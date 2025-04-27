I've Noticed the High Street's Flat Shoes Are Looking So Premium—These 5 Trends Are Winning
From simple suede sandals to chic boat shoes, these are the affordable flat shoe trends I'm getting behind.
While I’d love to be someone who can step outside in heels everyday and not instantly regret it, sadly that is not the case. I’m a creature of comfort and that means flat shoes are my go-to both for practicality and convenience—after all, running for the train I’m undoubtedly late for isn’t quite so easy in a stiletto heel.
In the past, I’ve gravitated towards trainers worn with jeans, trousers and even dresses, favouring the sporty contrast they offered against my typically minimalist outfits. This year however I’ve decided to branch out as there are a wealth of incredible flat shoe trends on offer. From sleek suede sandals (perfect for wearing now and on summer holidays too) to chic woven ballet flats, I’m not exaggerating when I say, the SS25 shoe trends have left us well and truly spoilt for choice when it comes to comfortable and chic flat shoe options.
And, because I’m a firm believer that great style doesn’t have to mean expensive, I’ve taken to the high street to start my wardrobe refresh. Unsurprisingly, the British high street has delivered and this season they're not just tapping into some of the biggest and best flat shoe trends but also delivering on styles that look far more expensive that their price tags too. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best flat shoes on the high street (including details on the ones which after making their way into my shopping basket, come well and truly fashion editor approved)...
Shop the Best Flat Shoe Trends on the High Street:
1. Suede Sandals
Style notes: In the market for a pair of new season sandals? A chic suede pair is the only way to go. The great thing about this flat shoe trend is there’s a range of silhouettes and you can easily adapt the look to suit your taste. For the minimalists, try a chunky suede sandal in a neutral tone, like this pair from COS, while suede sandals with additional details like buckles or studs are perfect for those who want something a little more statement.
Shop the trend
These will look great worn with cottage core style dresses.
2. Jelly Shoes
Style notes: Yes, the squeaky shoes from your childhood are back and I’m telling you now, all the cool girls are going to be wearing them this spring summer. This is a footwear trend you can have some fun with so opt for jelly sandals and shoes bright colour ways, puffed up shapes and glitter finishes to really up the nostalgic value.
Shop the Trend
The square toe makes these fisherman sandals feel elevated.
3. Minimalist Flip flops
Style notes: In my opinion, there’s no flat shoe trend chicer than a sleek minimalist flip flop. Ideal for wearing with everything from your best spring dresses to tailored trousers and cotton skirts, they offer a sense of polish to any look. While traditional rubber styles are a personal favourite of mine for maximum wear, try a leather (or faux leather) flip flop—they’re a timeless style you’ll reach for for seasons to come.
Shop the Trend
Mint Velvet's silver flip flops bring a little added shine.
4. Woven ballet flats
Style notes: If you’re looking for an upgrade from last year’s mesh ballet flat, you need to treat yourself to a woven style. Featuring intricate braiding, these styles look incredibly luxe even when shopping on the high street. Keep things classic in black or neutral tones or make a statement in something bolder.
Shop the Trend
I can't wait to wear these braided flats with a fresh white dress.
Pair with Dune's matching braided bag for a coordinating look.
5. Boat shoes
Style notes: One of SS25’s more controversial flat shoe trends, boat shoes started to gain momentum last summer and this year they’re well and truly staking their claim in our spring wardrobes. Take inspiration from Miu Miu’s designer style and opt for a leather finish, like this pair from Massimo Dutti, or for a more playful look, why not a try a printed boat shoe.
Shop the Trend
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
