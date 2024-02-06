People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe

As shoe trends go, this season's selection is looking more enticing than most. With minimal kitten heels, sleek pointed-toe styles and classic Mary Janes leading from the front, us dedicated fashion devotees are enduring a season full of temptation. Championing those classic silhouettes that have served us for so long, 2024's chicest shoes have versatility, minimalism and ageless appeal at their core.

With these key themes driving the trends, it's no wonder that certain styles are rising up above others. Of these new-season pairs, there's one I keep seeing all over the streets of London and Paris that I can't shake from my mind. With a focus on clean lines and enduring appeal, we're entering into the season of the slingback, and influencers, stylists and fashion people are on board for the ride.

With a sleek silhouette that curves around the ball of the foot before sharpening into a pointed toe or tapering into a neat oval, these elegant shoes contain all of the refined charm of the classic styles that we came to love in the '90s. Enhancing their appeal, the slingback itself injects a subtly flirty edge, carefully adhering to the back of the heel whilst it shows more than a flash of the foot, as both light support and a noteworthy detail.

Thirty years on from its initial reign and the trending shoe style was all over the S/S '24 runway collections, featuring in shows including Gucci and Saint Laurent all over again.

Whilst the slingback is a trend we're backing through and through, there are a few particular styles that are capturing our attention right now. From kitten-heel slingbacks to buckle-embellished styles, read on to discover our edit of the best slingback shoes to shop now.

4 SLINGBACK SHOE TRENDS TO TRY

1. KITTEN-HEEL SLINGBACKS

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel in Wine Patent £298 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and black.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Kittens are one of the biggest footwear trends of the season.

H&M Textured Slingbacks £25 SHOP NOW The tweed fabric makes these look all the more expensive.

2. FLAT SLINGBACKS

H&M Leather Slingbacks £55 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or pair with a billowy skirt for some super-chic spring looks.

Toteme The Sharp Slingback Flat Black £450 SHOP NOW These elegant flats have all the charm of a high heel without any of the discomfort.

Gucci GG Slingback Ballet Flat £700 SHOP NOW These party-ready flats are at the top of my wish list.

3. BLACK SLINGBACKS

H&M Slingbacks £23 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a classic black slingback.

Paris Texas Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Sandals £550 SHOP NOW The square peep-toe adds a sexy edge.

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Another sexy, sleek pair. Prada knows a good shoe.

4. BUCKLE-DETAIL SLINGBACKS

M&S Collection Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW Across both high-street and designer shops, brands are embracing the playful appeal of a subtle buckle detail.

Mango Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle in Red £50 SHOP NOW I'll be dressing up my baggy jeans with this striking pair in vivid red.

Jimmy Choo Didi Patent-Leather Slingback Courts These patent leather shoes will polish up any casual outfit.

Next Up: Suddenly, This Elegant Shoe Trend Is Everywhere—and Replacing My Flats