked with my taste preferences. Instead, I almost always wear heels, from kitten heels to higher stilettos or block heels. They're dressier and feel more sophisticated in my eyes, two qualities I look for in pieces I'm adding to my wardrobe. I like to look nice and put-together—what can I say?
Of course, my feet don't always agree with the heels I frequent, no matter how many times I wear them or how much I break them in. Living in New York City means I walk practically everywhere. When I'm not walking, I'm taking the stairs up or down from the subway or my apartment. They're begging for something different, but I can't quite shake my lifelong aversion to ballet flats. Fortunately, I'm learning that there is more than just one type of shoe. With brands ranging from Zara and Reformation to Prada and The Row leaning on non–ballet flat shoe trends like slippers, mesh sock flats, strappy sandals, court shoes, jelly sandals, and pointy slingback flats, I'm finally ready to put aside my heels (at least a few days a week) and give flats the old college try.
Scroll down to shop 39 ballet flats alternatives I'm considering, all of which are just as elegant and chic as any pair of pumps in my closet.
Shop Elegant Non–Ballet Flat Shoes That Give Heel Energy
I bought a heeled version of these and am convinced I need this flat take as well. The strap detailing is beyond chic.
These luxurious satin slippers will look just as chic at home paired with silk pajamas as they will out in the wild styled with vintage Levi's and a great cashmere sweater.
I actually already own these in black, but they're so comfortable and sophisticated I'm ready to buy a second shade.
When you find a shoe that's actually different from every other style out there, you buy them.
These will make every outfit cooler, especially if it's a simple look. Let the leopard-print slides shine.
The toe loop and suede fabric on these make them look far more expensive than they are.
Free People did its thing when it made these burgundy boat shoes.
Just wait—these fishnet mules will be everywhere this summer.
A good pair of loafers will get so much wear in the summertime, yes, but all year round, too.
This ankle cleavage makes for a beautiful flat.
This new plum version of Tory Burch's viral Pierced Mules is truly unreal. They're famously comfy but also have an outfit-making appearance. What more could you want?
If you wear these point-toe flats with long trousers or full-length jeans, no one will know they're not heels.
Trust me, your simple outfits will thank you for these gold mules.
These loafers are giving old-money vibes to me. Anyone else?
Birkenstock sandals will never go out of style. They're classic and beloved for a reason.
Suede flip-flops are just the flat shoe your closet's been missing.
I must say Roger Vivier has mastered flats-with-heel-energy like no other brand.
The perfect flat sandals to wear with flowy dresses.
Pack these toe-loop leather sandals on your next vacation.
I'm not really a trainer person, so this knitted iteration is a perfect solution for me.
Twenty twenty-five was the first year I saw a really flat boot I actually liked.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
I Can Officially Confirm These Are the Trainers Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
It's true.
-
5 Outfits That Prove Skirts And Ballet Flats Are My Perfect Spring Pairing
Elegance with ease.
-
They're Not Practical, But Victoria Beckham’s Favourite Airport Shoes Are the Chicest I’ve Seen
Take off in style.
-
I've Noticed That the High Street's Flat Shoes Are Looking So Premium—These 5 Trends Are Winning
Comfort ahoy!
-
Lila Moss and Lorde Just Wore the Jeans and Flat-Shoe Combo That's So London
Summer style sorted.
-
Bye-Bye, Nude Court Shoes—This Is the New-Season Neutral I'm Wearing Instead
I'm converted.
-
Spotted on Sofia Richie: The Chic Trainer Colour I'd Wear Instead of White
The perfect alternative.
-
I Want to Look Expensive This Summer—This Is the Elegant Sandal for the Job
I'm obsessed.