People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe
As shoe trends go, this season's selection is looking more enticing than most. With minimal kitten heels, sleek pointed-toe styles and classic Mary Janes leading from the front, us dedicated fashion devotees are enduring a season full of temptation. Championing those classic silhouettes that have served us for so long, 2024's chicest shoes have versatility, minimalism and ageless appeal at their core.
With these key themes driving the trends, it's no wonder that certain styles are rising up above others. Of these new-season pairs, there's one I keep seeing all over the streets of London and Paris that I can't shake from my mind. With a focus on clean lines and enduring appeal, we're entering into the season of the slingback, and influencers, stylists and fashion people are on board for the ride.
With a sleek silhouette that curves around the ball of the foot before sharpening into a pointed toe or tapering into a neat oval, these elegant shoes contain all of the refined charm of the classic styles that we came to love in the '90s. Enhancing their appeal, the slingback itself injects a subtly flirty edge, carefully adhering to the back of the heel whilst it shows more than a flash of the foot, as both light support and a noteworthy detail.
Thirty years on from its initial reign and the trending shoe style was all over the S/S '24 runway collections, featuring in shows including Gucci and Saint Laurent all over again.
Whilst the slingback is a trend we're backing through and through, there are a few particular styles that are capturing our attention right now. From kitten-heel slingbacks to buckle-embellished styles, read on to discover our edit of the best slingback shoes to shop now.
4 SLINGBACK SHOE TRENDS TO TRY
1. KITTEN-HEEL SLINGBACKS
Kittens are one of the biggest footwear trends of the season.
2. FLAT SLINGBACKS
Style with baggy jeans or pair with a billowy skirt for some super-chic spring looks.
These elegant flats have all the charm of a high heel without any of the discomfort.
These party-ready flats are at the top of my wish list.
3. BLACK SLINGBACKS
Another sexy, sleek pair. Prada knows a good shoe.
4. BUCKLE-DETAIL SLINGBACKS
Across both high-street and designer shops, brands are embracing the playful appeal of a subtle buckle detail.
I'll be dressing up my baggy jeans with this striking pair in vivid red.
These patent leather shoes will polish up any casual outfit.
