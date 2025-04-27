I've Noticed the High Street's Flat Shoes Are Looking So Premium—These 5 Trends Are Winning

From simple suede sandals to chic boat shoes, these are the affordable flat shoe trends I'm getting behind.

high street sandal trends worn by influencers
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @styleidealist, @smythsisters)
While I’d love to be someone who can step outside in heels everyday and not instantly regret it, sadly that is not the case. I’m a creature of comfort and that means flat shoes are my go-to both for practicality and convenience—after all, running for the train I’m undoubtedly late for isn’t quite so easy in a stiletto heel.

In the past, I’ve gravitated towards trainers worn with jeans, trousers and even dresses, favouring the sporty contrast they offered against my typically minimalist outfits. This year however I’ve decided to branch out as there are a wealth of incredible flat shoe trends on offer. From sleek suede sandals (perfect for wearing now and on summer holidays too) to chic woven ballet flats, I’m not exaggerating when I say, the SS25 shoe trends have left us well and truly spoilt for choice when it comes to comfortable and chic flat shoe options.

And, because I’m a firm believer that great style doesn’t have to mean expensive, I’ve taken to the high street to start my wardrobe refresh. Unsurprisingly, the British high street has delivered and this season they're not just tapping into some of the biggest and best flat shoe trends but also delivering on styles that look far more expensive that their price tags too. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best flat shoes on the high street (including details on the ones which after making their way into my shopping basket, come well and truly fashion editor approved)...

1. Suede Sandals

@smythsisters wearing suede sandals with jeans and a vest

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style notes: In the market for a pair of new season sandals? A chic suede pair is the only way to go. The great thing about this flat shoe trend is there’s a range of silhouettes and you can easily adapt the look to suit your taste. For the minimalists, try a chunky suede sandal in a neutral tone, like this pair from COS, while suede sandals with additional details like buckles or studs are perfect for those who want something a little more statement.

Shop the trend

COS Multi-strap Suede Sandals
COS
Multi-strap Suede Sandals

The foot-hugging sole will make these extra comfy.

Zara Split Suede Strap Sandals
Zara
Split Suede Strap Sandals

I love the mossy green tone of these suede sandals.

Charles & Keith Kori Suede Slide Sandals
Charles & Keith
Kori Suede Slide Sandals

These will look great worn with cottage core style dresses.

ARKET Suede Thong Sandals
ARKET
Suede Thong Sandals

These were too good not to order for myself.

2. Jelly Shoes

@rachelle.rowlings wearing jelly shoes with a dress

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

Style notes: Yes, the squeaky shoes from your childhood are back and I’m telling you now, all the cool girls are going to be wearing them this spring summer. This is a footwear trend you can have some fun with so opt for jelly sandals and shoes bright colour ways, puffed up shapes and glitter finishes to really up the nostalgic value.

Shop the Trend

COS Jelly Fisherman Sandals
COS
Jelly Fisherman Sandals

The square toe makes these fisherman sandals feel elevated.

Marlow Jelly Flats
Free People
Marlow Jelly Flats

This caged style are designer inspired.

Zara Rubberised-effect Slingback Shoes
Zara
Rubberised-effect Slingback Shoes

A trend led take on classic sling backs.

River Island Clear Flip Flop Jelly Sandals
River Island
Clear Flip Flop Jelly Sandals

These clear jelly sandals will go with endless outfits.

3. Minimalist Flip flops

@styleidealist High street flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style notes: In my opinion, there’s no flat shoe trend chicer than a sleek minimalist flip flop. Ideal for wearing with everything from your best spring dresses to tailored trousers and cotton skirts, they offer a sense of polish to any look. While traditional rubber styles are a personal favourite of mine for maximum wear, try a leather (or faux leather) flip flop—they’re a timeless style you’ll reach for for seasons to come.

Shop the Trend

H&M Leather Flip Flops
H&M
Leather Flip Flops

This chocolate brown style make a great alternative to classic black.

M&S Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

Suede minimalist flip flops - these tick off two trends in one.

Mint Velvet Lula Silver Leather Flip Flops
Mint Velvet
Lula Silver Leather Flip Flops

Mint Velvet's silver flip flops bring a little added shine.

Havianas Top rubber flip-flops
Havianas
Top rubber flip-flops

Havianas are always a chic choice.

4. Woven ballet flats

@_jessicaskye High street flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style notes: If you’re looking for an upgrade from last year’s mesh ballet flat, you need to treat yourself to a woven style. Featuring intricate braiding, these styles look incredibly luxe even when shopping on the high street. Keep things classic in black or neutral tones or make a statement in something bolder.

Shop the Trend

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps
H&M
Braided Ballet Pumps

I can't wait to wear these braided flats with a fresh white dress.

Dune Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Dune
Headline Leather Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Pair with Dune's matching braided bag for a coordinating look.

Mango Braided Leather Effect Shoe
Mango
Braided Leather Effect Shoe

The perfect spring workwear shoe.

Seychelles Monet Mules
Seychelles
Monet Mules

The ankle strap takes these woven ballet flats up a notch.

5. Boat shoes

@rebeccaferrazwyatt High street flat shoe trends

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style notes: One of SS25’s more controversial flat shoe trends, boat shoes started to gain momentum last summer and this year they’re well and truly staking their claim in our spring wardrobes. Take inspiration from Miu Miu’s designer style and opt for a leather finish, like this pair from Massimo Dutti, or for a more playful look, why not a try a printed boat shoe.

Shop the Trend

Massimo Dutti Shiny Leather Deck Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Shiny Leather Deck Shoes

These contrasted against white denim jeans *drool*

Mango Leather Boat Shoes with Laces
Mango
Leather Boat Shoes with Laces

For a clean look, try a fresh white pair.

M&S Leather Leopard Print Flat Boat Shoes
M&S
Leather Leopard Print Flat Boat Shoes

A boat shoe for print lovers.

Sezane Caroline Loafers
Sezane
Caroline Loafers

Want a flat shoe with a little added lift? Try Sezane's chunky boat shoe.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

