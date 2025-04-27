While I’d love to be someone who can step outside in heels everyday and not instantly regret it, sadly that is not the case. I’m a creature of comfort and that means flat shoes are my go-to both for practicality and convenience—after all, running for the train I’m undoubtedly late for isn’t quite so easy in a stiletto heel.

In the past, I’ve gravitated towards trainers worn with jeans, trousers and even dresses, favouring the sporty contrast they offered against my typically minimalist outfits. This year however I’ve decided to branch out as there are a wealth of incredible flat shoe trends on offer. From sleek suede sandals (perfect for wearing now and on summer holidays too) to chic woven ballet flats, I’m not exaggerating when I say, the SS25 shoe trends have left us well and truly spoilt for choice when it comes to comfortable and chic flat shoe options.

And, because I’m a firm believer that great style doesn’t have to mean expensive, I’ve taken to the high street to start my wardrobe refresh. Unsurprisingly, the British high street has delivered and this season they're not just tapping into some of the biggest and best flat shoe trends but also delivering on styles that look far more expensive that their price tags too. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best flat shoes on the high street (including details on the ones which after making their way into my shopping basket, come well and truly fashion editor approved)...

Shop the Best Flat Shoe Trends on the High Street:

1. Suede Sandals

Style notes: In the market for a pair of new season sandals? A chic suede pair is the only way to go. The great thing about this flat shoe trend is there’s a range of silhouettes and you can easily adapt the look to suit your taste. For the minimalists, try a chunky suede sandal in a neutral tone, like this pair from COS, while suede sandals with additional details like buckles or studs are perfect for those who want something a little more statement.

Shop the trend

COS Multi-strap Suede Sandals £125 SHOP NOW The foot-hugging sole will make these extra comfy.

Zara Split Suede Strap Sandals £50 SHOP NOW I love the mossy green tone of these suede sandals.

Charles & Keith Kori Suede Slide Sandals £95 SHOP NOW These will look great worn with cottage core style dresses.

ARKET Suede Thong Sandals £114 £71 SHOP NOW These were too good not to order for myself.

2. Jelly Shoes

Style notes: Yes, the squeaky shoes from your childhood are back and I’m telling you now, all the cool girls are going to be wearing them this spring summer. This is a footwear trend you can have some fun with so opt for jelly sandals and shoes bright colour ways, puffed up shapes and glitter finishes to really up the nostalgic value.

Shop the Trend

COS Jelly Fisherman Sandals £110 SHOP NOW The square toe makes these fisherman sandals feel elevated.

Free People Marlow Jelly Flats £38 SHOP NOW This caged style are designer inspired.

Zara Rubberised-effect Slingback Shoes £26 SHOP NOW A trend led take on classic sling backs.

River Island Clear Flip Flop Jelly Sandals £18 SHOP NOW These clear jelly sandals will go with endless outfits.

3. Minimalist Flip flops

Style notes: In my opinion, there’s no flat shoe trend chicer than a sleek minimalist flip flop. Ideal for wearing with everything from your best spring dresses to tailored trousers and cotton skirts, they offer a sense of polish to any look. While traditional rubber styles are a personal favourite of mine for maximum wear, try a leather (or faux leather) flip flop—they’re a timeless style you’ll reach for for seasons to come.

Shop the Trend

H&M Leather Flip Flops £38 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown style make a great alternative to classic black.

M&S Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Suede minimalist flip flops - these tick off two trends in one.

Mint Velvet Lula Silver Leather Flip Flops £45 SHOP NOW Mint Velvet's silver flip flops bring a little added shine.

Havianas Top rubber flip-flops £23 SHOP NOW Havianas are always a chic choice.

4. Woven ballet flats

Style notes: If you’re looking for an upgrade from last year’s mesh ballet flat, you need to treat yourself to a woven style. Featuring intricate braiding, these styles look incredibly luxe even when shopping on the high street. Keep things classic in black or neutral tones or make a statement in something bolder.

Shop the Trend

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps £38 SHOP NOW I can't wait to wear these braided flats with a fresh white dress.

Dune Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats £79 SHOP NOW Pair with Dune's matching braided bag for a coordinating look.

Mango Braided Leather Effect Shoe £50 SHOP NOW The perfect spring workwear shoe.

Seychelles Monet Mules £134 SHOP NOW The ankle strap takes these woven ballet flats up a notch.

5. Boat shoes

Style notes: One of SS25’s more controversial flat shoe trends, boat shoes started to gain momentum last summer and this year they’re well and truly staking their claim in our spring wardrobes. Take inspiration from Miu Miu’s designer style and opt for a leather finish, like this pair from Massimo Dutti, or for a more playful look, why not a try a printed boat shoe.

Shop the Trend

Massimo Dutti Shiny Leather Deck Shoes £119 SHOP NOW These contrasted against white denim jeans *drool*

Mango Leather Boat Shoes with Laces £100 SHOP NOW For a clean look, try a fresh white pair.

M&S Leather Leopard Print Flat Boat Shoes £55 SHOP NOW A boat shoe for print lovers.

Sezane Caroline Loafers £165 SHOP NOW Want a flat shoe with a little added lift? Try Sezane's chunky boat shoe.